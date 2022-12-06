ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

247Sports

Where Tennessee is ranked in first NET rankings of season

Tennessee basketball debuted at No. 4 in college basketball's first NET rankings of the 2022-23 season on Monday morning. The Vols were the highest ranked SEC team in the debut of the rankings. Mississippi State (No. 5), Alabama (No. 8), Auburn (No. 21) and Arkansas (No. 25) were the only other SEC teams ranked inside the top 25.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Where is Ole Miss men's hoops in the latest RPI rankings?

As of December 8, the Ole Miss men's basketball team is currently at No. 35 in the latest NCAA Men's Basketball RPI rankings, down two three spots from the previous update, with a rating of .6156. When compared to the rest of the SEC, that's fifth best in the conference behind Auburn (No. 4), Alabama (No. 14), Mississippi State (No. 27) and Tennessee (No. 31), all of whom have two losses combined between them. The Rebels also have a current NET ranking of 40.
OXFORD, MS
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Here's where Hendon Hooker placed in Heisman Trophy voting for Tennessee football

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker got as close to being a Heisman Trophy finalist as he could without making it to the ceremony in New York. On Thursday, ESPN announced that Hooker was No. 5 in voting during The Top Ten Heisman Trophy Finalists Show. The top four made the cut, so Hooker barely missed an invitation. The voting results have not been released. ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
anchorofgold.com

Anchor Drop, December 8, 2022: Women at Louisiana Tech

Vanderbilt women’s basketball plays its last game before heading into finals break tonight, traveling to Louisiana Tech for a 6 PM CT tipoff on ESPN+. The Commodores have lost five of six after a 5-0 start, mostly due to injuries finally catching up to them with leading scorer Ciaja Harbison missing the last three games. That’s on top of losing three starters before the season even started, which... well, this program appears to be cursed.
RUSTON, LA

