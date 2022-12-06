Outside of the Celebration Bowl, there are only seven games left on the FCS calendar and four of them go down this weekend. All eight teams still alive in the playoffs are the eight teams that received seeds in this year’s tournament and after looking at these quarterfinal matchups coming up, it certainly seems like the committee got it on the nose with their picks. Come Saturday night eight will be trimmed down to four. Who stays alive and who goes home this weekend?

FARGO, ND ・ 11 HOURS AGO