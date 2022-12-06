ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

scenicstates.com

10 Best Sea Glass Beaches in Washington

If you’re a beachcomber and you’ve wondered if there were sea glass beaches in Washington State, look no further; we list down beaches in Washington where you can find sea glass and sometimes more. The saying “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” cannot be more applicable to...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend

We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
EVERETT, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Bank of America Names New President of Seattle

Bank of America has named Jim Morehead president of Bank of America Seattle. In his new role, Morehead will oversee banking and investment resources to people and companies across King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties, the bank announced today. Morehead replaces Kerri Schroeder, who left the bank in November. Bank of...
SEATTLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP looking for missing 72-year-old woman in western Washington

WESTERN WASHINGTON — Washington State Patrol is looking for an at-risk/missing 72-year-old woman in Western Washington. WSP says Freda Badger left Blaine, Washington, to go to Seatac at around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. WSP says on a phone call at 4 p.m., Badger thought she was on Pacific Highway in King County, but she was confused about where she was....
BLAINE, WA
KUOW

Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state

Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
WASHINGTON STATE
thenorthernlight.com

Border economy is a mixed bag

Mail Boxes International owner Brant Baron stands in his H Street company’s storage room lined with boxes. Holiday sales have returned to normal this year, which is about 50 percent more than nonseasonal times, Baron says, but overall business is not operating at prepandemic levels. “We’re still not back...
BLAINE, WA

