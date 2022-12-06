Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
One person hospitalized following car crash in Hopkins County
In Hopkins County, Kentucky, one person was taken to the hospital after a car accident in Madisonville Thursday morning. Madisonville Police say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road, when a 72-year-old woman tried turning as well. Authorities say the man did not...
whopam.com
Madisonville man injured in two-vehicle accident
A two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Madisonville injured one of the drivers. A news release says 70-year old David Brumfield of Madisonville was attempting to make a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road about 2:45 p.m. when he collided with an SUV operated by 72-year old Linda Hanks of Madisonville.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday morning. The accident happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Clarksville. According to Clarksville police, the accident was caused by a driver who failed to yield the right of way and occurred on the eastbound side in front of Mathews Nissan.
whopam.com
One injured in Clarksville wreck
One person was injured in an accident on the MLK Parkway in Clarksville Wednesday morning. It happened on the eastbound side in front of Matthews Nissan when Clarksville police say a driver failed to yield the right of way and caused the crash. That individual was taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital and their status was unknown.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Country Club Lane Wreck
A man was injured in a wreck on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car cross the center line and collided with an SUV near the intersection of Cox Mill Road. The car traveled off the roadway and came to a stop after hitting a...
wkdzradio.com
Two Crofton Women Injured In Monday Night Crash
Two Crofton women were injured in a single-vehicle wreck on North Old Madisonville Street in Crofton Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 9 p.m. 73-year-old Shirley Daugherty was turning onto North Old Madisonville Street from a parking lot when her vehicle ran off the road and into a ditch coming to a rest on its top.
53-Year-Old Donald Hester Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Robertson County (Robertson County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred on Baker Road, an area between Cedar Hill and Adams Hill, and was reported at around 6:30 p.m.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville 100 Caldwell County 44
Hopkinsville piled up the points Tuesday night, rolling to a 100-44 victory at Caldwell County. YSE was there. Check out our photos from the contest.
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville woman that was flown to a Nashville hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Pembroke Road exit Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Stephanie Bumgarner was northbound when another vehicle cut her off and she struck the guardrail while trying to miss the other vehicle.
whopam.com
One hurt in Fort Campbell Boulevard hit-and-run collision
An Oak Grove woman was taken to Jennie Stuart Middle Center Sunday following a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Martin Luther King Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville police collision report, a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped at the intersection in...
WBKO
Man wanted for shooting at Warren-Logan County line captured
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has captured Thomas Price for a shooting near the Warren-Logan County line that left one person injured. In a Facebook post by WCSO, investigations over the last nine days led deputies to a residence, where Price was exiting the front porch.
westkentuckystar.com
Occupants uninjured after Lyon County crash
Two people were left uninjured after a two-vehicle crash in Lyon County last week. Deputies said 62-year-old Samuel King of Grand Rivers was traveling on US 62 and attempting to overtake a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Michael Rivers of Paducah. King reportedly attempted to pass Rivers in a no passing...
wkdzradio.com
George A. Reeder, 75, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 75-year-old George A. Reeder, of Hopkinsville, will be noon Friday, December 16 at the Second Baptist Church Activity Building. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be from 10 o’clock until the funeral hour Friday, December 16. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge...
smokeybarn.com
VIDEO: Hwy 41 Rollover Injury Crash Lands Inches From Home
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – One person was transported to an area hospital following a rollover crash that sent the vehicle off the roadway, up an embankment, through a fence, and over a parked vehicle, the vehicle landing just feet from the front door of an adjacent home on Hwy 41 S. MAP.
wkdzradio.com
Bertha Mohon Elliott, 74, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 74-year-old Bertha Mohon Elliott, of Hopkinsville, will be at 10 o’clock Saturday morning at Lamb Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 o’clock Friday evening.
wkdzradio.com
Boling Expected To Represent Quarles Case To Grand Jury
The case against a Hopkinsville man charged in the fatal shooting of 33-year old Christopher Mumford could go before the grand jury again, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling. Tavaris Jamall Quarles is charged with murder after Hopkinsville Police reported that Mumford was found in front of a home...
whopam.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway accident
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Saturday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. It happened about 11:30 a.m. near the 8 mile-marker on the northbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says a woman who is eight months pregnant was flown by Air Evac to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be evaluated for possible abdominal injuries.
WBKO
UPDATE: Power fully restored after BGMU reports outage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting a current outage to around 800 of their customers. BGMU says they have lost a circuit out of their 5HI Substation. As of 8:15 am, approximately 800 customers are without power in the downtown area including the Bowling Green...
14news.com
One year later: Dawson Springs nurse remembers helping after surviving deadly W. Ky. storms
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - As an EF-4 tornado barreled towards Dawson Springs on Dec. 10, 2021, lifetime resident Meredith Hyde and her family didn’t worry. The sounds were second nature, the gusts were not uncommon. But as it got closer, her husband’s co-worker relayed a chilling message.
whopam.com
Princeton man charged with strangulation, assault
The Princeton Police Department arrested a Princeton man early Thursday morning on charges of first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault. According to a news release, officers responded to the 600 block of Grace Court around 1:20 a.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance and upon arrival made contact with 30-year-old Patrick Wimbleduff of Princeton. Investigation revealed that a physical altercation had taken place.
Comments / 0