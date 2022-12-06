Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Community members anxious for answers in body found investigation
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Community members in Branchland are anxious to find out how a man ended up dead in the Guyandotte River. On the evening of Nov. 22, someone spotted the body of Randy Kirkendoll near the Hubball Road Bridge. Ronnie Dalton and his wife Louise live near...
1 trapped in vehicle after Cabell County, West Virginia, crash, dispatchers say
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash where dispatchers say a person is trapped in a vehicle in Cabell County. According to Cabell County 911 dispatchers, a single-vehicle crash happened around 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in the 6500 block of Route 60, also known as Ohio […]
Crews clear scene of West Virginia lumber company fire
UPDATE (10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6): Kanawha County dispatchers say that the scene has been cleared, and no injuries were reported. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Fire units are responding to a fire in the Dry Branch area of Kanawha County Tuesday morning. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire is at Gilbert Lumber Company on […]
I64E near Nitro, West Virginia, back open after crash
UPDATE (9:57 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022): Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming says the crash involved five vehicles. Chief Fleming says three vehicles were towed and no injuries are being reported. UPDATE (7:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022): Metro 911 officials say all lanes of I-64 are back open. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) […]
House fire reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Alum Creek area of Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the fire was reported at around 3:50 p.m. on Monday. Smoke could be seen in the area behind the Southridge Cabela’s. No injuries have been reported, and dispatchers said they […]
King Signs along Route 60 catches fire overnight
BARBOURSVILLE, WV. (WOWK) – A business on Route 60 caught fire early Tuesday morning. The fire broke at King Signs in Barboursville near Foodfair around 5:45 this Tuesday morning. Crews on the scene tell 13 News it’s believed the fire may have started with a car parked near the building. Crews are still on the […]
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Crews battle fire in Lincoln County, West Virginia
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Griffithsville Area of Lincoln County. The call came in around 11:30 Monday morning. According to dispatchers flames were coming out of the roof of the home along old Route 3, which is also known as Straight Fork Road. Dispatchers […]
Ohio man struck, killed by truck in Waverly
WAVERLY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after being hit by a car in Waverly, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a pickup truck was traveling northbound on SR 104 and struck a pedestrian. 45-year-old Timothy Barnhart, of Columbus, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was not injured. The crash is still under […]
10 fire departments respond to Jackson County, West Virginia house fire
UPDATE: (4:40 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – First responders say no one was home when a fire destroyed a Jackson County, West Virginia house this afternoon. Crews say the house was already fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene. Authorities say all fire departments in Jackson County as well as departments from Mason and Kanawha […]
2 dead in Prestonsburg, Kentucky crash
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Floyd County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police say that on Tuesday, they responded to a collision in Prestonsburg just before 7 p.m. Police found that a Dodge pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a Nissan pickup. The driver of the Nissan, […]
Deputies search for missing man in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 45-year-old Kevin Erwin was last seen at the Rodeway Inn in Cross Lanes on Nov. 26. Mr. Erwin is 5’11” and weighs about 175 pounds. He has a teardrop tattoo near his left eye. Anyone with […]
Preparing for a disaster: Kentucky officials learn new techniques 27 years after major chemical spill
In 1995, the city of Wurtland, Kentucky experienced an unexpected event that shook the entire region.
Charleston, West Virginia, Par Mar allowed to reopen after injunction
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — During a court hearing, Judge Maryclaire Akers has allowed the Charleston East End Par Mar convenience store to reopen after an injunction. An agreement was reached between the city and the company to reopen the store. Both the convenience store and the city of Charleston will be required to file progress […]
WSAZ
Crash backs up I-64 traffic
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday evening has closed two lanes of Interstate 64 East between the Cross Lanes and Nitro exits, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The slow and middle lanes are closed in that area. Injuries have been reported, but there’s no word about...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three local people among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — Three of the four deaths attributed to the COVID-19 coronavirus reported on Tuesday were from this region, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said. The state reported the deaths of a 77-year-old man from Roane County, an 85-year-old woman from Jackson County, a 78-year-old...
Columbus man dies after being hit by a pickup truck near Waverly
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man has died Wednesday morning after being struck by a car south of Waverly in Pike County. The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that at 1:19 a.m., 45-year-old Timothy Barnhart of Columbus was walking southbound in the northbound lane of State Route 104 near Waverly. […]
Mason County, West Virginia man facing ‘habitual offender’ charge after manslaughter, body concealment conviction
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and concealing a body was arraigned in Mason County Circuit Court for being a “habitual offender.” The Mason County Prosecuting Attorney says that since Anthony Yester was convicted of burglary in 2012 and for voluntary manslaughter in 2022, he could face an additional five […]
WSAZ
Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
Kentucky pond search turns into missing person investigation after truck found submerged
UPDATE: (1:15 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – Kentucky State Police say a pond search where a truck was found submerged has turned up “negative” after no signs of a person or remains were found. A Kentucky State Police spokesperson says a missing person search is underway. Troopers have not released any information on the person […]
