Two arrested on drug charges after asking police for directions
DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man and woman have been arrested on drug charges, among others, after asking a drug enforcement officer for directions. According to police, 26-year-old Austin Zandt was driving a vehicle around the parking lot of the Stewart County courthouse when he stopped and asked K-9 Sgt. Robbie MacDonald where to park.
Woman Charged With November Gun Incident At Dollar General
A Hopkinsville woman has been charged with brandishing a gun last month at a Dollar General in Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Police say on November 19th 38-year-old Raegeanne Smith allegedly pointed the weapon at a customer at the Dollar General store and threatened an employee of the store. She then dropped the gun and fled the scene.
Man served with felony warrants facing new gun, drug charges
A man sought on several felony warrants is facing new drug and gun charges following a traffic stop Monday night on South Campbell Street. Hopkinsville police located and stopped 30-year old Travis Lacy of Hopkinsville and served him with a Christian County Grand Jury indictment warrant for engaging in organized crime, trafficking in meth and marijuana, possession of a handgun by a felon and other drug-related charges. He also had warrants for probation violation and failure to appear in court.
Boling Expected To Represent Quarles Case To Grand Jury
The case against a Hopkinsville man charged in the fatal shooting of 33-year old Christopher Mumford could go before the grand jury again, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling. Tavaris Jamall Quarles is charged with murder after Hopkinsville Police reported that Mumford was found in front of a home...
Man Accused Of Leaving Drugs In Grocery Bathroom
A Clarksville man was charged Sunday afternoon with drug possession after allegedly forgetting them in a bathroom Saturday. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Gabriel Jackson was seen by a Food Giant employee leaving the bathroom where drugs were found in an eyeglass case. Jackson then called the business multiple times inquiring about the eyeglass case then showed up and was arrested.
Trial Date Set In Boulevard Murder Case
A trial date has been set for two juveniles and an adult charged in the March fatal shooting of 19-year old Alijah Watts at a convenience store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. Juveniles Joshua Cotton and Jonathon Weston are charged with murder and 20-year old Christian McKeel is charged with complicity of murder in the death of Watts at Casey’s General Store on the night of March 2nd. Cotton also faces additional charges of first-degree robbery and theft by unlawful taking (firearm).
Jury Convicts Man Of Murdering Fort Campbell Spouse
A Clarksville man was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday on multiple charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection to the 2018 death of his estranged wife, a Fort Campbell soldier. On October 14, 2018, just five days after Brittney Silvers was granted a Domestic Violence Order against...
Man with several active warrants arrested after Hopkinsville traffic stop
Authorities in Hopkinsville reportedly pulled over man for driving carelessly Saturday night, but they later discovered he was already wanted for more than half a dozen other charges.
Man Charged With Attacking Girlfriend And Her Teenage Daughter
A Hopkinsville man was charged after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and her teenage child on Ovil Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Logan Young shoved his girlfriend while he was in an argument with her, pointed a gun at her and her 14-year-old child then punched the child in the face several times. Investigators say she hit him with a cast iron skillet before he punched her in the head several times and choked her.
Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Webster County
Three people are facing meth trafficking charges after an investigation in Providence, Kentucky. The Providence Police Department says it started when officers saw a suspicious vehicle late Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. Inside that vehicle was 52-year-old Tyffani Stone of Hanson, 32-year-old Frances Teem of Tennessee, and 45-year-old Brian Newton...
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville man was stopped by law enforcement on US 68 at Green Road in Trigg County and charged with possession of drugs Friday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 41-year-old Ty Mayton was stopped for careless driving and crossing the fog line and found to be in possession of meth and marijuana.
Police: One person hospitalized following crash in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Hopkins County, according to police. Officials say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road when a 72-year-old woman tried turning onto Rosecreek Road. According to authorities, because of the man’s...
Are you a victim? Car break-ins plague Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says they’ve been busy dealing with a series of overnight car break-ins that happened late Monday evening. Officers say the break-ins, which are currently under investigation, happened at several different places. According to the police department, a couple of suspects have been reported and officers […]
Clarksville man dead after alleged domestic assault on mother
A man is dead after reportedly attacking his mother at a home near Clarksville Monday morning and being restrained by his father.
Man Wanted For Murder In New Jersey Located In Oak Grove
A man wanted in connection to a murder in New Jersey was arrested in Oak Grove Wednesday afternoon. According to a jail citation, 39-year-old James Bull was arrested by Oak Grove Police at the Pilot Travel Center on Pembroke Oak Grove Road on a warrant for being a fugitive from another state.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The accident happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Clarksville. According to Clarksville police, the accident was caused by a driver who failed to yield the right of way and occurred on the eastbound side in front of Mathews Nissan.
Two Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
Two women were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way waiting to turn onto Fort Campbell Boulevard when her vehicle was hit by a white car from behind.
Man dies after reportedly attacking mother
A man has died after he allegedly attacked his mother in Montgomery County.
Man Injured In Country Club Lane Wreck
A man was injured in a wreck on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car cross the center line and collided with an SUV near the intersection of Cox Mill Road. The car traveled off the roadway and came to a stop after hitting a...
