Prep Roundup: Adrian, Tecumseh bowling meet in season opener

TECUMSEH — The Adrian and Tecumseh bowling teams opened the season Monday with Southeastern Conference White Division rivalry duals as the boys and girls split.

The Tecumseh boys won 27-3 while the Maples girls team won 22-8.

The Tecumseh boys took both Baker Games and the pin total to go up 10-0 and then took seven of the 10 team games.

On the girls side, Adrian swept the Baker Games while the Maples won six of the 10 team games.

Adrian also won the girls JV dual, 24.5-5.5, and the co-ed dual, 26-4.

Top Performers

Adrian Girls

Caitlin Tucker: 166, 139

Sydney Cheser: 170, 135

Jailyn Lahring: 167, 156

Adrian Boys

Xander Finkbeiner: 241, 223

Tecumseh Girls

Wendy Ketola: 256 ,217

Tecumseh Boys

Kaden Salts: 248, 215

Garris Waynick: 246, 246

Owen Williams: 248, 228

Up Next

Adrian: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Jackson

Tecumseh: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday vs. Saline

BOYS BASKETBALL

Onsted 71, Michigan Center 62

ONSTED — After a sluggish start in the season opener, the Wildcats ended both halves strong to pull out the non-conference win.

Onsted trailed 19-15 after the first quarter after Aiden Paquin hit a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer. Bradlee VanBrunt started hitting shots as the Wildcats offense got going in the second to take a 37-35 lead into the half.

The Cardinals kept things close, trailing 52-51 going into the fourth where the Wildcats put the game away by outscoring Michigan Center, 19-11, in the final frame

Ayden Davis had a monster game to open the season with 38 points and 14 rebounds while VanBrunt had 15 points, including three, 3-pointers.

Top Performers

Onsted

Ayden Davis: 38 points, 14 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal

Bradlee VanBrunt: 15 points, 3 steals, 2 assists, 2 rebounds

Aiden Paquin: 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists

Coach Thoughts

Brad Maska, Onsted: This was a really tough game because we didn't know much about them. They graduated a lot of their kids from their championship team last year, they got some really nice freshmen and a guard that transferred in, so it was tough to prepare for. They came out and were a really good basketball team. We knew we could score with them, but we needed to find a way to get stops.

Onsted; 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hanover Horton