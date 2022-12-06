Read full article on original website
koze.com
Clarkston Officials Look to Move Forward on Management of Wastewater Plant
The Clarkston City Council has agreed to exploring a contract with the Asotin County Public Utility District to take over management of the wastewater treatment plant. According to the Lewiston Tribune, during a joint meeting last night (Wed), officials agreed by consensus to take the next steps toward a partnership between the two entities. City attorney Todd Richardson said the public will have a chance to comment on the proposal at next week’s regular council meeting.
Lewiston, Nezperce Mayors Earn $20,000 Grants by Completing Community Health Academy
BOISE - Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson, along with Nezperce Mayor Steve Bateman and Nezperce City Clerk/Treasurer Rhonda Schmidt, recently completed the Community Health Academy, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that provides expertise and funding to help build healthier communities. The Community Health Academy is...
koze.com
Lewiston Mayor Johnson Graduates From Community Health Academy
Boise, Idaho – Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson recently completed the Community Health Academy, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that provides expertise and funding to help build healthier communities. The Community Health Academy is a learning collaborative where mayors and city staff collaborate with...
newsnationnow.com
Why was HVAC contractor at the crime scene?
(NewsNation) — A HVAC utility repair man was reportedly at the University of Idaho crime scene, and some are speculating that the technician might be helping with the investigation. Veteran investigator Mike King, who hosts the “Profiling Evil” podcast, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that people should wait until...
koze.com
DEQ Awards Nearly $1.7M to 26 Drinking Water & Wastewater Systems Across Idaho (LISTEN)
BOISE, ID – The towns of Cottonwood and Bovill are among 26 recipients of nearly $1.7 million for drinking water ad wastewater system upgrades. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality today announced the award of $1,681,466 to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades as part of Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
koze.com
Burned Area Emergency Response Roadwork to Temporarily Close Hat Point Road
JOSEPH, OR – The Hells Canyon National Recreation Area is advising visitors that National Forest System Road 4240, better known as the Hat Point Road, near the town of Imnaha will have daily closures from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. starting December 13th and continuing through December 23rd while crews complete post-fire road work associated with Burned Area Emergency Response from the Double Creek Fire. This road work includes cleaning ditches, culvert inlets, and installing ditch relief culverts.
idahoednews.org
U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22
As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
Idaho angler sets new coho record
Congratulations to Jerry Smith of Lewiston on landing a 30-inch coho salmon. Smith hooked the fish while fishing the North Fork Clearwater River on Nov. 13. While Idaho's catch-and-release record program has been around since 2016, this is the first application for an ocean-run coho salmon, setting the stage for future records. The 2022 season for coho salmon is open from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, and more information can be found on the Coho Seasons & Rules page. In the fall, the Clearwater River is home to several ocean-run species migrating back to Idaho, including steelhead, fall-run Chinook salmon and coho salmon. Anglers should examine their catch carefully to distinguish the three species, as there are separate seasons and bag limits on each.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD warn against clearing snow into public right-of-way
The City of Pullman PD reminds the public that when clearing a driveway, sidewalk, or parking lot, the City of Pullman City Code prohibits pushing snow, ice or other materials into the public right-of-way. Use lawns or off-street areas to collect snow, keeping roadways, parking lanes, and sidewalks clear and...
Homeless 'Warming Fire' Likely Cause of Early Morning Semi Trailer Fire in North Lewiston
The Lewiston Fire Department responded to a report of a trailer on fire at 1914 5th Avenue North at approximately 2:29 a.m. Wednesday. According to a LFD release, first arriving crews found a semi tractor trailer with the roof area on fire. The trailer was located in a large parking area for freight trailers owned by several companies.
Inmate Overdoses on Fentanyl While in Custody at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - A 28-year-old Lewiston woman has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and Introduction of Contraband into a Corrections Facility, all felonies, after she allegedly overdosed while in custody for a previous offense at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center. On the...
koze.com
Moscow Police Seek Info Regarding White Car Seen in Vicinity of Murders
MOSCOW, ID – Detectives in Moscow are interested in speaking with the occupant(s) of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, with an unknown license plate. Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about a vehicle being in the immediate area of the King Street residence during the early morning hours of November 13th. Investigators believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding the stabbing murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.
koze.com
Kamiah Man Arrested For Burglary
GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 40-year-old Kamiah man was arrested on Sunday after Idaho County deputies responded to a burglary in progress in Stites. It was reported that a male subject was outside trying to gain entry with an axe handle. Deputies responded and spoke to the suspect, residents of...
uiargonaut.com
Fact versus fiction: Confirmed information in Moscow’s murder investigation
What we know and don’t know about the night of the murders. As the investigation continues into the murders of four University of Idaho, here is the information on what has been confirmed about the night of the crime, as well as the details behind the legitimacy of some circulated rumors.
Idaho murders: ‘Rage,’ ‘randomness’ among similarities to Ted Bundy’s infamous killings, former attorney says
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed on Nov. 13.
koze.com
Lewiston Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Murder of Her Father
A Lewiston woman pleaded not guilty during her arraignment this week to the first-degree murder of her father earlier this year. 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison is accused of suffocating and poisoning Kenneth Morrison in early January. Kimberly Morrison is charged along with her 81-year-old mother Kay Morrison, the ex-wife of Kenneth...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Update On Investigation Into UI Student Murders
The Moscow Police Department has issued an update on its investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Detectives have ruled out an incident involving Kaylee from...
koze.com
Moscow Man Booked Into Latah County Jail on Multiple Felonies
MOSCOW, ID – A 39-year-old Moscow man was arrested on multiple felony charges late last night after allegedly injuring two family members and cutting himself with a knife. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, James Curtis Leonard was charged with Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Strangulation, and Felony Injury to Child following the incident in the 600 block of Palouse River Drive.
Idaho murders: Police identify 'stalker' incident involving victim Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho police have addressed a potential "stalker" involving one of the victims in last month's murder of four University of Idaho roommates.
