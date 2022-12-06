John Francis Mouser, 84, of De Soto died Dec. 3, 2022, at Delmar Gardens South in St. Louis County. Mr. Mouser was a retired electrical inspector with McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft and a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in De Soto. He enjoyed his tractor and being outside, and made wonderful wooden toys in his workshop. Born Oct. 8, 1938, in Marquand, he was the son of the late Henry C. and Ethel (Stephens) Mouser. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years: Vivian (Griggs) Mouser, who died in 2017.

DE SOTO, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO