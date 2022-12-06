ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

New York Post

Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for fraud after Eras tour fiasco

They’re not shaking this off. A group of 25 incensed Taylor Swift fans from across the country are suing Ticketmaster for fraud and intentional misrepresentation after last month’s Eras tour debacle, The Post can confirm. The 33-page lawsuit was filed Friday in Los Angeles, attorney Jennifer Kinder told The Post. Ticketmaster canceled last month’s general public sale of Swift tour tickets after seeing “historically unprecedented” demand at its presale events. Swifties reported website outages and hours-long waits — only to log off empty-handed. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti vowed to investigate Ticketmaster after his office was flooded with messages from irate concert hopefuls. And the U.S. Senate...
E! News

Why Jimmie Allen Canceled His CMA Performance Hours Before Award Show

Watch: Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Interview Each Other. Jimmie Allen will be down home tonight. While the "In Our Blood" singer was scheduled to perform at the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 9, he announced that he had to drop out of the event at the last moment due to illness.
Detroit News

Lions' Jameson Williams amped hearing home crowd chant his name

Allen Park — Jameson Williams did some unbelievable things in his lone season at Alabama, racking up 1,572 receiving yards, ranking among the top 10 in yards per reception and scoring 17 touchdowns, including a pair of long kickoff returns. Despite all those highlight-reel plays he made for the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Meet The Detroit News 2022 High School Football Dream Team

The Detroit News presents its high school football Dream Team for the 2022 season. Jarrett had an outstanding junior season at receiver after playing defensive back at River Rouge his sophomore year. He had 64 receptions for 1,252 yards and 14 TDs to help A&T win the OAA White Division title.
DETROIT, MI

