Nebraska State

dakotafreepress.com

State Funnels $3M in Federal Stimulus/Coronavirus Funds into CTE Gear

In another example of South Dakota business depending on socialism, the state last week announced that it is funneling $3 million in federal stimulus and coronavirus relief into grants to support turning our kids into good little workers. Note how, as usual, the state buries credit to President Biden and the federal government:
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Winter storm in South Dakota Thursday and into Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota today and into Friday. School closing are happening around the region as some of the first to announce closures were Yankton at noon, Elk Point at 1 p.m. and in Iowa, George- Little Rock at 1:15 p.m. and Central Lyon in Rock Rapids at 1:15 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD regulators take co-op’s grain-buying license

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Nebraska business has agreed to surrender its South Dakota grain-buying license. Organic Producers of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota also will pay a $5,000 fine. The decision to accept the settlement Tuesday marked the first time the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission had taken...
NEBRASKA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Noem Growing State Budget and Dependence on Federal Money

Hey, I’m sure we heard something from Kristi Noem about not growing government. But with a full-throated mandate for four more years of purportedly conservative government, Noem is proposing a budget 25% larger than last year. In Fiscal Year 2019, South Dakota’s state government expenditures totaled $4.314 billion. In...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Gov. Noem includes paid family leave in new budget

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just hours after giving birth, work is usually the last thing on a parent’s mind. But for one Sioux Falls family, lack of paid family leave after the birth of their second child meant the father was back at work the next day.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Making the case for replacing the pen

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s call to start laying the groundwork for a possible new penitentiary in South Dakota is gaining interest from both lawmakers and law enforcement. During her budget address on Tuesday, Noem called for millions of dollars to get the process going.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline

A company that provides electricity to nearly 100,000 South Dakota customers will raise its rates by about 18 percent next month as an initial deadline passes for a state regulatory agency to act on the increase. Xcel Energy will increase its electricity rates by 17.9 percent, starting Jan. 1. That’s a jump of $19.60 per […] The post Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Daily Montanan

South Dakota, Wyoming governors call for re-do of Black Hills forest data

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has joined her counterpart in Wyoming to ask the U.S. Forest Service to redo forest condition reports that the governors call inadequate, as part of a long-running feud over current and future logging levels in the Black Hills. Noem and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon made the request in a letter […] The post South Dakota, Wyoming governors call for re-do of Black Hills forest data appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WYOMING STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years

Jim Pillen will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident. Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.
NEBRASKA STATE
kscj.com

THREATS MADE AGAINST NOEM & SD JUDGE

A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND A JUDGE. COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW 28-YEAR-OLD JASON SHIELDS WAS INDICTED NOVEMBER 17TH FOR THREATENING A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICER AND THREATENING A JUDICIAL OFFICER. AUTHORITIES SAY THE INDICTMENT IS IN CONNECTION WITH THREATS MADE IN OCTOBER AGAINST NOEM...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Noem calls for Black Hills Forest Plan redo

Gov. Kristi Noem is joining Wyoming’s governor in calling for the Black Hills National Forest to redo a draft of its upcoming forest plan revision. Current draft assessments call for reductions in timber sales. Timber industry advocates said the proposed reductions in timber sales would prove disastrous for the...
WYOMING STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Barnett Quits Early, Monae Johnson Gets Head Start on Rigging Elections

Steve Barnett is so mad that his party didn’t renominate him for another four years as Secretary of State that he’s quitting early, allowing election-saboteuse Monae Johnson to ascend to the post she won in the election a whole month early:. Governor Kristi Noem appointed Monae Johnson as...

