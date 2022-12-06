5 ice climbing venues around Colorado

Ouray Ice Park is Colorado’s premier hub for ice climbing. Here are five other sporty arenas for beginners and seasoned alpinists alike:

Clear Creek Canyon

Water freezes over the rock walls to form both steep and steady-rising routes. Golden Mountain Guides leads outings tailored to all experience levels.

Eleven Mile Canyon

Colorado Springs-based Front Range Climbing Co. has managed a private, intimate venue within this river-fed canyon of Park County. The man-made curtain is well-suited for newcomers.

Lake City Ice Park

Though on a smaller scale than Ouray, Lake City has been similarly committed to creating an attraction with varying pitches — and similarly committed to expanding, having added a second wall in recent years.

Rigid Designator Amphitheater

This limestone zone of the Vail Valley is not for the faint of heart. The rare, alpine bowl is laden with overhangs and daggers that have imposing names.

Rocky Mountain National Park

The state’s crown jewel is a climber’s playground come winter. Top-rope beginners flock to 75-foot Hidden Falls. Kent Mountain Adventure Center and Colorado Mountain School are trusted outfitters nearby.

Seth Boster