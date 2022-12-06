ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K2 Radio

Who Makes Sure The Casper Mountain Trails Are Groomed?

Casper Mountain is full of opportunities for adventure all year round. During the summer there is mountain biking and hiking and in the winter there's snowshoeing, cross country skiing, downhill skiing, sledding and snowmobiling. We know that Hogadon Basin Ski Area is an option for downhill fun, but what about...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?

It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Women Partnering to Create ‘Christmas Miracle’ for Those in Need

It had been a bad year, and he was angry. This young man, we'll call him Carlos, had taken on much more responsibility lately; responsibilities that would be hard for anybody to manage, let alone a 14-year-old boy. His mom had gotten in a car wreck and broken her neck. That wreck, the subsequent medical bills, and the fact that she couldn't work for the time being meant that Christmas was going to be a little tight this year.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper named a World War II Heritage City

CASPER, Wyo. — To mark the contributions and sacrifices made throughout the country during World War II, the National Parks Service and Secretary of the Interior have designated one city in each of the 50 states as a WWII Heritage City. In Wyoming, that distinction was bestowed upon Casper.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: McFarland; Montoya Jr.

Mary Kathryn McFarland, born July 25, 1949 in Casper, Wyoming passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Central Wyoming Hospice. Mary lived in Casper until she was 18, married, and moved to Cheyenne. Mary did many things in her life, but she worked as a surgical technician for 35 years in Cheyenne, Denver, and Casper. She was in the first graduating class at the new Kelly Walsh High School and the first girl to be in the auto mechanics class.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Mountain to see up to an inch Thursday; 70% chance of snow in Casper by Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Mountain has an 80% chance of snow on Thursday with up to an inch possible, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Lower elevations around Casper aren’t expected to see more snow Thursday through Saturday. A 20% chance of snow returns to Casper on Sunday night, increasing to a 60% chance during the day on Monday and to 70% by Monday night, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Bob McGrath, ‘Sesame Street’ legend, dies at 90

Actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show “Sesame Street,”. Bob McGrath, has died at the age of 90. McGrath’s passing was confirmed by his family who posted on his Facebook page on Sunday.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy