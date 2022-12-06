Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
County seeks help to solve Harrisburg crime
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a recent burglary. Officials say it happened at the Ace Hardware in Harrisburg. Those with any information are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 605-764-5651 or Sioux Empire...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal crash, death in house fire, snow ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s all you need to know in the latest news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. A truck collided with a train south of Harrisburg around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A man is dead following a...
2 people killed in train crash in Lincoln County, SD
Two female passengers in a pickup, ages 45 and 12, were pronounced dead at the scene of a pickup and train crash reported at 4:43 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police would like to remind residents to keep a close eye on their children after receiving a call about a man who grabbed a child while adults and the child’s parents were in the area. No physical injuries were reported in this incident.
Former Yankton Sioux Tribe police chief faces fraud charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The former police chief of the Yankton Sioux Tribe is facing decades in federal prison, accused of stealing from the tribe. The U.S Attorney’s Office says from February to May 2022, 42-year-old Christopher Saunsoci allegedly misused an SUV, money and credit belonging to the tribe. Saunsoci, who is still listed […]
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota Ave. crash; New organ for Cathedral; Snow chances
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning. Here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day. A man accused of murdering three people in the town of Scotland has three months to make a plea deal with prosecutors. A 52-year-old...
KELOLAND TV
23-year-old charged with filing false police report
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released new details on an unusual case outside a Sioux Falls gas station near 12th Street and West Avenue. A man called 9-1-1 last night around 8 p.m. He told police someone shot at him and stole his car, but police say...
KELOLAND TV
23-year-old arrested after shots fired in western Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to a shots fired call in western Sioux Falls Tuesday night. Police say the call came from a Sioux Falls gas station near 12th Street and West Avenue when a man called 911 around 8 p.m. Isaiah...
dakotanewsnow.com
Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a Sioux Falls Mediterranean store, Hayder Hayyawi, said the establishment has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in January 2022. According to Hayyawi, the front door was locked before they began their closing routine, as they...
Possible plea change in South Dakota murder case
New court documents show a man charged with murdering three people in the town of Scotland is considering changing his plea.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man drives into Famous Dave’s sign
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man drove into the Famous Dave’s sign Wednesday morning before continuing to drive recklessly in city streets. According to Lt. Robert Forster, officers were driving in the area around 5 a.m. when they saw smoke coming from the area of 34th Street and Minnesota Ave. On arrival, officers saw a car had crashed into the restaurant’s sign. The car appeared to officers to be rocking back and forth as the driver attempted to free the vehicle from the sign.
KELOLAND TV
Making the case for replacing the pen
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s call to start laying the groundwork for a possible new penitentiary in South Dakota is gaining interest from both lawmakers and law enforcement. During her budget address on Tuesday, Noem called for millions of dollars to get the process going.
KELOLAND TV
Man facing charges after hitting Famous Dave’s sign
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 52-year-old man is facing charges following an early morning crash on Minnesota Avenue. Around 5 a.m., police noticed smoke outside Famous Dave’s. When they got there, they saw a driver had crashed into the restaurant’s sign and was trying to drive away.
KELOLAND TV
State Penitentiary dealing with ‘fluctuating’ water temperatures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A spokesman for the South Dakota Department of Corrections told KELOLAND News the State Penitentiary is dealing with issues of fluctuating water temperatures. In an email to KELOLAND News, Michael Winder said allegations of long-term hot water issues at the State Penitentiary are false....
KELOLAND TV
Man’s body found in overturned pickup near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly crash north of the city. Authorities say they were called to the scene at 259th Street and 471st Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a pickup overturned in the middle of a...
kscj.com
THREATS MADE AGAINST NOEM & SD JUDGE
A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND A JUDGE. COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW 28-YEAR-OLD JASON SHIELDS WAS INDICTED NOVEMBER 17TH FOR THREATENING A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICER AND THREATENING A JUDICIAL OFFICER. AUTHORITIES SAY THE INDICTMENT IS IN CONNECTION WITH THREATS MADE IN OCTOBER AGAINST NOEM...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man stabbed by acquaintance in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of a man who stabbed an acquaintance on Sunday. The injuries were non-life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, at a trailer home in northeast Sioux Falls, a man entered the room of someone he knew and assaulted him with a knife. The victim received non-life-threatening knife wounds to the head and hand. The suspect Alfredo Delgado-Ponce, 42, from Sioux Falls, was still at the residence when police arrived and was taken into custody on one count of Aggravated Assault. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he received stitches for the wound on his hand.
KELOLAND TV
Aberdeen apartment fire; 3 arrested in homicide; New van fundraiser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and grand theft. While Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley are facing first-degree murder and burglary charges.
KELOLAND TV
Development booming in northwestern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a boom going on in northwestern Sioux Falls. For some, that growth means another affordable option for groceries, something that couldn’t have come at a better time for many. Aldi is now open in the northwestern part of the city, and...
KELOLAND TV
How traffic cameras help multiple city departments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the tools Sioux Falls police used in the investigation of Paul Billion’s death was the city’s traffic cameras. Court documents say the cameras helped investigators map out where the suspects were the night he was shot. There are more than...
