KLGR-area counties receive nearly $20+ million in state grants for broadband Internet
KLGR-area counties are among those the state has granted nearly $20 million in funds for increased broadband internet. Some KLGR-area counties receiving Border-to-Border grants include Redwood, Brown, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, McLeod, and Murray. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced Thursday that internet providers will receive nearly $100 million...
2022 University of Minnesota variety crop trial results available
The Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station (MAES) and the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences (CFANS) have published the 2022 Minnesota Field Crop Trials. Visit varietytrials.umn.edu/2022 to see variety trials for 9 different Minnesota crops. Crops included in this year’s trial include barley, canola, corn grain, corn silage, oat,...
MNsure deadline for full year of healthcare coverage is December 15
Minnesotans who want a full year of healthcare coverage through the state’s insurance marketplace have just one week left to enroll. MNsure is Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace, where residents can select medical and dental coverage and access premium tax credits to lower the cost of monthly premiums. Leading...
MFO Holds Annual Meeting
The Minnesota National Farmers Organization held its annual convention on Saturday, December 3rd in Olivia. Members heard about remarkable volume growth in the sale of milk for member farmers. Brad Rach of the National Farmers said milk sales growth was phenomenal for the organization, even during the pandemic. While he...
High School Results for Tuesday 12-6-22
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 76, Park Christian 39. Central Minnesota Christian 55, Lac qui Parle Valley 46. Christ’s Household of Faith 87, Hiawatha Collegiate 67. Clearbrook-Gonvick 62, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 36. Community of Peace 55, Mounds Park Academy 44. Coon Rapids 72, Apple Valley 58. Cristo Rey Jesuit 65, Math and Science...
