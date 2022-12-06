ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Iteris Selected to Provide Network Infrastructure Support at Fort Bend County’s New Emergency Operations Center

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022--

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, announced that it has been chosen as the prime consultant for a multi-year master contract to design and integrate the network infrastructure at Fort Bend County’s new Emergency Operations Center.

Iteris Selected to Provide Network Infrastructure Support at Fort Bend County’s New Emergency Operations Center (Photo: Business Wire)

This brand-new, $9.3 million facility is complete with state-of-the-art disaster management and public safety technology. It was built by the Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management to withstand hurricane winds and operate independently during an emergency should county utilities be unavailable.

Along with the brand-new facility, a new online dashboard will provide county residents with live weather and road information, including road closures, water levels, evacuation information and more.

Iteris will facilitate the design, construction oversight and integration of a minimum of 45 CCTV camera locations and the associated communication network to support this effort. The CCTV sites will monitor flood conditions around the nearby Brazos River and extensive levy system protecting Fort Bend neighborhoods.

The project will be conducted in two phases: phase one consisting of design and integration of six CCTV sites, as a proof-of-concept, and phase two for the design and integration of the remaining 39 locations. The master contract also includes a 5-year network maintenance agreement to manage and maintain the roadside devices.

“To date, there is no current network infrastructure completed on this building, so we are thrilled to make that happen,” said Cliff Heise, regional vice president consulting solutions at Iteris. “This project and this very capable facility will facilitate informing Fort Bend County citizens during emergency events and maximizing their safety when threatening conditions develop.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “outlooks,” “target,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “can,” and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the impacts and benefits of our consulting services and statements about the awarded master contract. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully carryout and complete the project on a cost-effective basis; government funding and budgetary issues, delays and timing; the impact of general economic, political, and other conditions in the markets we address; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website ( www.sec.gov ).

