Rucker: No. 7 Vols should thank Eastern Kentucky for fast, physical game
Tennessee should have sent Eastern Kentucky back up Interstate 40 on Wednesday night with more than a nice paycheck for services rendered. A nice holiday gift basket would’ve been a nice touch. The Vols owe the Colonels some gratitude for the way Wednesday’s 84-49 game was played. Eastern...
Where Tennessee is ranked in first NET rankings of season
Tennessee basketball debuted at No. 4 in college basketball's first NET rankings of the 2022-23 season on Monday morning. The Vols were the highest ranked SEC team in the debut of the rankings. Mississippi State (No. 5), Alabama (No. 8), Auburn (No. 21) and Arkansas (No. 25) were the only other SEC teams ranked inside the top 25.
Where is Ole Miss men's hoops in the latest RPI rankings?
As of December 8, the Ole Miss men's basketball team is currently at No. 35 in the latest NCAA Men's Basketball RPI rankings, down two three spots from the previous update, with a rating of .6156. When compared to the rest of the SEC, that's fifth best in the conference behind Auburn (No. 4), Alabama (No. 14), Mississippi State (No. 27) and Tennessee (No. 31), all of whom have two losses combined between them. The Rebels also have a current NET ranking of 40.
Barion Brown, Jager Burton, Deone Walker Named to SEC All-Freshman Team
Three Kentucky freshmen were named to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team, it was announced Thursday by the league office. Barion Brown earned the honor as a wide receiver, all-purpose player and return specialist, while Jager Burton was one of four offensive linemen on the team. Deone ...
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
Gators shoot season-worst 30 percent from field in 75-54 loss to No. 5 UConn
To contend for 40 minutes against No. 5-ranked UConn, the Gators would have to convert from long-range while keeping the Huskies’ highly touted frontcourt in check. To be effective in either area, let alone both, would be no small task for UF, though there was reason for optimism after UF’s pair of double-digit victories over the previous week.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams takes home two player of the year awards
USC quarterback Caleb Williams, a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, was selected the AP player of the year Thursday before winning the Maxwell Award.
Here's where Hendon Hooker placed in Heisman Trophy voting for Tennessee football
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker got as close to being a Heisman Trophy finalist as he could without making it to the ceremony in New York. On Thursday, ESPN announced that Hooker was No. 5 in voting during The Top Ten Heisman Trophy Finalists Show. The top four made the cut, so Hooker barely missed an invitation. The voting results have not been released. ...
Anchor Drop, December 8, 2022: Women at Louisiana Tech
Vanderbilt women’s basketball plays its last game before heading into finals break tonight, traveling to Louisiana Tech for a 6 PM CT tipoff on ESPN+. The Commodores have lost five of six after a 5-0 start, mostly due to injuries finally catching up to them with leading scorer Ciaja Harbison missing the last three games. That’s on top of losing three starters before the season even started, which... well, this program appears to be cursed.
SEC basketball power rankings: Tennessee, Alabama flexing after first month
The rap on college basketball in the SEC was that it was going to be very top-heavy and that the middle of the league would be wide open with six new coaches taking over programs. We are a month into the season, and that narrative has proven to be close to accurate. The teams at the top of the SEC have the bones to be scary-good in March.
