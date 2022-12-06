ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help A Hero: Community Raises Thousands For Late Yonkers Sergeant

Community members in Westchester County are gathering in droves to support the family of a fallen hero who spent so much of his life supporting others. As of Wednesday, Dec. 7, just under $45,000 had been raised for the family of Yonkers Police Department Sgt. Frank Gualdino, a resident of Mahopac in Putnam County, who died in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the age of 53.
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

When does NYC public schools’ winter break start?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holidays are coming up, and with them winter recess in New York City public schools. The last day of classes before the 2022-23 winter break is Friday, Dec. 23, according to the Department of Education’s online calendar.  Schools will then be closed through Monday, Jan. 2, the calendar shows. That […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrcr.com

Rockland Catholic Group Holds Annual Blessing of the Crèche in New City

The Rockland County Catholic Coalition held their annual “Blessing of the Nativity Crèche” outside the County Office Building in New City yesterday. Father Steve Shafran of the Marian Shrine in Stony Point said the Nativity Scene represents what all religions have in common…. The annual Menorah Lighting,...
NEW CITY, NY
Daily Voice

It Began In A Basement: Medical Clinic In Ossining Celebrates 50 Years

A medical clinic in Northern Westchester that serves thousands of people across the Hudson Valley is celebrating its 50-year anniversary. Open Door Medical Clinic, located in Ossining at 165 Main St., first opened in the fall of 1972 and currently serves more than 63,000 people in Westchester, Dutchess, Putnam, and Ulster counties, offering affordable services such as primary care, behavioral health, women’s health, dental care, and vision care, according to clinic officials.
OSSINING, NY
Secret NYC

An Over-The-Top 3-Floor Christmas Bar Just Opened In NYC

Frosty’s is bringing some serious holiday nostalgia to life through life-sized toy soldiers, glistening garland, eye-catching ribbon and wreaths, and the best holiday tunes spinning until 4a.m. at their new multi-level Christmas bar popping up in Midtown. The halls are decked across three floors, comprised of a bar, restaurant, and a speakeasy, providing visitors with an endless amount of holiday fun. Head to the wrapping paper-covered bar to order signature North Pole cocktails such as the Baby, it’s Cold Outside Martini and the Very Merry Punch. Bartenders donning ugly sweaters, reindeer antlers, and Santa hats and suits will also be serving up “I’ve been Nice” and “I’ve been Naughty” shots all night long. Plus, visitors will also come across tons of merrily interactive holiday photo experiences, brilliantly illuminating light displays, and a special appearance from Santa himself, keeping the jolly spirit at an all time high throughout the night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

December 7, 2022 – Steps from the new town park in West Nyack, D’Oro Pizza & Pasta has opened at 719 West Nyack Road, Suite 14, in the Village Square shopping center in West Nyack. Open seven days per week, and until 10:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays, delivery is also available through Slice. D’Oro offers a complete menu of pizza, including gluten free pizza, and pasta and a traditional Italian menu. Call them at 845-535-3518.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Hoping To Make Nyack, Rockland County, A Destination For Weddings

The Nyack Wedding Collective Is Seeking Grant Money To Put The Village & County On Wedding Tourism Map. Nature, museums, historic sites, walkable downtown with shops and restaurants. All the above, and more. Visit Nyack, a nonprofit that’s been working to put Nyack on the map for several years through county-issued tourism grants and public relations efforts, is working with an associated group that has another concept to add to the list of tourism opportunities: weddings.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Where Were The Parents?

In a tragic accident last week, Yonkers Police Sergeant Frank Gualdino lost his life to a 16 year old who had just got his learner’s permit and was driving a BMW on Tuckahoe Road. Gualdino was a respected Sergeant in the department with 24 years of service looking forward to his retirement in the not to distant future.
YONKERS, NY
wrcr.com

O&R Volunteers Lay Wreaths at West Point Cemetery

7,000 graves in the cemetery at the United States Military Academy at West Point were decorated with wreaths on Saturday as a tribute to the sacrifices made by U.S soldiers. O&R spokesman Mike Donovan says it was a proud moment for 30 Con Edison and O&R volunteers, their families and their friends who took part in the project…
WEST POINT, NY
Washington Square News

Rolf’s NYC: Christmas sleigh or neigh?

Christmas in New York is famous for the Radio City Christmas Spectacular show, its Rockefeller Center decorations and window displays galore. As a born and raised New Yorker, even I am guilty of feeling giddy when I see Macy’s Herald Square cover its windows in anticipation of the big reveal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
larchmontloop.com

Larchmont’s Holiday Market is Open

No one does the holidays like Larchmont Nurseries. The sights, sounds and the evocative smells of Christmas are now waiting for you at Larchmont Nursery’s amazing Holiday shop. Trees, decorations, lights and indoor plants. Everything you need to deck the halls. And don’t forget the firewood!. Larchmont Nurseries...
LARCHMONT, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Sacred Heart-Our Lady of Pompeii Parish in Dobbs Ferry Launches Capital Campaign

Sacred Heart-Our Lady of Pompeii Parish in Dobbs Ferry has launched a capital campaign to raise $1.5 million. Pastor Rev. Christopher Monturo publicly announced the fundraising effort during last weekend’s masses, but indicated about $700,000 had already been pledged. The campaign has been dubbed Living Our Faith, Building Our...
DOBBS FERRY, NY
baristanet.com

Have You Been Wonder-Ing? (POLL)

Montclair, NJ – By now, you’ve seen the purple trucks and maybe even wondered…”What is Wonder?”. Or maybe you already had one of those trucks parked in front of you house, on a night you didn’t feel like cooking. Wonder, a mobile kitchen and food-delivery...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Secret NYC

Magnolia Bakery Released Their Monthly Flavor, And It’s A Red Velvet Lover’s Dream

Magnolia Bakery has been going through some changes recently–they just went through a total rebranding and recently launched new breakfast loaves–but one thing remains unchanged: their deliciously, mouth-watering flavors. And the announcement of their flavor of the month means sweet tooths can spend the holiday season indulging in a delicious Red Velvet Banana Pudding–their classic banana pudding layered with red velvet cake and chocolate shavings. The Red Velvet Banana Pudding is available now for a limited time–through January 1st–at any NYC location and for nationwide shipping! P.S. Did you know you can also try making your banana pudding at home? Find the original banana pudding recipe straight from the official Magnolia Bakery cookbook here!
NEW YORK CITY, NY

