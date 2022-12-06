Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in PrisonTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Baltimore, MD
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next monthKristen WaltersAbingdon, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com
Big Fish: The Artful Work of Cara Ober, Founding Editor of BmoreArt
I met Cara Ober at the office and gallery in the converted storefront at 2519 N. Charles Street where it shares space with one of its supporters, the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation. Colorful paintings hang on the walls of a large, square room; an inviting arrangement of couches and chairs floats at its center. The coffee table holds the most recent editions of the magazine — The Collect Issue (13) and The Environment Issue (14) — as well as a couple of bowls of Halloween candy that Ober lifted from her twelve-year-old son.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Photo Gallery: Reader Appreciation Night (December 2022)
Whether you started reading Baltimore Fishbowl when we were founded in 2011, or you just found out about us last week, thank you for your support!. Our mission to provide free, accessible, local journalism to all would not be possible without you. To show our gratitude, Baltimore Fishbowl held a...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Center Stage names Adam Frank to be its new Managing Director, effective December 13
Baltimore Center Stage announced Wednesday that it has named nonprofit arts leader Adam J. Frank to be its new managing director, effective Dec. 13. Frank comes to Baltimore from Waterwell, a theater and arts non profit in New York City, where he has been managing director for the past four years. He succeeds Michael Ross, who announced his retirement from Baltimore Center Stage last year.
baltimorefishbowl.com
JP Morgan Chase opens Baltimore’s first ‘community branch’ at Mondawmin Mall
JP Morgan Chase opened the city’s first “community branch” in West Baltimore Wednesday in a ribbon cutting celebration that included community leaders, city officials, governor-elect Wes Moore, and JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. The bank, located outside Mondawmin Mall at 2415 Liberty Heights Ave., is one...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Barbecue Spots in Maryland
If you're in the area and looking for a good, cheap meal, the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Churchton, Maryland, is a great place to go. Not only is the food delicious, but the service is also top-notch. The restaurant serves a wide variety of American food, including great burgers, ribs, and french fries. The Wagon Wheel Restaurant offers casual dining.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Neighborhood markets offer everything you need to make the holidays merry and bright
The holidays are just around the corner – and it’s the perfect time to consider making a visit to the Baltimore public markets for all your seasonal culinary needs. The markets, each with its own distinctive character and unique merchants, provide a refreshing – and relaxing – alternative to traditional grocery stores this month.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore children shop with Ravens players and cheerleaders during 17th annual Holiday Helpers event
Christmas came a few weeks early for a group of Baltimore children. Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell and his organization the CRC Foundation hosted the 17th annual Holiday Helpers event Monday night. Sixty underserved youth from the Police Athletic League (PAL) and the Bridges organization were pre-selected and bussed...
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 18: Suicide Bridge perfection and RAR in Cambridge
The eighteenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a westbound trip from Ocean City back to Baltimore with a stop at legendary Suicide Bridge Restaurant and RAR in downtown Cambridge. Follow along through all...
WTOP
What should Bowie do with an old horse racetrack?
Within the next year, the city of Bowie, Maryland, is set to take ownership of a horse racetrack that was once a jewel in the industry. The track later became a training center, but now it sits abandoned. Bowie leaders are trying to figure out what to do with the...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: John Mulaney, Polar Express, Eggnog and Cookie Tours, and more.
Another weekend of holiday events is in store for Baltimore, from rides on the Polar Express, to eggnog and cookie tours, to a “Nutcracker” circus show, and more. Plus, comedian John Mulaney is visiting Charm City for a stand-up performance. It’s time to deck the halls with these...
baltimorefishbowl.com
In Baltimore, the anniversary of John Lennon’s death still brings gentle weeping
On the day of my wedding at the Loyola College chapel, I signed the guest register “John Lennon,” a bit of fiction that pleased the rock-and-roll make-believe in me. It was Saturday, December 6, 1980. Deborah and I were 22. The reception was at the Polish National Alliance...
foxbaltimore.com
Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 11 a.m. December 7 — A colder weekend is coming up with a potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Leading up to the weekend, an unsettled and milder pattern will develop. After a foggy start, Wednesday turns warmer with highs near 60 degrees. Thursday is drier...
weaa.org
Baltimore’s Afro-American Newspaper
(WEAA)—The AFRO was founded by John Henry Murphy Sr., in 1892. According to its website, The Afro-American has crusaded for racial equality and economic advancement for Black Americans for 130 years. Kevin MPECKABLE Peck, Vice President of Marketing & Technology joins Darius Stanton to discuss the significance of the...
Nearly 100-year-old bowling alley set to close
"Patterson Bowling Center" is the country's oldest operating duckpin bowling alley, there are now plans to redevelop the space
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore cheesecake maker lands deal with major grocer
Baltimore's Hiatus Cheesecake is raising thousands of dollars to support its next phase of growth after landing a deal with Kroger to sell its mini cakes in stores nationwide. The wholesale cheesecake manufacturing company launched a campaign earlier this year through investment crowdfunding platform, Honeycomb Credit, with a goal to raise between $25,000 and $124,000 by the end of the year.
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATED - DEC. 7 - Colder weekend coming up with the potential for snowflakes in Maryland. Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday...
talbotspy.org
Habitat Choptank’s 100th House Dedicated in Cambridge
For a while, Cambridge resident Keyondra had harbored the idea of becoming a Habitat for Humanity homeowner in the back of her mind. But about 8 months ago, after seeing a Facebook story about another local woman who had taken the plunge, she began taking the first steps on a similar journey.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore artist Akio Evans commemorates his city and life through superheroes; designs sneakers for crew of Marvel’s ‘Ironheart’ series
Akio Evans remembers his family being evicted from their apartment when he was a child. He could only take what he could carry, so the young boy chose to leave his comic books behind. Now, the Baltimore native creates comic book apparel for customers – and even for the production...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore holiday tradition Miracle on 34th Street celebrated on national stage
The Miracle on 34th Street in Hampden attracts onlookers from around the world -- and on Wednesday, it'll be featured on a national stage. Organizers of the holiday tradition told 11 News they need your help filling the street when the "TODAY" show comes to town Wednesday morning.
