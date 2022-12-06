Read full article on original website
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
We found the landlord who issued the most evictions in Hamilton County
VineBrook Homes says evictions are a last resort. County data shows the company reached that point 1,450 times since 2018, more than any other landlord.
Police: Man stabbed neighbor over where bike was parked
UNION CITY, Ohio — Police in Indiana and Ohio responded to a dispute between neighbors that ended with a woman stabbed in the arm and a man arrested. Officers in Union City, Indiana and Union City, Ohio responded to a stabbing on Saturday in Union City, Ohio. According to police, Armando Gomez became upset with […]
WLWT 5
Indiana teen who inspired community dies of brain cancer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — A Franklin County teenager whose entire community rallied behind her during her two-year cancer diagnosis has died. Seventeen-year-old Kayla Spangler had been nearing a two-year fight with cancer. When doctors predicted she had just days to live, her community helped her check milestones off her...
Fox 19
Mom charged with toddler’s death allowed to attend funeral services
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati mother charged with the death of her 3-year-old son will be allowed to attend his funeral services. A Hamilton County judge approved the request from 27-year-old Molly Krebs to attend the funeral of her child, Jayden Krebs, according to court documents. Molly appeared in court...
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Was Mike Fink more than a restaurant?
Is there something about the area that's always puzzled you? Our feature OKI Wanna Know is your opportunity to ask about it. This week, we dive into the history of one of the Ohio River's most famous rivermen. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. When you say Mike Fink today, some people...
Fox 19
Reward up to $10K for information on shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is increasing the possible reward payment to $10,000 for information after shots were fired at the home of a Hamilton County assistant prosecutor. The ATF says officers with the Green Township Police Department responded to a report of shots...
WLWT 5
Elmwood Place residents concerned about dwindling number of police officers on duty
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — Despite Wednesday's dreary weather, neighbors gathered on Pamela Chandler's front porch to talk about the state of affairs in Elmwood Place. "This is not the same place it was back when I was growing up, which was a long time ago," Chandler said. "And I don't ever expect it to be like that. But it could be a heck of a lot better than it is right now."
proclaimerscv.com
Ohio Man Buys A New Home, Finds the Decomposing Body of the Former Owner in the Basement
An Ohio man purchased a new home through a sheriff’s sale but only to find out the decomposing body of the former owner in the basement. Decomposing Body of the Former Owner was Found in the Basement. An Ohio man, who chose not to be named, bought a new...
OSHP: Student hit by school bus in Clermont County
According to investigators, on Thursday around 7 a.m. a bus was traveling east on Old State Route 32 but when the driver attempted to turn left on Old Batavia Road, the student was hit.
WTVQ
Families still rebuilding one year after tornadoes ravaged through Western Kentucky
(WESTERN KENTUCKY) — This week marks one year since deadly and devastating tornado destroyed iconic streets, businesses and cities in the western part of the state. As communities get ready to commemorate the fateful day, some continue to rebuild what they can. “It means that we’re going to eventually...
Married for 79 years, Butler County couple dies 20 hours apart
According to family, Hubert died at 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 and his wife died at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 1, about 20 hours later.
Hamilton County on the prowl for site to build new animal shelter
Hamilton County is scouting sites for a new animal shelter to replace a 62-year-old facility on Colerain Ave.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Glendale Milford Road in Evendale
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Glendale Milford Road in Evendale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive at Second Street in Franklin. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Person walks into hospital with gunshot wound; Dayton Police investigating
Dayton — One person walked into Miami Valley hospital with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning. Police were told by the hospital that one person came in with a gunshot wound around 4:04 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>1 wounded in Xenia shooting during confrontation inside home,...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash at Winton Road and Kings Run Drive in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — police are responding to a report of a crash at Winton Road and Kings Run Drive in Spring Grove Village, with undetermined injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
3 taken to hospital after I-75 NB crash
A two-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 northbound near Needmore Road. A call came into dispatch at 4:34 p.m. for a report of a crash.
Bus driver illness cancels classes for New Richmond students
Students and staff at the New Richmond School District will not have class Thursday due to an overwhelming amount of sick bus drivers, the district said.
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County corrections officer arrested, placed on leave
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Hamilton County corrections officer has been placed on leave after being accused of taking a photo of a nude disabled man at a gym and posting it. Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey's office said one of their employees, Michael Crawford, 31, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave due to his charges.
