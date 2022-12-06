ALAMEDA, Calif. - Two separate and disturbing intrusions scared students at Alameda High School on Tuesday. The first intruder was a former student who, according to classmates, had said he would "shoot up the school" years ago, Alameda Unified said in a statement. The second was a man who reportedly entered a classroom, touched a girl's face and then asked two other girls if he could kiss them.

