ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

SF guaranteed income for pregnant Black women expands across California

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco-based guaranteed income program that gives monthly checks to pregnant Black women received $5 million to expand its care to soon-to-be-mothers across California, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Tuesday. Since 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has provided an additional $1,000 a month...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Maria Marcelo, San Jose community activist, killed during religious walk

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A well-known community activist in San Jose was the city's latest pedestrian death after she was killed during a religious procession Wednesday night. Maria Marcelo, 47, was fatally struck around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard Street near Plant Shopping Center.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California death row inmate dies of natural causes at 69

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. - A prison inmate who spent more than 30 years on California’s death row for beating to death a woman and her 2-year-old daughter during a burglary died early Wednesday of natural causes, state corrections officials said. Richard Gonzales Samayoa, 69, was found unresponsive in his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

2 intruders disrupt Alameda High School in separate 'scary' incidents

ALAMEDA, Calif. - Two separate and disturbing intrusions scared students at Alameda High School on Tuesday. The first intruder was a former student who, according to classmates, had said he would "shoot up the school" years ago, Alameda Unified said in a statement. The second was a man who reportedly entered a classroom, touched a girl's face and then asked two other girls if he could kiss them.
ALAMEDA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond city councilmember to be chosen out of hat

RICHMOND, Calif. - The winner of the District 2 Richmond city council race will be decided Tuesday morning, but not by an election. The race, which ended in a tie, will be chosen out of a hat by the city clerk. The unusual tiebreaker became necessary after a recount confirmed...
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco couple charged with trafficking nanny from Philippines

SAN FRANCISCO - A married couple from San Francisco is accused of trafficking a nanny they brought to the U.S. from the Philippines two years ago, according to the district attorney's office. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins filed several felony and misdemeanor charges against Jose Aguila and his wife...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Student stabbed at Skyline High School by another student

OAKLAND, Calif. - A student at an East Bay high school was stabbed by another student on campus Wednesday morning, authorities said. The stabbing was reported around 11:30 a.m. at Skyline High School in the 12200 block of Skyline Boulevard. When police and firefighters arrived at the scene, they found...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties

NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 person stabbed near Skyline High School in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - One person was injured in a stabbing near Skyline High School in Oakland Wednesday morning, authorities said. The stabbing was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 12200 block of Skyline Boulevard, not far from the high school, according to the Oakland Police Department. When officers arrived to...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Women sue Musk’s Twitter alleging discriminatory layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO - Two women who lost their jobs at Twitter when billionaire Elon Musk took over are suing the company in federal court, claiming that last month’s abrupt mass layoffs disproportionately affected female employees. The discrimination lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal challenges over Musk’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Covenant House

Covenant House provides sanctuary and support for youth facing homelessness and human trafficking. They have three locations: Oakland, Los Angeles, and Berkeley, and serve more than 3,200 youth annually, free of charge.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pedestrian killed in Hayward, police say

HAYWARD, Calif. - A pedestrian was struck and killed on Wednesday morning in Hayward, police said. The death was reported just before 9 a.m. at Harris Road and Manon Avenue. There was a heavy police presence at the scene. The driver in the Hayward case initially left but came back...
HAYWARD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy