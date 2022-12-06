ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New City, NY

Jewish School Appeals Court Decision Barring Them from Purchasing Nanuet Church

A local Jewish school is looking to overturn an appeals court decision to toss its lawsuit against the town of Clarkstown, the supervisor and a local neighborhood organization. Ateres Bais Yaakov Academy of Rockland has claimed they were prevented from acquiring the Grace Baptist Church in Nanuet to use as a girls Yeshiva. Clarkstown supervisor George Hoehmann calls it a frivolous lawsuit…
CLARKSTOWN, NY
Nanuet’s People to People Launches “Project Joy” Holiday Donation Campaign

A local food pantry wants to help area kids whose families may not have the ability to give as much as they have in years past, and your help is needed. The “Project Joy” program by Nanuet’s “People to People” is now underway. Its goal is to bring gift cards and stocking stuffers to 1,300 local kids from low-income families. People to People CEO Diane Serratore says you can help by adopting a local family…
NANUET, NY
CRIME WATCH: Six Busted for Drug Possession, Sales; Spring Valley Man Charged in Yonkers Shooting

Six Rockland residents have been arrested and charged with selling fentanyl and cocaine. Rockland District Attorney Tom Walsh said the arrests came from a long-term investigation into street level narcotics sales in the Town of Haverstraw and the Village of Spring Valley. The Narcotics Task Force arrested four suspects from Spring Valley, one from Nanuet and another from Pomona. They range in age from 21 to 45, and each faces possession and criminal sales charges, all felonies.
SPRING VALLEY, NY

