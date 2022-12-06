Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Clorox a Buy?
The name Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is beyond well known; it is iconic and virtually synonymous with bleach. However, the company has expanded well beyond that one category. That's good news, but Clorox is still dealing with the decline of enhanced cleaning driven by the pandemic, a negative trend compounded by raging inflation. That is why the stock has fallen roughly 36% since early 2020.
NASDAQ
What Makes a Stock Recession-Proof?
As many financial experts and CEOs forecast a full-blown economic downturn in the not-too-distant future, spurred by tighter monetary policy from central banks, I think it's a good idea for investors to find ways to protect their portfolios in this type of potential scenario. This will provide much-needed peace of mind in tough times.
NASDAQ
‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks
The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
NASDAQ
Indonesia Stock Market May Halt Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, slipping more than 250 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,820-point plateau although it's due for support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
NASDAQ
Why Apple Stock Eked Out a Market Beat Today
There wasn't much new or exciting reported with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock on Friday, save for a fresh development in the legal sphere. Apple enthusiasts tend to get excited about the stock when the company announces a flashy new product or some positivefinancial news not so much when the latest is about the law.
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying With Both Hands
Whether you're new to investing or you're a seasoned veteran, 2022 has probably been a lousy year. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index disappointed investors with the worst performance we've seen in over 50 years. Fear of a recession that may or may not happen...
NASDAQ
2 Bear Market Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022 and Beyond
While healthcare stocks may not elicit the same excitement from investors that other higher-growth sectors do, this space features a significant collection of companies with attractive track records of driving returns in many different types of markets. In general, healthcare-centric businesses tend to be more resilient in recessions and bear...
NASDAQ
2 Growth Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The market has taken growth investors for a bumpy ride over the past year. Certainly, some high-growth stocks have seen prices decline for valid reasons that investors would do well to heed. However, other such stocks have shaken off these trends and could present undervalued opportunities in the current environment...
NASDAQ
Lost Racks: The Price of Printing Currencies in Other Countries
Liberia’s central bank lost $104M worth of banknotes from overseas printers. The global market for banknote printing is forecast to increase from $9.7B in 2018 to $11.1B in 2023. Missing cash to the tune of $104 million in Liberia is still unaccounted for, after it was printed overseas and...
NASDAQ
Here is What to Know Beyond Why General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is a Trending Stock
General Mills (GIS) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods have...
NASDAQ
Credit Suisse raises 'milestone' $2.4 billion in revamp cash call
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S on Thursday hailed a "milestone" in its turnaround plan after raising 2.24 billion Swiss francs ($2.39 billion) as part of a 4 billion franc cash call. Shareholders exercised 98.4% of their subscription rights, giving a boost to managers tasked with getting the Swiss...
NASDAQ
Envestnet Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $61.28, changing hands for $61.50/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ
Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAI) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
NASDAQ
3 Beaten-Down MedTech Stocks Poised for a Turnaround in 2023
This year, as the broader economy gradually overcame the pandemic-induced uncertainties, new challenges started cropping up. Over the past few months, supply-chain headwinds and inflationary pressures are hampering operations across industries. Market watchers are currently pessimistic about the stock market, which is expected to witness a slowdown in 2023 amid...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Momentum in BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Should Keep going
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. Often, the direction of a stock's price...
NASDAQ
Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Gains on Growth Efforts Amid High Costs
Focus on strategic growth efforts, including capacity expansions, are favoring Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation PPC. The leading poultry producer benefits from strength in its Europe and U.S. operations. The aforementioned upsides were evident in its third-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line rising year over year. That...
NASDAQ
U.S. Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gasoline, Distillate Supplies
U.S. oil prices moved down on Dec 7 after government data showed large weekly builds in gasoline and distillate supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures fell $2.24 (or 3%) to settle at $72.01 a barrel yesterday. Despite this, the market has been kind to oil in...
NASDAQ
Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Enterprise Products (EPD) Now
Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD is a leading midstream energy player with lower exposure to volume and price risks. For 2022 and 2023, the partnership is likely to see earnings growth of 17.6% and 1.3%, respectively. Factors Working in Favor. Enterprise Products, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has...
NASDAQ
SL Green Cuts Its Dividend as the Manhattan Office Market Suffers From Long COVID
The COVID-19 pandemic cast a dark cloud over the office real estate investment trust (REIT) sector as it proved that companies could continue operations in a 100% remote environment. With a tight labor market, many companies are struggling to bring workers back to the office. Rising inflation is causing companies...
NASDAQ
Manulife (MFC) Up 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Manulife Financial (MFC). Shares have added about 2.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Manulife due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Comments / 0