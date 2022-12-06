ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas liquor store CEO was impaired at time of fatal crash, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A report released by Nevada State Police shows Lee’s Liquor CEO Kenny Lee was impaired at the time of a fatal crash in rural Nevada in 2021. The crash happened on Nov. 19, 2021 on U.S. 93 at mile marker 28 between Ely and West Wendover, near the Nevada-Utah border. In the initial report regarding the crash, State Police said Lee, 58, was not wearing a seatbelt.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Crash on I-15 near Sahara causes lanes to be blocked

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC reported a crash Sunday evening on the I-15 near Sahara Avenue. Southbound on the I-15, two left lanes have been blocked. Nevada State Police said the crash does involve injury. Story is developing. KTNV will post more updates when available.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas valley sees multiple allegations of 'patient dumping' at hospitals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The state of Nevada has investigated more than a dozen allegations related to violations of a federal anti-dumping law since the start of 2018. That law is called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. It was passed by Congress in 1986 and allows anyone to seek emergency services, whether or not a person can pay.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police arrest 2nd suspect after human remains found in barrel

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a second suspect in connection with human remains found in a barrel in late November. Angelica Hudson, 30, was arrested Dec. 7 and booked into Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge. Ryan Bentley, 43, was arrested in connection with the same crime on Nov. 29.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Pair sharing bicycle hospitalized; crash closes east valley intersection

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a crash Saturday in the east valley that critically injured two bicyclists. Two people were riding a single bicycle when they were struck by a vehicle near the intersection of East Charleston and North Nellis boulevards, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Residents react to Mt. Charleston Lodge plans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– It’s been more than a year since the Mount Charleston Lodge burned down. It was a home away from home for valley locals and hikers. So, when the announcement of a new lodge was in the works, many residents were eager to see what would become of the historic site, like Bo Boka.
MOUNT CHARLESTON, NV
8newsnow.com

Police investigate armed robbery near UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– University of Nevada Las Vegas Police investigated an armed robbery near the Thomas and Mack Center. The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. near Naples and University Center Drives. Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male adult, roughly five feet, five inches tall, wearing a black...
LAS VEGAS, NV

