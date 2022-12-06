Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Moment Scared Dog Seeks Affection From Foster Mom Has Us in Tears
Many times, dogs that are in shelters or in foster care have been through some trauma, whether it was an abusive owner, being a stray, or something else entirely. This can leave them scared and distrustful of humans, so it is not always easy for fosters to bond with the dog initially. One foster mom shared an incredible moment of progress with her nervous foster dog in this viral video.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Left at Shelter After Her Human Got Divorced Is Just Heartbreaking
Our hearts are absolutely breaking for the story about a dog name Smoke. TikTok user @sannejjj is doing amazing work by sharing information about dogs in shelters who need forever homes and she recently shared information about Smoke. The saddest part is that Smoke once had a forever family, but she still ended up in a shelter.
pethelpful.com
Moment Horse Reunites With Baby After 9 Years Apart Is So Beautiful
Nearly any moment can become a little more magical with animals around, including emotional reunions like this one. It all happened nine years after this horse's daughter was taken from her and sold to a life of racing. It wasn't an easy life for either horse while staying separated, but the wonderful rescuers at North Carolina's @partyfarms made a world of difference for the duo.
Heartwarming: Miracle dog returns home alive and well days after heartbroken owner thought she buried pup in the garden
It's like Stephen King's Pet Sematary, only with a happy ending. Twenty-six-year-old Codie Hutton was devastated when she heard her beloved springer spaniel had been struck by a car and didn't survive. She took the animal home and buried it in her garden. Days later, the dog reappeared alive and well with barely a scratch on her. How did it happen?
Watch as Two Dogs Dumped With Heartbreaking Note Find New Home Together
The TikTok video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times, with one user writing, "it's so great that you not only took them, but kept them together."
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Man tricks mother-in-law by adding Hershey's Kisses to candy bowl when she's not looking: 'Where did they come from?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Photo byHershey's Kisses. (2022, November 22). In Wikipedia. Creative Commons.
pethelpful.com
8-Month-Old Scared Puppy at Minnesota Shelter Breaks Our Hearts
There are many dogs overcrowding animal shelters across the country. When shelters are at maximum capacity, it can create stressful and nerve-wracking environments for the dogs in their care. One puppy felt the effects of a high-resident shelter in this heartbreaking video. Animal Humane Society in Minnesota recently shared a...
Woman Pours Dawn All Over Her Kitchen Floor and the Results are Stunning
This proves the power of soap and scrubbing!
Wbaltv.com
These puppies need a new home!
It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine
A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughter, and the girl said, "everybody is just jealous of her."
A 61-year-old man in Florida married his goddaughterPhoto byGit Stephen Gitau/ Pexels. When the picture of a 61-year-old man who married his 18-year-old goddaughter circulated on the internet, it left everyone baffled.
A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side
A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
Harvey was surrendered by his owner to a high-kill shelter in Kerr County | Forgotten Friends
KERRVILLE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Harvey is a 3-year-old Catahoula mix who was surrendered by his owner...
Woman with 'world's biggest cheeks' shows what she looked like before surgery
A woman with the 'world's biggest cheeks' has shared a picture of herself before surgery - and it is fair to say she looks incredibly different. Ukrainian model Anastasia Pokreshchuk has spent more than £3,000 (£2,500) on facial fillers and Botox over many years to achieve her look.
Little boy dies just months after his family found 'pea-sized' lump on his leg
An eight-year-old boy has tragically died just a few months after his parents discovered a small lump on his leg. Writing in a GoFundMe, the Tran family explained that on 15 April they were getting ready to settle down for the Easter break when they noticed that their young son Chandler was limping a bit.
pethelpful.com
Dog Keeps Getting Overlooked at Shelter All Because He's 'Too Big'
Shelters across the United States are packed with pets in search of their forever homes. This is why volunteers and shelter staff are working even harder to help these fur babies match up with the owners of their dreams. Animal advocate and TikTok user @meaghanvilleneuveea is one of those hardworking individuals who use social media to showcase some ultra-special pets.
Upworthy
Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 8, 2022. It has since been updated. Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
Viral TikTok video shows Home Depot customer hysterical after her dog's neck is seen bleeding by attack from another dog
Home Depot is a pet-friendly store but it requires that pets must be on leashes. **This article is based on information sourced from veterinary, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**
Detroit Dog Rescue seeks owner after dog found with army patches
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Dog Rescue found an abandoned dog on the road in Detroit, and they are looking for answers as they believe the dog's owner could be a member of the military. According to a Facebook post, the Detroit Dog Rescue was called about a large, scared dog that was abandoned in a flimsy crate with no bottom on the corner of Livernois and the Lodge.When they arrived to rescue the dog, the Detroit Dog Rescue team discovered that the dog was wearing a vest with army patches on it. The vest had a thick bike chain and...
