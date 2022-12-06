Charles “Chuck” Amberg, age 59, of Bird Island, MN passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bird Island with Rev. George Schmit as celebrant. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Dirks-Blem Funeral Home with a prayer service at 6 p.m. and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School in Bird Island.

BIRD ISLAND, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO