KFDM-TV
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
The Jewish Press
Pfizer’s RSV Vaccine Wins FDA Priority Review
Pfizer Pharmaceuticals announced Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its biologics license application for RSVpreF – its new vaccine to prevent lower respiratory tract disease caused by the RSV virus in people ages 60 and up. The decision followed the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation of...
FDA pulls U.S. authorization for Eli Lilly's COVID drug bebtelovimab
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co's COVID-19 drug bebtelovimab is not currently authorized for emergency use in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration said, citing it is not expected to neutralize the dominant BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants of Omicron.
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
FDA pulls last COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment as new variants rise
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday announced it had ended emergency use authorization for the Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, Bebtelovimab, in light of the rising BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants. Photo courtesy of Unsplash. Monoclonal antibody drugs to treat COVID-19 infections are no longer available in...
Zacks.com
Esperion (ESPR) Reports Positive Data From CLEAR Study
ESPR - Free Report) announced that the landmark Cholesterol Lowering via Bempedoic acid, an ACL-Inhibiting Regimen (CLEAR) Outcomes trial of Nexletol (bempedoic acid) met its primary endpoint. Shares of the company were up following the announcement, but the gains were pared later on Dec 7. The CLEAR Outcomes is a...
NASDAQ
Biogen's (BIIB) ALS Drug Tofersen Filing Accepted in Europe
Biogen BIIB announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted the marketing authorization application seeking approval of antisense drug, tofersen in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) with superoxide dismutase 1 (“SOD1”) mutation. ALS is a rare neurodegenerative disease whose progression leads to a steady...
aao.org
Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy
Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
targetedonc.com
FDA Requests Withdrawal of Melphalan Flufenamide for R/R Multiple Myeloma
Based on the outcome of the confirmatory phase 3 OCEAN study, the FDA has requested melphalan flufenamide be withdrawn for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA has requested a withdrawal of the United States marketing authorization for melphalan flufenamide (Pepaxto) for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple...
NASDAQ
Mirati (MRTX) Down After 1st-Line Lung Cancer Data on Adagrasib
Shares of Mirati Therapeutics MRTX were down 23% after it announced preliminary data from first-line lung cancer studies on its KRAS inhibitor drug adagrasib plus Merck’s MRK PD-1/L1 checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda. The KRYSTAL-7 phase II study evaluated adagrasib plus Keytruda for the treatment of previously untreated non-small cell lung...
NASDAQ
Syndax's (SNDX) Leukemia Drug Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Tag
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SNDX announced that the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to its highly selective, oral menin inhibitor, revumenib for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute leukemia in adult and pediatric patients harboring a KMT2A rearrangement (KMT2Ar). Following this, revumenib became the first and only investigational treatment...
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to SNDX-5613 for R/R KMT2Ar Acute Leukemia
Based on phase 1 data of the AUGMENT-101 trial, the FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to SNDX-5613 for patients with relapsed or refractory KMT2A rearranged acute leukemia. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) to SNDX-5613 (revumenib) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with...
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers inflammatory markers that may predict a response in certain patients to COVID-19 immunotherapies
Researchers at The Tisch Cancer Institute uncovered inflammatory markers that may predict which COVID-19 patients are more likely to respond to therapies like the anti-cancer drug pacritinib, according to phase 2 trial results published in JAMA Network Open in December. Pacritinib, which has been approved as a cancer therapy by...
Medical News Today
Inflammatory Bowel Disease: How a set of molecules could lead to new IBD drug treatments
About 6.8 million people globally have inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Researchers from UT Southwestern Medical Center have discovered how a set of molecules in the body affect IBD. Scientists believe their findings could be used to develop a new drug to treat IBD. About. have inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) —...
labroots.com
FDA Approves the First Drug Made From the Fecal Microbiome
The gastrointestinal tract is home to trillions of microbes, many of which have a crucial role in our health. Imbalances in the gut microbiome can also cause disease. Now the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first fecal microbiota product, called Rebyota, which will be used to treat recurrent infections of the pathogenic bacterium Clostridioides difficile. A broad range of microbes can be found in Rebyota, a live biotherapeutic product made from donor stool.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Vertex (VRTX)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
cgtlive.com
Stem Cell Gene Therapy Show Clinical Improvements in Gaucher Type 1 and 3
AVROBIO plans to initiate a global phase 2/3 trial of AVR-RD-02 in GD3 in the second half of 2023. AVROBIO’s hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy AVR-RD-02 has demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in patients with type 1 Gaucher disease (GD1) as well as in the first patient with type 3 Gaucher disease (GD3) dosed in the Gaurd1 phase 1/2 trial (NCT04145037).
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Study Shows Benefits of Insulin Pump Therapy in Type 2 Diabetes
Using an insulin pump may help improve blood glucose control for many people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 Diabetes Technology Meeting and described in a news release from the study’s sponsor, Tandem Diabetes Care. Insulin pumps have been developed for the...
targetedonc.com
MEDIOLA Update Shows Continued Efficacy for Triplet Therapy in Ovarian Cancer
Susana Banerjee, MBBS, PhD, discusses the updated results of the MEDIOLA trial of patients with ovarian cancer presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress. Susana Banerjee, MBBS, PhD, a consultant medical oncologist and research lead for the gynecology unit at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, discusses...
cgtlive.com
Genome-Edited HCT Clinical Trial Demonstrates Engraftment in First Patient With AML
The patient tolerated administration of Mylotarg after engraftment. Vor Bio’s tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel; VOR33), an investigational allogeneic genome-edited hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell product, has demonstrated successful transplant and engraftment in the first patient with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in the phase 1/2a VBP101 clinical trial (NCT04849910). Trem-cel consists...
