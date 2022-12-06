Read full article on original website
Semi crash closes 15N past the Speedway
15 North was closed past Speedway Boulevard early Tuesday after the driver of a semi lost control and slammed into a guardrail. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.
8newsnow.com
NTSB investigation finds drug-impaired driver caused crash that killed 5 bicyclists in 2020
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An investigative report released by the National Transportation Safety Board finds the driver of a box truck that crashed into a group of bicyclists, killing five, is to blame for the crash but a contributing factor “was the decision made by the bicyclists to ride in the right travel lane of a 75-mph highway.”
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas liquor store CEO was impaired at time of fatal crash, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A report released by Nevada State Police shows Lee’s Liquor CEO Kenny Lee was impaired at the time of a fatal crash in rural Nevada in 2021. The crash happened on Nov. 19, 2021 on U.S. 93 at mile marker 28 between Ely and West Wendover, near the Nevada-Utah border. In the initial report regarding the crash, State Police said Lee, 58, was not wearing a seatbelt.
Las Vegas liquor store CEO was drunk before fatal crash, troopers say
The CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, who died in a fatal crash last year, was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
KTNV
Crash on I-15 near Sahara causes lanes to be blocked
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC reported a crash Sunday evening on the I-15 near Sahara Avenue. Southbound on the I-15, two left lanes have been blocked. Nevada State Police said the crash does involve injury. Story is developing. KTNV will post more updates when available.
Suspected DUI driver speeding on Las Vegas Strip tells police she needed to use bathroom
A suspected impaired driver, accused of going double the speed limit on the Las Vegas Strip, reportedly told an officer she needed to use the bathroom, an arrest report the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
3-mile segment extends Beltway trail in northwest Las Vegas valley
The recreational trail around the Las Vegas valley has taken another big step with the opening of a 3-mile segment in the northwest valley.
Man arrested in deadly drive-by shooting in east Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a 27-year-old man accused in a drive-by shooting that left one person dead in the east Las Vegas Valley, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Tuesday. Usbaldo Zarate was identified by police as a suspect in the shooting that took place on Nov. 26, in the 4800 block […]
news3lv.com
Las Vegas valley sees multiple allegations of 'patient dumping' at hospitals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The state of Nevada has investigated more than a dozen allegations related to violations of a federal anti-dumping law since the start of 2018. That law is called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. It was passed by Congress in 1986 and allows anyone to seek emergency services, whether or not a person can pay.
Man, 50, killed while attempting to cross Nellis Blvd.
marked crosswalk when a 24-year-old driver hit him in a Mercedes-Benz traveling northbound on Nellis, north of Flamingo Road.
Welcome to Vegas, Liberace Avenue: Clark County approves renaming portion of Karen Avenue
Extravagant concert pianist Liberace and Las Vegas share a history that goes back decades, and now a local street will bear his name.
Fire breaks out at marijuana dispensary in northeast Las Vegas valley
Clark County Fire Department crews were on the scene of a fire investigation at a local marijuana business near Sunrise Manor on Monday evening.
KTNV
Clark County commissioners to discuss name change of Karen Avenue
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County commissioners are meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. to discuss a possible name change of a street in the valley. Commissioners are going to vote on changing Karen Avenue from Maryland Parkway and Joe W. Brown Drive to Liberace Way. Commissioners said Karen Avenue...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police arrest 2nd suspect after human remains found in barrel
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a second suspect in connection with human remains found in a barrel in late November. Angelica Hudson, 30, was arrested Dec. 7 and booked into Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge. Ryan Bentley, 43, was arrested in connection with the same crime on Nov. 29.
8newsnow.com
Nevada State Police seek help identifying driver involved in deadly hit-and-run
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A semi-truck struck and killed a bicyclist on U.S. 95 before fleeing the scene. The Clark County Coroner identified the victim as 62-year-old Phillip Juskkiewicz, from Cedar City, Utah. Nevada State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver. Police said the...
North Las Vegas considers law banning catalytic converter possession
An ordinance considered by North Las Vegas City Council Wednesday would ban unauthorized catalytic converter possession amid rash of thefts.
8newsnow.com
Pair sharing bicycle hospitalized; crash closes east valley intersection
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a crash Saturday in the east valley that critically injured two bicyclists. Two people were riding a single bicycle when they were struck by a vehicle near the intersection of East Charleston and North Nellis boulevards, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Mountain lion ‘safely captured’ in northwest Las Vegas neighborhood was euthanized, officials say
The mountain lion seen wandering around a northwest Las Vegas neighborhood was captured early Wednesday morning.
8newsnow.com
Residents react to Mt. Charleston Lodge plans
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It’s been more than a year since the Mount Charleston Lodge burned down. It was a home away from home for valley locals and hikers. So, when the announcement of a new lodge was in the works, many residents were eager to see what would become of the historic site, like Bo Boka.
8newsnow.com
Police investigate armed robbery near UNLV
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– University of Nevada Las Vegas Police investigated an armed robbery near the Thomas and Mack Center. The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. near Naples and University Center Drives. Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male adult, roughly five feet, five inches tall, wearing a black...
