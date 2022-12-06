ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant

Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. sends cryptic tweet as Cowboys contract talks blow up

NFL star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. has been on a tour of meeting with different teams, but he’s not indicated where he’ll end up. It likely won’t be the Cowboys. NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. has been an interesting to follow this season, as he’s sat out while recovering from ACL surgery. He’s back to being (somewhat) healthy and is looking to sign with a team, and there’s a lot of interest in him as he’s a Pro Bowl talent at his best.
DALLAS, TX
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

What Tom Brady told Aaron Judge in tunnel before Bucs-Saints

There was a whole lot of star power in tunnel at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night. Prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Tom Brady bumped into MLB superstar (and current free agent) Aaron Judge, who was rocking a No. 13 Mike Evans jersey.
TAMPA, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings

Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
NFL Analysis Network

Chiefs Get Huge Injury Update On Key Piece Ahead Of Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs made a big move ahead of the trade deadline in November, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. While wide receiver wasn’t a pressing need at the time, it is a position that could see a lot of change this upcoming offseason with multiple players heading toward free agency. Looking to avoid being left short-handed, acquiring Toney was a shrewd move.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

Broncos release ex-Eagles safety

The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints

The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team

Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
FanSided

FanSided

