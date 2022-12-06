Read full article on original website
2022 University of Minnesota variety crop trial results available
The Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station (MAES) and the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS) have published the 2022 Minnesota Field Crop Trials. Visit varietytrials.umn.edu/2022 to see variety trials for 9 different Minnesota crops. Crops included in this year’s trial include barley, canola, corn grain, corn silage, oat,...
MNsure deadline for full year of healthcare coverage is December 15
Minnesotans who want a full year of healthcare coverage through the state’s insurance marketplace have just one week left to enroll. MNsure is Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace, where residents can select medical and dental coverage and access premium tax credits to lower the cost of monthly premiums. Leading...
High School Results for Tuesday 12-6-22
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 76, Park Christian 39. Central Minnesota Christian 55, Lac qui Parle Valley 46. Christ’s Household of Faith 87, Hiawatha Collegiate 67. Clearbrook-Gonvick 62, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 36. Community of Peace 55, Mounds Park Academy 44. Coon Rapids 72, Apple Valley 58. Cristo Rey Jesuit 65, Math and Science...
Rural Development Offer Grants to Help Rural Minnesota Businesses Market Value-Added Products
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small today announced that USDA is accepting applications for grants to establish and operate Agriculture Innovation Centers. These centers provide technical and business development assistance to agricultural producers seeking to market or produce value-added products. USDA is making $8...
JoAnn Jaeger
Services for JoAnn Jaeger, 86, of Lamberton, will be held Monday December 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Lamberton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, 9:00 until 11:00 a.m., at the church. Interment will follow the service at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wabasso.
KLGR-area counties receive nearly $20+ million in state grants for broadband Internet
KLGR-area counties are among those the state has granted nearly $20 million in funds for increased broadband internet. Some KLGR-area counties receiving Border-to-Border grants include Redwood, Brown, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, McLeod, and Murray. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced Thursday that internet providers will receive nearly $100 million...
Employee injured falling off platform onto roof in Kandiyohi County Monday
An Atwater business’s employee was seriously injured falling off a platform onto a roof east of Willmar Monday. On Dec. 5, at about 7:35 p.m., the Atwater Police Department responded to a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Ave. E. on a report of an employee who had fallen and was reporting having leg pain.
Drivers injured when pickup hits Kandiyohi County school bus Thursday
Only the drivers were injured after a pickup hit a school bus in Kandiyohi County Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 7:20 a.m. on Dec. 8, Brian James Hinrichs, age 56, of Willmar, was following a school bus in a Ford F250 on U.S. Highway 12. Near mile post 80, the bus, driven by Debra Joy Cronen, age 66, of Kandiyohi, slowed to make a left turn, and the vehicles collided.
Charles “Chuck” Amberg
Charles “Chuck” Amberg, age 59, of Bird Island, MN passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bird Island with Rev. George Schmit as celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home with a prayer service at 6 p.m. and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School in Bird Island.
Willmar woman gets four years in prison for drug death
A Willmar woman was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday for selling drugs to a Pennock woman who later died of an overdose. According to KWLM, Kandiyohi County District Judge Stephen Wentzell sentenced 21-year-old Makayla Oothoudt Willprecht to 48 months in prison on a conviction of 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Oothoudt Willprecht was given credit for 203 days she has already spent behind bars.
