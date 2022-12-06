Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Hailey Bieber, Ciara, Rihanna, Taylor, Nicki Minaj!
Hailey Bieber in sheer tights and black mini dress in new Instagram snaps. Worth a scroll!. Santa, busty! Ciara flashes her cleavage and sings the Christmas version of her hit song Better Thangs. Forbes' List of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women Includes Rihanna and Taylor Swift. Millie Bobby Brown...
iheart.com
ABC Launches Review Into Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Relationship
ABC has launched a review into Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship to determine whether the pair violated company policies during their alleged romance. According to TMZ, the ABC human resource and legal departments are investigating a possible breach of contract by the two Good Morning America anchors, which would include acts such as using company resources, including vehicles or drivers, to meet romantically or pressuring employees to keep their relationship quiet.
Todd Phillips Reveals First Look at ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ as Sequel Begins Production
The Joker is back as production begins for Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 film. Director Todd Phillips shared a photo to his Instagram on Saturday of Joaquin Phoenix in character as Arthur Fleck with the caption: “Day 1. Our boy. #joker.” More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Among Oscar Hopefuls for Best Original SongMan Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Sentenced to 21 Years in PrisonRihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift Among Nominees for 2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards At this point, the sequel is expected to star Phoenix, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Zazie...
iheart.com
LOOK: Antonio Brown Posts Photo With Mystery Woman
Former NFL wide reciever Antonio Brown may have a warrant out for his arrest, but that isn't keeping him off social media. The former Buccaneer posting a pic on Snapchat ... in bed with a mystery woman who's covering part of her face, but looks a little like Tom Brady's ex-wife Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen.
iheart.com
'Wheel' Fans Think They Know Who's Replacing Pat Sajak & They're Not Happy
Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel Of Fortune since 1981, so it shouldn't be too surprising that after over four decades with the game show, he won't be on it much longer. Even Sajak has faced the facts. In September, the 76-year-old reflected on the iconic show he hosts, stating, "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That's probably enough,' but this show will not die. It appears I may go before the show." He added, "It's been a long time. We're not going to do this for another 40 years. Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long time. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years."
iheart.com
Lady Gaga Recreates Wednesday Addams TikTok Dance Inspired By Her Song
TikTok can be a wonderfully niche place. One of the latest trends on the app paired a Lady Gaga deep cut off her 2011 album Born This Way with a scene of Wednesday Addams dancing from the hit Netflix series Wednesday. The quirky dance matches perfectly with Gaga's dramatic lyrics,...
iheart.com
Katy Perry Gushes Over Daughter Daisy 'Coming Alive' During Christmas
Katy Perry is many things: singer, songwriter, entertainer and, of course, an adoring mother. The American Idol judge recently gushed over her daughter Daisy's love of the holidays, saying the 2 year old comes alive during the happiest time of the year. The "Firework" singer recently spoke to Access Hollywood...
iheart.com
Gorilla Says She’s DONE Talking About Cardi B’s Viral 50/50
Earlier this week, Cardi B told the internet her opinions on financially splitting bills and payments by 50% with a romantic partner. She brings up situations with husband Offset, her ex and more. Days after the topic has gone viral, rapper and friend GloRilla chimed it!. She says, “I’m really...
iheart.com
Hottie Actress Teri Hatcher Turns 58 Today
Kim Basinger is 69 (“9 ½ Weeks,” “Batman,” “L.A. Confidential,” “8 Mile,” “Fifty Shades Darker”) (FAST FACT: She’s mom to Ireland Baldwin, whom she shares with ex Alec Baldwin) Teri Hatcher is 58 (“Lois & Clark: The New...
iheart.com
Lizzo's Festive 2-In-1 Outfit Is A Holiday Must See
Lizzo got into the Christmas spirit at the 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One, channeling some of the season's most iconic characters with a festive, sparkly outfit during her energetic performance. Lizzo kicked off her set with "About Damn Time," arriving on stage decked out in a Mrs....
iheart.com
Prince Harry Probably Won't 'Ever Be Welcome Back In England'
Following the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan, it's unlikely the Duke of Sussex will make a return to his home country. Royal biographer Tom Bower tells Page Six that he can't imagine a scenario where they'll "be welcome" in the United Kingdom. "I don’t think Harry will ever be welcome back in England," he said. Bower also said it's unlikely Harry and Meghan will be on the guest list for King Charles III's coronation.
iheart.com
Aerosmith Cancels Remaining 2022 Concerts Due To Steven Tyler's Health
Aerosmith has canceled its remaining 2022 concerts as Steven Tyler continues to deal with an undisclosed illness. The band previously canceled performances in its 'Deuces Are Wild' anniversary residency in Las Vegas December 2 and 5 because Tyler was "feeling unwell and unable to perform." Tyler expressed optimism that he...
iheart.com
iHeartRadio Reveals Top Country Artists & Songs Of 2022 — See The List Here
Now that 2022 is coming to an end, iHeartRadio is reflecting on the most-played artists and songs of the year, and breaking down our data genre-by-genre. The results show that favorite country artists among our listeners — in no particular order — include Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band and more.
Comments / 0