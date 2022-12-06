Read full article on original website
Help A Hero: Community Raises Thousands For Late Yonkers Sergeant
Community members in Westchester County are gathering in droves to support the family of a fallen hero who spent so much of his life supporting others. As of Wednesday, Dec. 7, just under $45,000 had been raised for the family of Yonkers Police Department Sgt. Frank Gualdino, a resident of Mahopac in Putnam County, who died in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the age of 53.
White Plains Officials Help Find Permanent Housing For Homeless Woman
After reaching out to her for several months, city officials in Westchester County were able to find a new residence for a homeless woman just in time for the chilly holiday season. In early March of 2022, city officials in White Plains learned of a woman living on the streets,...
When does NYC public schools’ winter break start?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holidays are coming up, and with them winter recess in New York City public schools. The last day of classes before the 2022-23 winter break is Friday, Dec. 23, according to the Department of Education’s online calendar. Schools will then be closed through Monday, Jan. 2, the calendar shows. That […]
wrcr.com
Rockland Catholic Group Holds Annual Blessing of the Crèche in New City
The Rockland County Catholic Coalition held their annual “Blessing of the Nativity Crèche” outside the County Office Building in New City yesterday. Father Steve Shafran of the Marian Shrine in Stony Point said the Nativity Scene represents what all religions have in common…. The annual Menorah Lighting,...
It Began In A Basement: Medical Clinic In Ossining Celebrates 50 Years
A medical clinic in Northern Westchester that serves thousands of people across the Hudson Valley is celebrating its 50-year anniversary. Open Door Medical Clinic, located in Ossining at 165 Main St., first opened in the fall of 1972 and currently serves more than 63,000 people in Westchester, Dutchess, Putnam, and Ulster counties, offering affordable services such as primary care, behavioral health, women’s health, dental care, and vision care, according to clinic officials.
Newly Opened Restaurant In Westchester Cited For 'Flavorful, Fresh' Fare
A popular restaurant's newly opened location in Westchester County is already receiving rave reviews. Earlier Report - New Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening In Westchester CountyShah's Halal Food in White Plains, located at 40 Mamaroneck Ave., which celebrated a grand opening on Tuesd…
An Over-The-Top 3-Floor Christmas Bar Just Opened In NYC
Frosty’s is bringing some serious holiday nostalgia to life through life-sized toy soldiers, glistening garland, eye-catching ribbon and wreaths, and the best holiday tunes spinning until 4a.m. at their new multi-level Christmas bar popping up in Midtown. The halls are decked across three floors, comprised of a bar, restaurant, and a speakeasy, providing visitors with an endless amount of holiday fun. Head to the wrapping paper-covered bar to order signature North Pole cocktails such as the Baby, it’s Cold Outside Martini and the Very Merry Punch. Bartenders donning ugly sweaters, reindeer antlers, and Santa hats and suits will also be serving up “I’ve been Nice” and “I’ve been Naughty” shots all night long. Plus, visitors will also come across tons of merrily interactive holiday photo experiences, brilliantly illuminating light displays, and a special appearance from Santa himself, keeping the jolly spirit at an all time high throughout the night.
rocklanddaily.com
Huge Turnout in Response to Plea for Attendees at Levaya of 101-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor
After posting on social media regarding the loss of his father, David Chotan a"h, a 101-year-old Holocaust survivor, the son was hoping for a minyan at best at the levaya especially given that it was scheduled for the middle of a regular work day. "Dear Group," the son wrote. "I...
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland County Openings & Closings
December 7, 2022 – Steps from the new town park in West Nyack, D’Oro Pizza & Pasta has opened at 719 West Nyack Road, Suite 14, in the Village Square shopping center in West Nyack. Open seven days per week, and until 10:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays, delivery is also available through Slice. D’Oro offers a complete menu of pizza, including gluten free pizza, and pasta and a traditional Italian menu. Call them at 845-535-3518.
rcbizjournal.com
Hoping To Make Nyack, Rockland County, A Destination For Weddings
The Nyack Wedding Collective Is Seeking Grant Money To Put The Village & County On Wedding Tourism Map. Nature, museums, historic sites, walkable downtown with shops and restaurants. All the above, and more. Visit Nyack, a nonprofit that’s been working to put Nyack on the map for several years through county-issued tourism grants and public relations efforts, is working with an associated group that has another concept to add to the list of tourism opportunities: weddings.
yonkerstimes.com
Where Were The Parents?
