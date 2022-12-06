ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Police: Man stabbed neighbor over where bike was parked

UNION CITY, Ohio — Police in Indiana and Ohio responded to a dispute between neighbors that ended with a woman stabbed in the arm and a man arrested. Officers in Union City, Indiana and Union City, Ohio responded to a stabbing on Saturday in Union City, Ohio. According to police, Armando Gomez became upset with […]
UNION CITY, OH
WLWT 5

Indiana teen who inspired community dies of brain cancer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — A Franklin County teenager whose entire community rallied behind her during her two-year cancer diagnosis has died. Seventeen-year-old Kayla Spangler had been nearing a two-year fight with cancer. When doctors predicted she had just days to live, her community helped her check milestones off her...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Mom charged with toddler’s death allowed to attend funeral services

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati mother charged with the death of her 3-year-old son will be allowed to attend his funeral services. A Hamilton County judge approved the request from 27-year-old Molly Krebs to attend the funeral of her child, Jayden Krebs, according to court documents. Molly appeared in court...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

OKI Wanna Know: Was Mike Fink more than a restaurant?

Is there something about the area that's always puzzled you? Our feature OKI Wanna Know is your opportunity to ask about it. This week, we dive into the history of one of the Ohio River's most famous rivermen. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. When you say Mike Fink today, some people...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Elmwood Place residents concerned about dwindling number of police officers on duty

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — Despite Wednesday's dreary weather, neighbors gathered on Pamela Chandler's front porch to talk about the state of affairs in Elmwood Place. "This is not the same place it was back when I was growing up, which was a long time ago," Chandler said. "And I don't ever expect it to be like that. But it could be a heck of a lot better than it is right now."
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive at Second Street in Franklin. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
FRANKLIN, OH
103GBF

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
INDIANA STATE
WLWT 5

Hamilton County corrections officer arrested, placed on leave

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Hamilton County corrections officer has been placed on leave after being accused of taking a photo of a nude disabled man at a gym and posting it. Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey's office said one of their employees, Michael Crawford, 31, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave due to his charges.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy