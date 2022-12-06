Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark Star
San Francisco Police Might Use Weaponised Robots - Decision Creates Public OutrageTy D.San Francisco, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
SF police chief responds to Board's reversal on allowing robots' use of lethal force
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted 8-3 to reverse its previous decision that would have allowed San Francisco police to arm robots with deadly force in limited situations. The previous vote had created a big debate in the community and some protestors carrying signs opposing robots...
KTVU FOX 2
Newly elected Santa Clara County sheriff starts early after Laurie Smith found guilty
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County Sheriff-elect Bob Jonsen will assume his duties one month early after his embattled predecessor abruptly resigned in October. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Jonsen as sheriff before officially taking office in January. Jonsen will start on an interim basis...
KTVU FOX 2
SF guaranteed income for pregnant Black women expands across California
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco-based guaranteed income program that gives monthly checks to pregnant Black women received $5 million to expand its care to soon-to-be-mothers across California, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Tuesday. Since 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has provided an additional $1,000 a month...
KTVU FOX 2
Maria Marcelo, San Jose community activist, killed during religious walk
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A well-known community activist in San Jose was the city's latest pedestrian death after she was killed during a religious procession Wednesday night. Maria Marcelo, 47, was fatally struck around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard Street near Plant Shopping Center.
KTVU FOX 2
California death row inmate dies of natural causes at 69
SAN QUENTIN, Calif. - A prison inmate who spent more than 30 years on California’s death row for beating to death a woman and her 2-year-old daughter during a burglary died early Wednesday of natural causes, state corrections officials said. Richard Gonzales Samayoa, 69, was found unresponsive in his...
KTVU FOX 2
2 intruders disrupt Alameda High School in separate 'scary' incidents
ALAMEDA, Calif. - Two separate and disturbing intrusions scared students at Alameda High School on Tuesday. The first intruder was a former student who, according to classmates, had said he would "shoot up the school" years ago, Alameda Unified said in a statement. The second was a man who reportedly entered a classroom, touched a girl's face and then asked two other girls if he could kiss them.
KTVU FOX 2
Sunnyvale suspect punches elderly Asian man; tells him 'go back to your country:' police
SUNNYVALE, Calif. - Police arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly attacked an elderly Asian man at a Sunnyvale Park over the weekend and told him to "go back to your country." Jesse Fausto Correa, is in custody on suspicion of crimes that include robbery, battery, commission of a hate crime...
KTVU FOX 2
Cesar Zepeda elected to Richmond City Council after name drawn from bag
RICHMOND, Calif. - Cesar Zepeda won the District 2 Richmond city council race Tuesday morning, but not by an election. The race, which ended in a tie, was chosen out of a giftbag by the city clerk. Each of the two candidates, Andrew Butt and Zepeda, received exactly 1,921 votes...
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond city councilmember to be chosen out of hat
RICHMOND, Calif. - The winner of the District 2 Richmond city council race will be decided Tuesday morning, but not by an election. The race, which ended in a tie, will be chosen out of a hat by the city clerk. The unusual tiebreaker became necessary after a recount confirmed...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco couple charged with trafficking nanny from Philippines
SAN FRANCISCO - A married couple from San Francisco is accused of trafficking a nanny they brought to the U.S. from the Philippines two years ago, according to the district attorney's office. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins filed several felony and misdemeanor charges against Jose Aguila and his wife...
KTVU FOX 2
Student stabbed at Skyline High School by another student
OAKLAND, Calif. - A student at an East Bay high school was stabbed by another student on campus Wednesday morning, authorities said. The stabbing was reported around 11:30 a.m. at Skyline High School in the 12200 block of Skyline Boulevard. When police and firefighters arrived at the scene, they found...
KTVU FOX 2
Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties
NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
KTVU FOX 2
DA charges 20-year-old in Habit Burger attack where manager lost eye
MARTINEZ, Calif. - The Contra Costa County District Attorney has filed charges against a 20-year-old Hayward man following an attack at a Habit Burger restaurant, where an assistant lost her eye while protecting a teenage boy with autism. Isaac White-Carter will be arraigned on Thursday on three counts of mayhem,...
KTVU FOX 2
1 person stabbed near Skyline High School in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - One person was injured in a stabbing near Skyline High School in Oakland Wednesday morning, authorities said. The stabbing was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 12200 block of Skyline Boulevard, not far from the high school, according to the Oakland Police Department. When officers arrived to...
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond city clerk to pull name out of hat to decide next councilmember
The next Richmond city councilmember will be decided Tuesday morning, but not by an election. The race, which ended in a tie, will be determined by the city clerk who will pull one of the candidate's names out of a hat.
KTVU FOX 2
No arrests in weekend sideshows: 'Never saw this before in person,' bystander says
Several large illegal sideshows took place over the weekend in San Francisco, on the Bay Bridge, and in Brentwood. Video posted on social media shows roughly 100 spectators, but there have been zero arrests.
KTVU FOX 2
Women sue Musk’s Twitter alleging discriminatory layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO - Two women who lost their jobs at Twitter when billionaire Elon Musk took over are suing the company in federal court, claiming that last month’s abrupt mass layoffs disproportionately affected female employees. The discrimination lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal challenges over Musk’s...
KTVU FOX 2
Covenant House
Covenant House provides sanctuary and support for youth facing homelessness and human trafficking. They have three locations: Oakland, Los Angeles, and Berkeley, and serve more than 3,200 youth annually, free of charge.
KTVU FOX 2
SF Dept. of Building Inspection investigating complaint Twitter offices converted to 'motel rooms'
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Twitter may be giving new meaning to the increasingly popular term "work from home." The social media giant laid off nearly half of its staff starting in early October and now has reportedly turned empty office space into bedrooms. San Francisco officials confirmed there is an investigation underway.
KTVU FOX 2
Pedestrian killed in Hayward, police say
HAYWARD, Calif. - A pedestrian was struck and killed on Wednesday morning in Hayward, police said. The death was reported just before 9 a.m. at Harris Road and Manon Avenue. There was a heavy police presence at the scene. The driver in the Hayward case initially left but came back...
Comments / 1