In a tragic accident last week, Yonkers Police Sergeant Frank Gualdino lost his life to a 16 year old who had just got his learner’s permit and was driving a BMW on Tuckahoe Road. Gualdino was a respected Sergeant in the department with 24 years of service looking forward to his retirement in the not to distant future.
wrcr.com
O&R Volunteers Lay Wreaths at West Point Cemetery
7,000 graves in the cemetery at the United States Military Academy at West Point were decorated with wreaths on Saturday as a tribute to the sacrifices made by U.S soldiers. O&R spokesman Mike Donovan says it was a proud moment for 30 Con Edison and O&R volunteers, their families and their friends who took part in the project…
Washington Square News
Rolf’s NYC: Christmas sleigh or neigh?
Christmas in New York is famous for the Radio City Christmas Spectacular show, its Rockefeller Center decorations and window displays galore. As a born and raised New Yorker, even I am guilty of feeling giddy when I see Macy’s Herald Square cover its windows in anticipation of the big reveal.
larchmontloop.com
Larchmont’s Holiday Market is Open
No one does the holidays like Larchmont Nurseries. The sights, sounds and the evocative smells of Christmas are now waiting for you at Larchmont Nursery’s amazing Holiday shop. Trees, decorations, lights and indoor plants. Everything you need to deck the halls. And don’t forget the firewood!. Larchmont Nurseries...
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered now
Act now to get your money. New York City is one of the most developed and populous cities. Therefore, its cost of living is higher than any other city or state in the United States.
The Longest Suspension Bridge in the World Was Once This Hudson Valley Bridge
The bridges that we drive over on our way to work, while traveling or simply to run errands have historic backgrounds. If you're from the Hudson Valley, your ancestors may have even played a role in the production, building and running of the many bridges in our area. Some Of...
Trio Nabbed In Hudson Valley For Stealing Mail, Checks, Credit Cards: Police
Three suspects have been charged with stealing mail out of mailboxes in the Hudson Valley, as well as possessing stolen checks and credit cards, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 1, just after midnight, police were contacted by a resident who spotted a suspicious vehicle stealing mail in Carmel i…
thehudsonindependent.com
Sacred Heart-Our Lady of Pompeii Parish in Dobbs Ferry Launches Capital Campaign
Sacred Heart-Our Lady of Pompeii Parish in Dobbs Ferry has launched a capital campaign to raise $1.5 million. Pastor Rev. Christopher Monturo publicly announced the fundraising effort during last weekend’s masses, but indicated about $700,000 had already been pledged. The campaign has been dubbed Living Our Faith, Building Our...
baristanet.com
Have You Been Wonder-Ing? (POLL)
Montclair, NJ – By now, you’ve seen the purple trucks and maybe even wondered…”What is Wonder?”. Or maybe you already had one of those trucks parked in front of you house, on a night you didn’t feel like cooking. Wonder, a mobile kitchen and food-delivery...
Magnolia Bakery Released Their Monthly Flavor, And It’s A Red Velvet Lover’s Dream
Magnolia Bakery has been going through some changes recently–they just went through a total rebranding and recently launched new breakfast loaves–but one thing remains unchanged: their deliciously, mouth-watering flavors. And the announcement of their flavor of the month means sweet tooths can spend the holiday season indulging in a delicious Red Velvet Banana Pudding–their classic banana pudding layered with red velvet cake and chocolate shavings. The Red Velvet Banana Pudding is available now for a limited time–through January 1st–at any NYC location and for nationwide shipping! P.S. Did you know you can also try making your banana pudding at home? Find the original banana pudding recipe straight from the official Magnolia Bakery cookbook here!
