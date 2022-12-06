Read full article on original website
Casper named a World War II Heritage City
CASPER, Wyo. — To mark the contributions and sacrifices made throughout the country during World War II, the National Parks Service and Secretary of the Interior have designated one city in each of the 50 states as a WWII Heritage City. In Wyoming, that distinction was bestowed upon Casper.
Pictures With Santa (And a Horse!) Benefitting Casper Humane Society
You better watch out, you better not cry. You better not pout, we're telling you why. Santa Claus is coming to...the Alisha Collins Real Estate Team! And now, on Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10, you and your family can meet the big guy himself!. You can also take...
Clear Skies in Casper for the Last Full Moon of 2022, Passing in front of Mars
Known as the December moon or the Cold Moon, the last full moon of 2022 occurs on Dec. 7 at 9:08 MT, but appears full the night before and after its peak to the average stargazer. NASA notes that it is also a lunar occultation, when the moon passes in...
It’s Kind of a Funny Story: Ex-Husband and Wife Have Big Plans as New Owners of Yellowstone Garage
"It's kind of a funny story," she started... And so began the tale of Bryce Harvey and Sierra Schmidt - an ex-husband and wife team who are still friends and business partners. Harvey and Schmidt are the new owners of Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill, and Venue and they have big plans for the downtown eatery and events venue.
Obituaries: McFarland; Montoya Jr.
Mary Kathryn McFarland, born July 25, 1949 in Casper, Wyoming passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Central Wyoming Hospice. Mary lived in Casper until she was 18, married, and moved to Cheyenne. Mary did many things in her life, but she worked as a surgical technician for 35 years in Cheyenne, Denver, and Casper. She was in the first graduating class at the new Kelly Walsh High School and the first girl to be in the auto mechanics class.
Humphrey warns locked Casper store may be blocking residents’ access to over $30K of their own property
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Casper City Councilmember Kenyne Humphrey said she has heard allegations against a “Sew More Than Vacuums,” a business at 275 S. Montana Ave. in the Hilltop Shopping Center, that she thinks the public should be aware of. “We have quite a few...
Little Shop of Burgers gets new Casper restaurant liquor license; Gamroth thanks business for generosity during pandemic
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Little Shop of Burgers’ request for a restaurant liquor license was approved by the Casper City Council. The restaurant is located at 1040 N. Center St. in Casper. Sarah Weikum told the City Council that her family owns the restaurant and that...
Mountain to see up to an inch Thursday; 70% chance of snow in Casper by Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Mountain has an 80% chance of snow on Thursday with up to an inch possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Lower elevations around Casper aren’t expected to see more snow Thursday through Saturday. A 20% chance of snow returns to Casper on Sunday night, increasing to a 60% chance during the day on Monday and to 70% by Monday night, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
Tacos Mexico Donating 20 Percent of Profits to NCSD Students’ Negative Lunch Debt
Tacos Mexico is partnering with Susie Lucchi-Evenson of Indulgence Salon and Spa for her annual 'Hollidazzle Fundraiser.'. The restaurant will be donating 20% of their profits on Wednesday to help pay off Natrona County School District students' negative lunch balances. "This is my fourth year doing a Holidazzle fundraiser," Lucchi-Evenson...
Snow back in the forecast as Winter Break approaches for Casper College, NCSD
CASPER, Wyo. — With Winter Break right around the corner, the Casper area is likely to see the return of snow, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Before a chance for snow returns, Casper can expect a high near 39 degrees on Wednesday, cloudy...
Wyoming Community Foundation Helps Fund Care in Converse County
A grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation has helped fund Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions care in Converse County (Douglas). That's according to a press release from Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, who wrote that the grant helped fund and train a new social worker!. That social worker is named...
Bob McGrath, ‘Sesame Street’ legend, dies at 90
Actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show “Sesame Street,”. Bob McGrath, has died at the age of 90. McGrath’s passing was confirmed by his family who posted on his Facebook page on Sunday.
