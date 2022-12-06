ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Expect Chinese stocks to rally hard now that Beijing has set a 'clear path' to reopening, Morgan Stanley says

By George Glover
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PMqmt_0jZ2eFiT00
Beijing started easing its zero-COVID controls earlier this month. Sittirak Jadlit/Shutterstock
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded its outlook for China equities and expects a move toward ending zero-COVID controls to boost stocks.
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index could rally 13% from its current level by the end of 2023, strategists said.
  • Major Chinese cities including Shanghai and Shenzhen started easing lockdown measures earlier this month.

China looks like a tempting investing option again with policymakers moving toward an economic reopening, according to Morgan Stanley.

The easing of zero-COVID controls that started earlier this month will likely boost earnings, the US bank said, upgrading Chinese stocks to an 'overweight' rating against emerging markets for the first time since the pandemic started ravaging the global economy in March 2020.

"Multiple positive developments alongside a clear path set toward reopening warrant an upgrade and index target increases for China," a team of strategists led by Laura Wang wrote in a research note published Sunday.

Cities across China including Shanghai and Shenzhen eased their Covid-19 testing requirements last week, which many analysts believe signals that Beijing is shifting toward ending its harsh "zero-COVID" pandemic policies in favor of an economic reopening.

That could lift the Hong Kong Hang Seng index 13% and lead to MSCI's China Index jumping 14% as a revival in demand leads to companies posting stronger earnings, according to Morgan Stanley.

"Our base case is that we are at the beginning of a multi-quarter recovery in earnings revisions and valuations with decent ROE improvement," the strategists said, referring to the return on equity measure of profitability.

But that doesn't mean investors should pile into Chinese stocks right now — with the impact of the economic reopening likely to lag until the second quarter of next year, according to Morgan Stanley.

"The path will be bumpy," Wang's team said.

"Pressure on earnings should continue through the first quarter of 2023," the strategists added. "Market volatility could stay high owing to wide swings in sentiment between over-optimism for a fast reopening and at times rapid disappointment regarding a seemingly slow and zig-zagging move towards a Covid-zero exit."

Investors should also keep an eye on relations between Beijing and Washington, according to Morgan Stanley – with US secretary of state Anthony Blinken reportedly planning to visit China next year.

Official confirmation of that trip would likely further lift the market's view on Chinese equities, strategists said.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
OHIO STATE
Phone Arena

The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear

While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
natureworldnews.com

Sheep Marching in a Circle for 12 Days Straight in China Raises Concern and Speculation

A herd of sheep was observed in China walking a path that forms a circle nonstop for 12 days. The topic's popularity on the internet sparked worry and rumors. It appears that the mystery surrounding a herd of sheep that was captured on camera in China pacing, reportedly nonstop in a circular pattern for 12 days has been solved.
Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
TheStreet

You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

93K+
Followers
15K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy