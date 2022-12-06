Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Sweep Non-Conference Doubleheader Against Vikings
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown men’s and women’s basketball teams capped off its homestand on Wednesday night with a pair of wins over rival Valley City State University. WOMEN’S: JAMESTOWN 64, VALLEY CITY 43. Both sides struggled to score in the first 20...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liners Fall to Devils Lake in EDC Opener
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Despite early momentum from hot three-point shooting, turnovers and a hot Devils Lake shooting night undid Valley City in the Hi-Liner boys basketball opener Tuesday night. Devils Lake topped Valley City 85-64 to open Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) play for both squads, with the Firebirds evening...
Sioux City Journal
Vertical jump helps Jamestown Anna Holen make up for lack of height
SIOUX CITY -- At 5 feet 6 1/2 inches tall, Anna Holen doesn't look like the prototypical women's college volleyball outside hitter. But what the Jamestown (North Dakota) University senior lacks in height, she more than makes up for with a standing vertical jump of about 32". "My teammates always...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Win Red Banner, Claim NAIA National Championship
SIOUX CITY, IA. (NewsDakota.com) – In what can be tabbed as nothing short of a five-set thriller, the #2 University of Jamestown women’s volleyball team defeated #4 Corban University to claim the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship. The Jimmies, who bring home the first national title in...
newsdakota.com
Tornadoes Fall Short Against #3 Kindred in Opener
Kindred, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Tornadoes began their girls basketball season on Tuesday night but came up just short against the #3 Kindred Vikings. The final score was 56-51. The Tornadoes started off hot with a 5-0 lead however a back and forth struggle would ensue for the...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Headed to National Championship After Five-Set Thriller
SIOUX CITY, IA. (NewsDakota.com) – For the first time in school history, the University of Jamestown will play for a National Championship as the #2 Jimmie women’s volleyball team outlasted #3 Midland in five sets. Set scores were 26-24, 15-25, 25-10, 18-25, and 15-12. UJ was forced into a hole at the tail end of set one as Midland arrived at set point with a 24-23 lead. After a Darienne Johnson kill, Kalli Hegerle and Aleah Zieske hammered home back-to-back kills to give the Jimmies a set one victory.
newsdakota.com
Haley Dyer & Gaby Sarkis Recognized as Honorable Mention All-American
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (jimmiepride.com)– The University of Jamestown’s Haley Dyer (SR/Honolulu, Hawaii) and Gaby Sarkis (SO/Campbelltown, Sydney, Australia) were recognized as honorable mention All-American by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics All-America Committee. The NAIA All-America Committee, which consists of the NAIA-Women’s Soccer Coaches Association officers and seven...
wdayradionow.com
Senior Safety Michael Tutsie Previews NDSU's FCS Playoff Run!
Big Game James McCarty caught up with senior safety Michael Tutsie to talk Bison Football. They broke down the victory over Montana, previewed Friday night's matchup against Samford, and more!
underdogdynasty.com
FCS Playoffs: Quarterfinals Preview and Predictions
Outside of the Celebration Bowl, there are only seven games left on the FCS calendar and four of them go down this weekend. All eight teams still alive in the playoffs are the eight teams that received seeds in this year’s tournament and after looking at these quarterfinal matchups coming up, it certainly seems like the committee got it on the nose with their picks. Come Saturday night eight will be trimmed down to four. Who stays alive and who goes home this weekend?
newsdakota.com
The Peluso Report: Building Up
Anglers are finding a strong mixed bag of nice perch and walleyes on Devils Lake as the ice sets up and gets thicker. DEO Photo by Mike Peluso. We have the perfect ice building weather starting this week. With that and so many out on the ice already finding success the ice fishing season is in full swing.
voiceofalexandria.com
Air travel in North Dakota poised for strong holiday season
Passenger numbers at North Dakota's eight commercial service airports in October indicate a strong holiday season is in store, according to the state Aeronautics Commission. The airports in Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Devils Lake, Jamestown, Dickinson and Williston had a total of 94,620 passengers in October, 9% more than in October 2021.
newsdakota.com
Rebecca Dressler
The memorial service for Rebecca Dressler, 38, Halliday, North Dakota will be 2 pm CT Thursday, December 8, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Valley City, ND. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Live streaming of the service may be found on the website. A...
Times-Online
Bong’s Bootery has served Valley City for over seventy years
Bong’s Bootery has stood tall in the Valley City downtown for over 70 years, and may very well be the last bootery in the whole state, providing quality shoes, boots and special fittings with prices so good, they’ll shock you to your soles. “Nothing is magic anymore,” Damon...
valleynewslive.com
Extra safety measures in place at Fargo North High School after not credible threat
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials with the Fargo School District say a report was made to administration of an argument between two students, including a threat to safety. Officials say the incident was investigated by the district and Fargo PD. They deemed the threat not credible, and there...
kvrr.com
Holland’s in Moorhead announces move to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead landscaping and garden center is planning to move to a new location across the river. Holland’s is taking over the former Taco Shop in the 400 block of University Drive North in Fargo. According to a Facebook post, Holland’s will continue to...
valleynewslive.com
Busy day for ND Highway Patrol, 14 crashes in Fargo area
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today’s falling snow has made for a busy day for emergency responders. North Dakota Highway Patrol say they are investigating 14 crashes in the Fargo area on I-94 and I-29. Officials told us this is in addition to 10 other highway assists, where...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Water Outage and Lane Reduction
JAMESTONW, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – On December 8th there will be a temporary water outage and lane reduction on the 600 block of 5th St NW/Highway 52/281 in Jamestown. The lane reduction will continue until the work is finished. City officials estimate it will be about a week. Motorists advised to...
valleynewslive.com
Car rolls off bridge in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car has serious damage after it rolled off a bridge along 25th St. S. in Fargo. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 the car flipped off the bridge over Rose Creek. A witness says the teen driver walked away from the scene without serious injuries.
valleynewslive.com
That DOES Impress Me Much: Shania Twain comes to Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Country music superstar, Shania Twain, is coming to the FARGODOME. The world-renowned singer is coming to Fargo on Nov. 5, 2023. It’s the second part of her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour. Tickets for the concert go on Sale Friday, Dec. 16 at this link.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two Clipper Systems Will Bring Snow To The Area
Two clipper systems will track into the area overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday bringing two waves of snow showers to the area and breezy conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday. Through Monday night, mainly after 2:00 AM CDT a clipper system...
