Moment Scared Dog Seeks Affection From Foster Mom Has Us in Tears

Many times, dogs that are in shelters or in foster care have been through some trauma, whether it was an abusive owner, being a stray, or something else entirely. This can leave them scared and distrustful of humans, so it is not always easy for fosters to bond with the dog initially. One foster mom shared an incredible moment of progress with her nervous foster dog in this viral video.
Video of Dog Left at Shelter After Her Human Got Divorced Is Just Heartbreaking

Our hearts are absolutely breaking for the story about a dog name Smoke. TikTok user @sannejjj is doing amazing work by sharing information about dogs in shelters who need forever homes and she recently shared information about Smoke. The saddest part is that Smoke once had a forever family, but she still ended up in a shelter.
Moment Horse Reunites With Baby After 9 Years Apart Is So Beautiful

Nearly any moment can become a little more magical with animals around, including emotional reunions like this one. It all happened nine years after this horse's daughter was taken from her and sold to a life of racing. It wasn't an easy life for either horse while staying separated, but the wonderful rescuers at North Carolina's @partyfarms made a world of difference for the duo.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Tracey Folly

Heartwarming: Miracle dog returns home alive and well days after heartbroken owner thought she buried pup in the garden

It's like Stephen King's Pet Sematary, only with a happy ending. Twenty-six-year-old Codie Hutton was devastated when she heard her beloved springer spaniel had been struck by a car and didn't survive. She took the animal home and buried it in her garden. Days later, the dog reappeared alive and well with barely a scratch on her. How did it happen?
8-Month-Old Scared Puppy at Minnesota Shelter Breaks Our Hearts

There are many dogs overcrowding animal shelters across the country. When shelters are at maximum capacity, it can create stressful and nerve-wracking environments for the dogs in their care. One puppy felt the effects of a high-resident shelter in this heartbreaking video. Animal Humane Society in Minnesota recently shared a...
MINNESOTA STATE
These puppies need a new home!

It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine

A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
FLORIDA STATE
A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
Dog Keeps Getting Overlooked at Shelter All Because He's 'Too Big'

Shelters across the United States are packed with pets in search of their forever homes. This is why volunteers and shelter staff are working even harder to help these fur babies match up with the owners of their dreams. Animal advocate and TikTok user @meaghanvilleneuveea is one of those hardworking individuals who use social media to showcase some ultra-special pets.
Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 8, 2022. It has since been updated. Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
TENNESSEE STATE
Detroit Dog Rescue seeks owner after dog found with army patches

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Dog Rescue found an abandoned dog on the road in Detroit, and they are looking for answers as they believe the dog's owner could be a member of the military. According to a Facebook post, the Detroit Dog Rescue was called about a large, scared dog that was abandoned in a flimsy crate with no bottom on the corner of Livernois and the Lodge.When they arrived to rescue the dog, the Detroit Dog Rescue team discovered that the dog was wearing a vest with army patches on it. The vest had a thick bike chain and...
DETROIT, MI

