The gastrointestinal tract is home to trillions of microbes, many of which have a crucial role in our health. Imbalances in the gut microbiome can also cause disease. Now the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first fecal microbiota product, called Rebyota, which will be used to treat recurrent infections of the pathogenic bacterium Clostridioides difficile. A broad range of microbes can be found in Rebyota, a live biotherapeutic product made from donor stool.

3 DAYS AGO