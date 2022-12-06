ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

County seeks help to solve Harrisburg crime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a recent burglary. Officials say it happened at the Ace Hardware in Harrisburg. Those with any information are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 605-764-5651 or Sioux Empire...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fatal crash, death in house fire, snow ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning it’s Thursday, Dec. 8. Here’s all you need to know in the latest news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. A truck collided with a train south of Harrisburg around 5 p.m. Wednesday. A man is dead following a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man grabs child in Sioux Falls parking lot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police would like to remind residents to keep a close eye on their children after receiving a call about a man who grabbed a child while adults and the child’s parents were in the area. No physical injuries were reported in this incident.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCAU 9 News

Former Yankton Sioux Tribe police chief faces fraud charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The former police chief of the Yankton Sioux Tribe is facing decades in federal prison, accused of stealing from the tribe. The U.S Attorney’s Office says from February to May 2022, 42-year-old Christopher Saunsoci allegedly misused an SUV, money and credit belonging to the tribe.  Saunsoci, who is still listed […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota Ave. crash; New organ for Cathedral; Snow chances

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning. Here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day. A man accused of murdering three people in the town of Scotland has three months to make a plea deal with prosecutors. A 52-year-old...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

23-year-old charged with filing false police report

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have released new details on an unusual case outside a Sioux Falls gas station near 12th Street and West Avenue. A man called 9-1-1 last night around 8 p.m. He told police someone shot at him and stole his car, but police say...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Third case of vandalism for Sioux Falls Mediterranean Store in 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a Sioux Falls Mediterranean store, Hayder Hayyawi, said the establishment has been vandalized three times since opening on East 12th Street in January 2022. According to Hayyawi, the front door was locked before they began their closing routine, as they...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man drives into Famous Dave’s sign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man drove into the Famous Dave’s sign Wednesday morning before continuing to drive recklessly in city streets. According to Lt. Robert Forster, officers were driving in the area around 5 a.m. when they saw smoke coming from the area of 34th Street and Minnesota Ave. On arrival, officers saw a car had crashed into the restaurant’s sign. The car appeared to officers to be rocking back and forth as the driver attempted to free the vehicle from the sign.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Making the case for replacing the pen

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s call to start laying the groundwork for a possible new penitentiary in South Dakota is gaining interest from both lawmakers and law enforcement. During her budget address on Tuesday, Noem called for millions of dollars to get the process going.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man facing charges after hitting Famous Dave’s sign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 52-year-old man is facing charges following an early morning crash on Minnesota Avenue. Around 5 a.m., police noticed smoke outside Famous Dave’s. When they got there, they saw a driver had crashed into the restaurant’s sign and was trying to drive away.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

State Penitentiary dealing with ‘fluctuating’ water temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A spokesman for the South Dakota Department of Corrections told KELOLAND News the State Penitentiary is dealing with issues of fluctuating water temperatures. In an email to KELOLAND News, Michael Winder said allegations of long-term hot water issues at the State Penitentiary are false....
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man’s body found in overturned pickup near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly crash north of the city. Authorities say they were called to the scene at 259th Street and 471st Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a pickup overturned in the middle of a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kscj.com

THREATS MADE AGAINST NOEM & SD JUDGE

A SOUTH DAKOTA MAN IS ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO KILL GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND A JUDGE. COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW 28-YEAR-OLD JASON SHIELDS WAS INDICTED NOVEMBER 17TH FOR THREATENING A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICER AND THREATENING A JUDICIAL OFFICER. AUTHORITIES SAY THE INDICTMENT IS IN CONNECTION WITH THREATS MADE IN OCTOBER AGAINST NOEM...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man stabbed by acquaintance in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have custody of a man who stabbed an acquaintance on Sunday. The injuries were non-life-threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, at a trailer home in northeast Sioux Falls, a man entered the room of someone he knew and assaulted him with a knife. The victim received non-life-threatening knife wounds to the head and hand. The suspect Alfredo Delgado-Ponce, 42, from Sioux Falls, was still at the residence when police arrived and was taken into custody on one count of Aggravated Assault. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he received stitches for the wound on his hand.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Aberdeen apartment fire; 3 arrested in homicide; New van fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Gbo Wesfort Yuoh is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and grand theft. While Thomas Tarley and Soteemon Poley are facing first-degree murder and burglary charges.
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Development booming in northwestern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a boom going on in northwestern Sioux Falls. For some, that growth means another affordable option for groceries, something that couldn’t have come at a better time for many. Aldi is now open in the northwestern part of the city, and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How traffic cameras help multiple city departments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the tools Sioux Falls police used in the investigation of Paul Billion’s death was the city’s traffic cameras. Court documents say the cameras helped investigators map out where the suspects were the night he was shot. There are more than...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

