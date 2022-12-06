Read full article on original website
WSET
Bistro Brothers BBQ closing its doors after being open in Lynchburg since 2014
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg BBQ restaurant announced that they are closing their doors at the end of the month. Bistro Brothers BBQ announced on Facebook on Thursday morning that the restaurant will have its final day on December 30. Marcus Revely, the owner of Bistro Brothers BBQ,...
WSET
Win a Gift Certificate for Apparel or New Boots from Reedy's Archery
AMHERST, Va (WSET) — Reedy's Archery is taking part in our Holiday Giveaways with a gift certificate you can use on apparel or boots in the store. You can enter here. Emily got to try her hand at shooting and learn what you can find inside their store.
WSET
Win a Gift Basket Full of Amazing Items as Part of Our Holiday Giveaways
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Liberty Tax has created a basket of dreams to give away during our Holiday Giveaways this year! Click here to enter now. Emily spoke with them about what goodies are inside and the other giveaways they have planned for December.
WSET
Light up the Heart of Virginia: The Harper Family's dazzling & classic display
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Take a stroll down Woodridge Place in Lynchburg and you'll see the glow. That's the glow of thousands of lights hanging high at the Harper's house. "Go big or go home," said Becca Harper, the owner of the home. In fact, Becca and Bailey Harper...
WSET
'He was a cornerstone:' Family of Gladys man killed by tractor-trailer shares memories
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Early Friday morning, 34-year-old Ryan Vassar was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer while walking on 501 in Campbell County. The siblings of Ryan, Nathan Vassar and Karen Brown, say their brother was a cornerstone in the Campbell County community, known as an avid volunteer and for his generous spirit; qualities they said he learned from their mother, with whom Ryan had a very close relationship.
WDBJ7.com
Givens’ Books’ former owner remembers decades of serving the community after the store building burned down
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials are working to find out what started the fire on Tuesday night at a former bookstore in Salem. The building was vacant and set to be renovated by a property owner. Stories that once lined the shelves of Givens’ Books now sit among the rubble....
WSET
'Best Friend for the Holidays:' Lynchburg Humane Society promotes adoption extravaganza
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society is hoping people will turn to them to find a "Best Friend for the Holidays." They are partnering with Best Friends Animal Society, an animal welfare organization, to host a holiday adoption extravaganza from Friday through Sunday. The collaborative weekend-long "A...
WSET
Join the Force! The Lynchburg Police Department is Hiring!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is hiring! You can join and help serve the community. Emily got all the details on how you can apply and the jobs available right now.
WSET
Westside Elementary closed after power outage in Roanoke
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the power went out for over a thousand customers in Roanoke, Appalachian Power said. The outage forced one school to stay closed for the day. Westside Elementary announced early Wednesday morning that school would be closed due to the...
NBC 29 News
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools. After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’....
WSET
Suspects wanted after multiple thefts across Central VA, latest in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office and other agencies across Central Virginia are looking for the community's help to identify a theft suspect. On October 23, Campbell Co. deputies said this suspect and another man stole a large amount of computer equipment from the Computer...
WSET
14-year-old boy with autism missing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Police need your help finding a 14-year-old boy with autism who was last seen at his house in Roanoke. Shiloh "Shy" Hall was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning at his home in the 3700 block of Signal Hill Ave. NW. Because he has autism and because of his age, the Roanoke Police Department wants to get him home as soon as possible.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: White male sought in Stuarts Draft commercial burglary
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public to help identify a suspect associated with a commercial burglary in Stuarts Draft. The white male suspect is described as wearing a navy blue coat, blue jeans and having facial hair. The suspect is associated with a crime that...
WSET
The future of the Hill City: Lynchburg Business Alliance hosts Economic Outlook Summit
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Business Alliance hosted a workforce summit Thursday morning to discuss the Economic Outlook of 2022 and what we can expect in 2023. The Alliance brought in guest speakers Dr. Chris Chmura, chief economist and CEO of Chmura, and Matt DeVeau from Broad Ripple Strategies.
WSET
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital recognized as a 'Best Hospital for Maternity Care'
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — U.S. News & World Report, a global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, has named Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital as a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for Maternity Care (Uncomplicated Pregnancy). This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals...
WSET
Preliminary hearing set for UVA deadly shooting suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The 22-year-old accused of fatally shooting three University of Virginia football and injuring two others appeared in court in Albemarle County on Thursday morning. Law enforcement said Christopher Jones Jr. opened fire on a charter bus filled with students who were returning to campus on...
WSET
Family of pedestrian killed before Rustburg Tree Lighting looking for answers
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A holiday tradition turned tragic. The family of the man killed just before the Rustburg tree-lighting ceremony is looking for answers. They say the tragedy was avoidable and now want answers from Campbell County. This Friday, Tamara Phelps and her family will bury their...
WSET
I-81 lane closure in Botetourt Co. begins as Roanoke Co. closure lifted
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reminding drivers about some lane closures on Interstate 81 causing delays throughout the week. On Wednesday, as of 10:30 a.m., the right lane closure on southbound Interstate 81 in Roanoke County near Salem at mile marker 138.4 has been removed.
WSET
Kids shopped with Appomattox Co. Sheriff's Office for the 'Shop with a Cop' event
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office said they had a fun night for the "Shop with a Cop" event. "It was amazing to see how selfless these children are, taking their money and buying gifts for family, instead of themselves. Some spent every penny on themselves..and that's okay too," deputies said.
WSET
Danville man to spend life in prison for murder of NC man
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville man will spend life in prison without parole for the murder of a man from North Carolina. A jury in Raleigh found Justin Merritt guilty of first-degree murder and other charges Friday, according to our ABC affiliate WTVD. The victim, Andy Banks, disappeared...
