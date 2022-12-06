Blue Apron Launches a Fireside Feast Box as Its Next Limited-Time, Seasonal Meal Kit

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022--

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) launches a Fireside Feast Box as its next limited-time, seasonal offering. Available to order now, the meal kit is part of the company’s occasion-based offerings designed to provide customers with everything they need to make entertaining easier, with minimal effort.

Blue Apron launches a Fireside Feast Box featuring French-inspired recipes designed for cozy winter nights spent indoors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Blue Apron’s Fireside Feast Box was designed as an elevated dinner party solution for cozy winter nights spent indoors. The French-inspired recipes feature a duck confit and slow-cooked pork belly cassoulet with a variety of sides, including a bright Romaine lettuce salad with orange and pistachio to balance out the richness of the main dish. The full menu serves 4 and includes:

Duck Confit Cassoulet with Pork Belly, Beans & Thyme Breadcrumbs

Parmesan & Garlic-Herb Bread

Orange & Pistachio Salad with Dijon Vinaigrette

Chocolate Chip & Almond Biscotti with Peppermint-Chocolate Dipping Sauce

“Our culinary team created an express lane to a show stopping cassoulet,” said John Adler, Blue Apron’s Vice President of Culinary. “In a typical restaurant setting, this menu would require 50 plus hours of preparation time and advanced culinary skills. We’ve created an impressive menu with only one hour of estimated active cooking time that’s designed to be easy for customers of all skill levels to prepare.”

Available to ship starting January 2 through February, the Fireside Feast Box can be ordered as part of a subscription through Blue Apron’s website and mobile app, and without a subscription on the Blue Apron Market, Walmart.com and Amazon.com. To learn more, visit cook.ba/firesidefeast.

Blue Apron’s seasonal meal kits are available throughout the year to help customers celebrate special moments, a particular season or event, and can be purchased with or without a subscription. The offerings include recipe formats that feature ‘best of the season’ proteins, produce and ingredients for a premium and memorable experience.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed meals that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

