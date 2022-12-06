As of December 8, the Ole Miss men's basketball team is currently at No. 35 in the latest NCAA Men's Basketball RPI rankings, down two three spots from the previous update, with a rating of .6156. When compared to the rest of the SEC, that's fifth best in the conference behind Auburn (No. 4), Alabama (No. 14), Mississippi State (No. 27) and Tennessee (No. 31), all of whom have two losses combined between them. The Rebels also have a current NET ranking of 40.

