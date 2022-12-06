Read full article on original website
JCAA small-schools boys basketball previews
Herculaneum won the championship of Crystal City’s Rolla “Duke” Herbert boys basketball tournament for the first time Friday, putting away St. Vincent 51-42. The Blackcats were runners-up at the tournament in 2006, its second year, and again last season. Senior point guard Gabe Watkins led the way...
THE COUNTY LINE: Northwest junior selected Class 4 goalie of the year
Standing 6-7, Alex Drexler said he’s grown enough. “I don’t feel like I have (grown) recently. That’s OK with me,” said Drexler, a junior at Northwest. He might not be getting taller, but Drexler’s reputation as a standout soccer goalkeeper is expanding across the state and beyond.
Dan K. Davis, 76, Festus
Dan K. Davis, 76, of Festus died Dec. 2, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mr. Davis was retired. Born Dec. 27, 1945, in St. Louis, he was the son of Mary E. Davis of Crystal City and the late Frank K. Davis. In addition to his mother,...
Marie Jackson, 84, Cedar Hill
Marie Jackson, 84, of Cedar Hill died Dec. 5, 2022. She loved spending time with her family and would do anything for them. She was a social butterfly and enjoyed getting together with friends. She also loved jewelry and had a beautiful collection. Born July 16, 1938, in Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Lizzie (Allen) and William Jackson.
Linda B. Putnam, 78, of St. Louis
Linda B. Putnam, 78, of St. Louis died Dec. 3, 2022. Ms. Putnam was a retired jeweler, who loved playing bingo and spending time with friends and family. Born Jan. 15, 1944, in Gamaliel, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Nancy and Frank Allen Sr. She is survived...
William Louis ‘Bill’ McKee, 82, Festus
William Louis “Bill” McKee, 82, of Festus died Nov. 28, 2022, at his home. Mr. McKee was retired from AT&T and enjoyed farming, fishing and hunting. He was a lifelong member of Plattin United Methodist Church. Born April 3, 1940, in Hillsboro, he was the son of the late Lois Estelle (McCarty) and Arch Ray McKee.
John Francis Mouser, 84, De Soto
John Francis Mouser, 84, of De Soto died Dec. 3, 2022, at Delmar Gardens South in St. Louis County. Mr. Mouser was a retired electrical inspector with McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft and a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in De Soto. He enjoyed his tractor and being outside, and made wonderful wooden toys in his workshop. Born Oct. 8, 1938, in Marquand, he was the son of the late Henry C. and Ethel (Stephens) Mouser. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years: Vivian (Griggs) Mouser, who died in 2017.
Michael Patrick Floyd, 51, De Soto
Michael Patrick Floyd, 51, of De Soto died Nov. 29, 2022, at his home. Mr. Floyd was a graduate of Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla and a U.S. Navy veteran and worked as a superintendent for Brinkmann Constructors. He enjoyed traveling, math and playing chess, and was passionate about his family and his pets. Born Aug. 15, 1971, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Bonnie Jean Floyd.
Delilah M. Blume, 89, St. Louis
Delilah M. Blume, 89, of St. Louis died Dec. 6, 2022, in St. Louis. Mrs. Blume was a homemaker. Born April 12, 1933, near Antigo, Wis., she was the daughter of the late Albert and Mae (Schisel) Kluwe. She was preceded in death by her husband: Joseph A. Blume; and...
Gary Lee Gabbard, 78, Crystal City
Gary Lee Gabbard, 78, of Crystal City died Nov. 29, 2022, at his home. Mr. Gabbard owned his own roofing company, Gary's Roofing, and in his free time enjoyed partying with his family. He was born Sept. 9, 1944, in Terre Haute, Ind., the son of Helen Gabbard. In addition...
June Sharmaine Laiben, 88, Festus
June Sharmaine Laiben, 88, of Festus died Dec. 4, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Arnold. Mrs. Laiben was born July 24, 1934, in Kimmswick, the daughter of the late Alvina “Margaret” (Johnston) and Edward C. Zimpfer. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert J. Laiben. She is...
Glennon Henry “Glenn” Kennedy, 82, Imperial
Glennon Henry “Glenn” Kennedy, 82, of Imperial died Dec. 6, 2022. Mr. Kennedy worked for Chrysler for 35 years. He also was a painter, carpenter, gardener, jazz lover, card player, travel agent and dad joke inventor. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family. Born March 19, 1940, he was the son of the late Sylvester and Edna (Miller) Kennedy.
After searing loss, Thanksgiving is challenging for the Holman family
For most of us, the holiday season brings to mind fun get-togethers with family and friends. For some, though, it’s a dark time of year filled with loneliness and longing for those they’ve lost. Former Jefferson County Assessor Randy Holman said the holiday season brings back painful memories...
Jennifer Beth Goode, 46, De Soto
Jennifer Beth Goode, 46, of De Soto died Dec. 3, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital West in St. Louis County. Mrs. Goode worked for Martin Veterinary Hospital in Herculaneum and, with her husband, owned and operated Goode Life Animal Rescue. Born May 27, 1976, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Arthur G. (Sue) Combs of south St. Louis County and the late Melody Joy (Scharnhorst) Bailey.
Tracy Ann Becker, 48, Bonne Terre
Tracy Ann Becker, 48, of Bonne Terre died Dec. 4, 2022, at her home after a battle with cancer. She was a school counselor. She was a De Soto High School graduate, attended Mineral Area College and Central Methodist College and earned her master’s degree from Missouri Baptist College. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Festus. She especially enjoyed reading and children. Born Feb. 8, 1974, in Farmington, she was the daughter of Cathy (Spradling) and Robert “Bob” Blake, both of Bonne Terre.
Calendar of events Dec. 8-15
Toy drive and after-hours party, 5:30-7 p.m., Pine Hollow Farms Annex, 6482 Hwy. MM, House Springs. Wrap-up party for the annual chamber toy drive. Admission: New, unwrapped toy. Food and drinks served. Music, appearance by Santa Claus. Sponsor: Northwest Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce. Blood drive, 1-6 p.m., Our Lady...
Deadline looms for Family Holiday Album photo contest
There’s only a little time left to get your entry in for the Leader Family Holiday Album photo contest. The deadline to submit photos for the contest is 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Jefferson County and Eureka readers are encouraged to send photos of themselves and their family members and friends celebrating Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or any other winter holiday.
House Springs man injured in Washington County accident
A House Springs man was injured when he struck a tree Tuesday, Dec. 6, in an accident on Hwy. 21 south of Hedrick Road in Washington County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At about 10:20 p.m., Richard D. Bowker Jr., 32, was driving north in a 2013 Jeep Patriot...
Man injured when furnace explodes and causes fire at MetalTek
An employee was injured early Dec. 1 in a fire at MetalTek, 8600 Commercial Blvd., in Pevely. The man was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur, Dunklin Fire Chief Brad Williams said. He said he didn’t know the extent of the man’s injuries.
Earthquake detected near Kimmswick on Tuesday night
Residents near Kimmswick may have heard a loud boom and felt shaking Tuesday night, Dec. 6. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was detected at about 8:30 p.m. approximately 2 miles east of Kimmswick. Jina Akins, assistant director at the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, said...
