Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant
Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Odell Beckham Jr. sends cryptic tweet as Cowboys contract talks blow up
NFL star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. has been on a tour of meeting with different teams, but he’s not indicated where he’ll end up. It likely won’t be the Cowboys. NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. has been an interesting to follow this season, as he’s sat out while recovering from ACL surgery. He’s back to being (somewhat) healthy and is looking to sign with a team, and there’s a lot of interest in him as he’s a Pro Bowl talent at his best.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
NBC Sports
What Tom Brady told Aaron Judge in tunnel before Bucs-Saints
There was a whole lot of star power in tunnel at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night. Prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Tom Brady bumped into MLB superstar (and current free agent) Aaron Judge, who was rocking a No. 13 Mike Evans jersey.
Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings
Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Very Confused By NFL GM's Firing On Tuesday
The big news in the NFL world on Tuesday was the Tennessee Titans' surprise decision to fire general manager Jon Robinson. The timing of the firing, with the Titans leading the AFC South and appearing primed to make the playoffs for the fifth time in the past six seasons, left many across the NFL ...
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Joe Burrow explains what Cincinnati Bengals must do to finally beat Cleveland Browns
Joe Burrow doesn’t need a reminder that he has yet to beat the Cleveland Browns since becoming the starting quarterback in Cincinnati. The Bengals are 0-4 against the Browns when Burrow is starting at quarterback. It’s not a statistic anyone associated with the Bengals is proud of right now.
NFL Analysis Network
Chiefs Get Huge Injury Update On Key Piece Ahead Of Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs made a big move ahead of the trade deadline in November, acquiring wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. While wide receiver wasn’t a pressing need at the time, it is a position that could see a lot of change this upcoming offseason with multiple players heading toward free agency. Looking to avoid being left short-handed, acquiring Toney was a shrewd move.
NFL Countdown host brought to tears after discussing Deshaun Watson’s return to the NFL
THE return of Deshaun Watson remains controversial. The Cleveland Browns quarterback returned from an eleven-game suspension last week, starting his first game since January of 2021 during their 27-14 win over the Houston Texans. Watson was handed the suspension by the NFL as a result of an investigation and subsequent...
NJ.com
Broncos release ex-Eagles safety
The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
Chiefs Travis Kelce goes to ‘New Heights’ with new clothing line
Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and brother Jason launch new clothing line with merchandise for their "New Heights" podcast and digital series.
The Chiefs can clinch a postseason spot this weekend, but they’ll need some help
Here is how the Chiefs can clinch their seventh straight AFC West title on Sunday.
Nick Kostos: I think the Browns are going to beat the Bengals
What are the best bets for this week? Nick Kostos joined Baskin and Phelps to give his bets for the World Cup, Browns-Bengals, and the rest of the NFL.
Legendary NFL Head Coach Was Furious With The Saints
The New Orleans Saints made some baffling decisions late in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. They played all the hits on "how to lose a 13-point lead" in the final five minutes of the game. Whether it was throwing on 3rd and short to running back Mark Ingram not getting an easy first down with daylight in front of him, to Dennis Allen's horrendous clock management, it was all bad.
How Tennessee Titans, NFL fans reacted to Jon Robinson firing after loss to A.J. Brown
The Tennessee Titans announced the firing of general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday, leading fans to react on Twitter about his almost seven-year tenure. The decision comes on the heels of a 35-10 loss to the Eagles and former Titans receiver A.J. Brown, who Robinson traded on draft night last offseason. ...
NFL Coach Admits He's Considering A Quarterback Change
Following the Colts' blowout loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night, interim coach Jeff Saturday said he didn't consider benching Matt Ryan. Now that Saturday has fully digested the team's Week 13 loss, he has decided that everything is on the table for the final four games of the season.
Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team
Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
FanSided
