Lynchburg, VA

WSET

'He was a cornerstone:' Family of Gladys man killed by tractor-trailer shares memories

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Early Friday morning, 34-year-old Ryan Vassar was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking on 501 in Campbell County. The siblings of Ryan, Nathan Vassar and Karen Brown, say their brother was a cornerstone in the Campbell County community, known as an avid volunteer and for his generous spirit; qualities they said he learned from their mother, with whom Ryan had a very close relationship.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

Westside Elementary closed after power outage in Roanoke

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the power went out for over a thousand customers in Roanoke, Appalachian Power said. The outage forced one school to stay closed for the day. Westside Elementary announced early Wednesday morning that school would be closed due to the...
ROANOKE, VA
NBC 29 News

Two Charlottesville schools receive new names

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools. After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

14-year-old boy with autism missing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police need your help finding a 14-year-old boy with autism who was last seen at his house in Roanoke. Shiloh "Shy" Hall was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning at his home in the 3700 block of Signal Hill Ave. NW. Because he has autism and because of his age, the Roanoke Police Department wants to get him home as soon as possible.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Preliminary hearing set for UVA deadly shooting suspect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting three University of Virginia football and injuring two others appeared in court in Albemarle County on Thursday morning. Law enforcement said Christopher Jones Jr. opened fire on a charter bus filled with students who were returning to campus on...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Danville man to spend life in prison for murder of NC man

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville man will spend life in prison without parole for the murder of a man from North Carolina. A jury in Raleigh found Justin Merritt guilty of first-degree murder and other charges Friday, according to our ABC affiliate WTVD. The victim, Andy Banks, disappeared...
DANVILLE, VA

