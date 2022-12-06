Aubrey Plaza Recalled Being Busted By Hotel Staff When She Pulled A “Sick” Prank On The “White Lotus” Set That Left Adam DiMarco On The “Brink Of A Psychological Break”

Read full article on original website
Aubrey Plaza Is So Blonde Now, She Looks Nothing Like Her ‘White Lotus’ Character
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re anything like us, you’ve been glued to your TV every Sunday night watching Aubrey Plaza slay as Harper in season 2 of The White Lotus. That’s probably why it was so jarring to see the star with creamy blonde hair at the Academy’s 13th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles on November 19. She looked Old Hollywood-glam and very different from her usual dark brown hair, the color she has as Harper, too. Plaza wore her hair pulled back...
buzzfeednews.com
Adam DiMarco Said The “White Lotus” Set Was A “Web Of Lies” And “Deep” Conspiracies After Aubrey Plaza Played A Prank That Left Him On The “Brink Of A Psychological Break”
In the past six weeks, you’ll have done well to escape chatter about The White Lotus. With the second season of the hit HBO show making major waves online, it’s not just the show’s gripping storylines that have viewers hooked, as the cast seem to have developed an entire fandom of their own.
Ashton Kutcher Calls Wife Mila Kunis 'The Best' After Being By His Side While Fighting Life-Threatening Disease
Ashton Kutcher is giving more details about the time he fought a life-threatening disease, but there was one person who was vital during his recovery process: his wife, Mila Kunis. While chatting in Paramount+'s new series, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old revealed the disease popped up suddenly and attacked his blood vessels. "I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he told Agus in a new clip. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk.""I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said the actress,...
buzzfeednews.com
People Noticed That Ryan Reynolds Appeared To Be Wearing Handmade Bracelets From His Daughters At The People’s Choice Awards And My Heart Can’t Take It
It’s safe to say that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of the most beloved celebrity couples out there. They first met on the set of Green Lantern back in 2010, but they didn’t start dating until around 18 months later. Speaking in an episode of the...
musictimes.com
Christine McVie Dead: Personal Items Fought Over As Real Cause of Death Debated
Christine McVie's personal belongings were auctioned off this weekend, and in the wake of her passing, one can guarantee they fetched a hefty price. Over 800 objects belonging to three separate Fleetwood Mac members, including CMV, were auctioned off by Julien's Auctions on Saturday and Sunday in Beverly Hills, and Christine's goods were extremely popular.
buzzfeednews.com
Meghan Markle Said The Palace Told Her Not To Invite Her Niece To The Royal Wedding
The Palace told Meghan Markle not to invite her niece to her royal wedding to Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex said in the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan. The six-part show, which gives an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the royal couple’s lives, dropped the first three episodes Thursday; the final three will be released on Dec. 15.
buzzfeednews.com
Prince Harry Said Members Of The Royal Family Treated Meghan Markle’s Media Harassment As A “Rite Of Passage” And Questioned Why She Should Be Protected
Prince Harry said members of the royal family believed the media harassment his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle experienced when news broke of their relationship was a “rite of passage” that all potential royal wives were supposed to endure. The Duke of Sussex made the remarks in the second episode...
buzzfeednews.com
Prince Harry Said The Royal Family Didn’t Think His Relationship With Meghan Markle Would Last Because She Was An Actor
Prince Harry revealed that members of the royal family didn’t think the relationship between him and his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle would last because she was an actor, with Meghan adding that her job was “the biggest problem” for Harry’s relatives. The couple made the comments in...
Bustle
The Kenan & Kel Reunion On SNL Took A Dramatic Turn, Thanks To Keke Palmer
Aw, here it goes! Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reunited on Saturday Night Live’s Dec. 3 episode, but it wasn’t in the Rigby’s you’ll remember. The sketch kicked off with host Keke Palmer approaching Thompson with her “idea for a reboot” of classic ’90s Nickelodeon sitcom Kenan & Kel, swapping herself into the latter role as “Kelly.” Only — surprise! — she’d already sold the show under the guise that they’d written it together. Much like Mitchell’s character, Kelly wreaked havoc in the fictional convenience store to hilarious effect, but things took a dramatic turn when she revealed she was pregnant with Kenan’s baby.
Aubrey Plaza Experienced a Devastating Health Scare Before She Became Famous
Actor Aubrey Plaza’s career is now on a positive trajectory, but it didn’t start that way. The 38-year-old Wilmington, Del. native spent her early twenties as an intern with various jobs, including working as an NBC page. In 2009, though, Aubrey’s comedy skills caught Judd Apatow’s attention.
Steve Guttenberg Honors Late ‘It Takes Two’ Co-Star Kirstie Alley: ‘Every Day She Amazed Me’
Steve Guttenberg shared a heartrending tribute to his former co-star Kirstie Alley after her death following a private battle with cancer. The actor, 65, starred with the Cheers icon in 1995’s It Takes Two alongside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. “Kirstie met me at her house with a tuna sandwich on my favorite bread: ‘Steve, I know all about you and your love of rye bread., eat some tuna’,” he began the tribute via Instagram, remembering one of their earliest interactions.
Barry Pepper, Sam Neill to Star in Mob Thriller ‘Bring Him to Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Barry Pepper takes the lead in feature film “Bring Him to Me,” which is now shooting in Queensland, Australia, under director Luke Sparke (“Occupation Rainfall”). The picture is a mob thriller written by Tom Evans and which also stars Sam Neill and Rachel Griffiths. Under orders from a ruthless crime boss, a getaway driver must battle his conscience and drive a young and unsuspecting passenger to an uncertain fate. Evans’ script was inspired by the traumatic scene in Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” in which Nicky Santoro (portrayed by Joe Pesci) unwittingly turns up for a meeting in a cornfield and things go...
‘Twin Peaks’ One Armed Actor Al Strobel Dead at 83
Actor Al Strobel, best known for his role as Philip Gerard in the cult classic 90s drama Twin Peaks, has died at the age of 83. Producer and long-time David Lynch collaborator Sabrina Sutherland announced the news Saturday on Facebook Saturday. “I am sad to have to post that Al Strobel passed away last night. I loved him dearly,” wrote Sutherland. The actor, who lost his left arm in a car accident when he was 17, appeared in every iteration of Twin Peaks as Gerard—a man who cut off his own arm to stop an evil entity from possessing him. Strobel had appeared in...
buzzfeednews.com
Former “Grey's Anatomy” Writer Elisabeth Finch Admitted She Faked A Cancer Diagnosis Because She Wanted Attention And Called It The “Biggest Mistake” Of Her Life
Back in March, news broke that Disney was investigating Grey’s Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch over “serious concerns” that she’d fabricated aspects of her medical history. The Ankler was first to report that Finch — who has penned several personal essays about the medical issues she’d allegedly...
buzzfeednews.com
People Are Revealing The Cold Hard Data Of Their Dating Lives Via TikTok’s #DatingWrapped Trend
After Spotify Wrapped dominated the feed last week, another annual data report has begun to take hold of social media: TikTok’s #datingwrapped trend. The hashtag has been viewed over 3.4 million times as of Wednesday, with users sharing their year in dating via homemade slideshow presentations and revealing the cold, hard facts of their dating habits.
