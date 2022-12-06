Read full article on original website
Jay Leno Net Worth: How Rich is the Former The Tonight Show Host Today?
Jay Leno is probably one of the wealthiest stand-up comedians and TV hosts today, with hundreds of millions of net worth. He's best known for the now-debunk The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and his extensive car collection. Table of contents. So, where is he today, and how much net...
American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe reveals new career move as fans beg star for new episodes of show amid long hiatus
AMERICAN Pickers star Mike Wolfe has revealed his new career move while his show remains in hiatus. Mike, 58, announced the launch of his full-service gas station, Columbia Motor Alley, in Columbia,. . The American Pickers notable revealed how the project "has a special place in my heart." The History...
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Is ‘OutDaughtered’ Still On? Fans Wonder What’s Happening With the Busby Family’s TLC Show
Could a big 'OutDaughtered' update be on the horizon? Some fans suspect so based on Adam Busby's recent Instagram post.
As Bold & Beautiful’s Naomi Matsuda Announces, ‘That’s a Wrap,’ We’re Left Wondering What That Means for Li’s Future
There’s no two ways about it: Naomi Matsuda is a busy woman. She’s so busy, in fact, that if Finn’s Bold & Beautiful mom is anything like her portrayer, we can totally understand how Li survived that car crash all those months ago. Because nothing is going to slow her down!
90 Day Fiance’ Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Share How Their Family Is Doing After Welcoming Baby No. 3: ‘It’s Chaotic’
A happy family! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik opened up about how their family is doing since they welcomed daughter Ariel in September. “It's chaotic. Some people, like, I remember when I was pregnant it was like a 50/50 draw,” the Florida native, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 2, […]
90 Day Fiance’s David Toborwsky Opens Up About His 70-Lb Weight Loss Journey: ‘I Can See My Toes Again’
A major change. 90 Day Fiancé alum David Toborowsky opened up about his 70 pound weight loss, explaining that he wants to be able to live longer for his wife, Annie Suwan. "I can see my toes again. It's been kinda exciting," the reality TV personality, 54, exclusively tells Us Weekly ahead of the season […]
'RHOM' Star Marysol Patton Talks Drinking On The Job & Where She Stands With Dr. Nicole Martin
Nobody knows how to have a good time quite like Marysol Patton! In the highly anticipated fifth season of The Real Housewives of Miami, the quick-witted PR agent mixes it up amongst her fellow strong-willed housewives — all with a martini in hand! Patton spoke exclusively to OK! about her mindset going into the current season, her sisterly bond with Alexia Napola and if she and Dr. Nicole Martin have reached a better place after their tense dynamic during Season 4. 'THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI' FAN FAVORITE ALEXIA ECHEVARRIA OPENS UP ABOUT FAMILY, HER GRAND RETURN TO REALITY TV...
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
Bethenny Frankel, Mindy Kaling and More Celebrities Weigh In on T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s ‘GMA3’ Drama
Following the scandal. Bethenny Frankel and more celebrities have been keeping up with the drama as T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Good Morning America relationship continues to raise eyebrows. The coanchors were caught getting cozy on multiple occasions in November despite being married to other people. Holmes, 45, exchanged vows with lawyer Marilee Fiebig in […]
Amy Robach Jokes About Behind-the-Scenes 'Good Morning America' Drama in Resurfaced Clip Amid Romance Reveal
It's been a dramatic week for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on Good Morning America. The couple's romance has been revealed amid their splits from their respective spouses and they have temporarily have been taken off the air on their show, GM3. In light of all that's going on, an...
Watch Young & Restless’ Eileen Davidson and Her Husband’s Ex Do Something Together That You’d Probably Never Expect
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress knows how to step up and face the music — literally. It’s never too late to share memories from past holidays and that’s exactly what The Young and the Restless’ Eileen Davidson (Ashley; Days of Our Lives‘ ex-Kristen) recently did. Not only that, she gave her Instagram followers a front row seat to the festivities that went on during her family’s Thanksgiving.
MGK Worked Hard To Make A Gluten-Free Bake For Megan Fox — Unfortunately, He Didn't Nail It
I'll still give him an "E" for effort.
Hot Off The Wire: Amy Robach, TJ Holmes Off Air, Jay-Z Pushes For NYC Casino
Late last evening, news broke that famed actress Kirstie Alley best known from the sitcom Cheers passed away from her short battle with cancer. She was 71-years-old. What was your favorite role from her?. Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!. Now coming off...
Jason Alexander Sings About How To Make A McDLT In 'Lost' '80s McDonald's Ad
The 1980s is renowned for cheese — not the dairy variety, but the type that used to play through boomboxes as folks boogied their way down every street. People must have been so much stronger in the years before streaming. Billboard credits a number of artists with some of...
DoorDash Launched A Gingerbread Cake With Carlo's Bakery
If you love ginger and gingerbread, then the holiday season is full of treats right up your alley. From a gingerbread latte to adding a spice that will take your gingerbread cookies to the next level. There are several things to know about this age-old treat, from how to make it to its murky origins.
Matt Lucas reveals why he's stepped down from Bake Off
Matt Lucas has left the Great British Bake Off after three seasons on Channel 4.
Pepsi Milk Was Inspired By Penny Marshall's Childhood
The late Penny Marshall and her alter-ego, Laverne DeFazio, had a lot in common. It makes sense, after all, as it has been said that many of DeFazio's onscreen quirks originated from the actress's actual childhood. For example, if you grew up watching "Laverne and Shirley," you were likely befuddled by the meaning of the mantra, "Schlemiel, schlimazel, hasenpfeffer incorporated." You're saying it right now, aren't you? This quirky little jingle was yanked straight out of Marshall's real life. As Cindy Williams (Shirley Feeney) shared with MeTV, Marshall and her friends would say that "little ditty" as they walked to school. Befittingly, bosom buds Laverne and Shirley would chant the same words every episode, signaling the start of the sitcom's theme song.
Easy Johnny Cakes Recipe
Forget your go-to pancake recipe and think a little outside the box. There's no time like the present to bust out a new recipe, and Johnny cakes will definitely please a crowd. Johnny cakes look like a pancake, they smell like a pancake, and if they could talk, they'd probably talk like a pancake — but there is a pretty distinct difference between the two. Johnny cakes include cornmeal in the batter, whereas traditional pancakes do not. The cornmeal adds a light and sweet flavor, taking the Johnny cake to a new level.
‘Power’ Stars Make Up After Social Media Beef
'Power' stars are used to being the center of drama, but typically with executive producer 50 Cent starting it all. Franchise stars Joseph Sikora and Gianni Paolo had beef of their own.
