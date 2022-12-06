ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Blue Apron Launches a Fireside Feast Box as Its Next Limited-Time, Seasonal Meal Kit

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PwpV9_0jZ2apuR00

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022--

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) launches a Fireside Feast Box as its next limited-time, seasonal offering. Available to order now, the meal kit is part of the company’s occasion-based offerings designed to provide customers with everything they need to make entertaining easier, with minimal effort.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005365/en/

Blue Apron launches a Fireside Feast Box featuring French-inspired recipes designed for cozy winter nights spent indoors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Blue Apron’s Fireside Feast Box was designed as an elevated dinner party solution for cozy winter nights spent indoors. The French-inspired recipes feature a duck confit and slow-cooked pork belly cassoulet with a variety of sides, including a bright Romaine lettuce salad with orange and pistachio to balance out the richness of the main dish. The full menu serves 4 and includes:

  • Duck Confit Cassoulet with Pork Belly, Beans & Thyme Breadcrumbs
  • Parmesan & Garlic-Herb Bread
  • Orange & Pistachio Salad with Dijon Vinaigrette
  • Chocolate Chip & Almond Biscotti with Peppermint-Chocolate Dipping Sauce

“Our culinary team created an express lane to a show stopping cassoulet,” said John Adler, Blue Apron’s Vice President of Culinary. “In a typical restaurant setting, this menu would require 50 plus hours of preparation time and advanced culinary skills. We’ve created an impressive menu with only one hour of estimated active cooking time that’s designed to be easy for customers of all skill levels to prepare.”

Available to ship starting January 2 through February, the Fireside Feast Box can be ordered as part of a subscription through Blue Apron’s website and mobile app, and without a subscription on the Blue Apron Market, Walmart.com and Amazon.com. To learn more, visit cook.ba/firesidefeast.

Blue Apron’s seasonal meal kits are available throughout the year to help customers celebrate special moments, a particular season or event, and can be purchased with or without a subscription. The offerings include recipe formats that feature ‘best of the season’ proteins, produce and ingredients for a premium and memorable experience.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005365/en/

CONTACT: Muriel Lussier

Blue Apron

muriel.lussier@blueapron.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Blue Apron

PUB: 12/06/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 12/06/2022 08:32 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days

If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
CNET

Taco Bell Brings Back a Popular Discontinued Item Today

The cheesy, beefy Enchirito returns to Taco Bell on Thursday. The fast-food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be up for grabs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, giving...
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 25...
Popculture

Coca-Cola Issues Recall

You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
Popculture

Rice Recall Issued

Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Mashed

Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu

Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
iheart.com

Taco Bell Bringing Back Fan-Favorite 7-Layer Burrito With A New Twist

Taco Bell's 7-Layer Burrito was one of the chain's standout veggie options from 1993 to 2020. They killed the 7-Layer, along with the Mexican Pizza and a bunch of other staples, in an effort to streamline the menu. According to The Fast Food Post, the 7-Layer Burrito is about to...
Popculture

Dessert Sold at Whole Foods Recalled

Those who frequent Whole Foods should take yet another close look at their recent purchases. Amid a string of recalls to hit the popular grocery, yet another item has been added to the "do not consume list." On Nov. 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers that Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes food snacks sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores have been recalled. The recall was initiated by Boston Baking, Inc. due to the presence of undeclared pecans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mashed

DoorDash Launched A Gingerbread Cake With Carlo's Bakery

If you love ginger and gingerbread, then the holiday season is full of treats right up your alley. From a gingerbread latte to adding a spice that will take your gingerbread cookies to the next level. There are several things to know about this age-old treat, from how to make it to its murky origins.
AOL Corp

10 Secret Santa gifts under $25 you’ll wish you kept for yourself

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you already have a few Secret Santa...
SPY

Don’t Miss Out: Chipotle Is Dropping Mystery Boxes and $500 Gift Cards Today

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. On December 1st at 9am PT Chipotle is dropping limited-edition Chipotle Goods Mystery Boxes, available for a limited time, while supplies last, on their merchandise website. The boxes will come in two sizes — the Small Burrito Box for $30 with three to five items inside (a $60 value) as well as the Large Burrito Box for $50 with four to eight items inside (a $100 value). Fans who purchase their box within the first 48 hours will also have a chance to...
Mashed

New CEO Jason Buechel's Personal Connection To Whole Foods

On September 1, Whole Foods CEO and co-founder John Mackey retired from the grocery store chain he helped create in 1980. According to The Washington Post, the merger between Mackey's SaferWay and Clarksville Natural Grocery laid the foundation for Whole Foods Market to become the largest natural foods supermarket chain with more than 500 locations in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy