ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Rare fish caught out of Kansas River, KDWP confirms

By Matthew Self
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BSmkx_0jZ2Zq6v00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – It’s not every day that you catch a truly rare fish in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks confirmed that angler Kevin Zirjacks landed a lake sturgeon. This fish is so rare that KDWP biologists have only recorded 15 other lake sturgeon captures over the past 25 years.

The KDWP was contacted by Zirjacks to confirm the catch.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

Thanks for the identification confirmation! I knew I had a special fish once I landed this fish. Never thought I would ever see one of these dinosaurs, let alone be able to actually hold one. Definitely a catch I will remember for the rest of my life!

Kevin Zirjacks Facebook statement

Lake sturgeon used to have a wide range which included the St. Lawrence-Great Lakes Basin, Lake Champlain, Hudson Bay, and Mississippi River basin from Minnesota to Louisiana, including the Missouri River upstream to South Dakota. The fish is becoming harder to find in the southern part of its range due to several factors such as Missouri River drainage and pollution, according to the KDWP.

Lake sturgeon are noteworthy for their long life spans, with the maximum age reportedly 152 years, and for their rows of bony plates giving them the look of an “armored torpedo,” according to National Geographic. They are considered an endangered species in the state of Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Cities in Kansas ranked among most fun in the nation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked three cities in Kansas among the most fun in the nation. With the average American spending more than $3,500 on entertainment each year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it released its report on 2022′s Most Fun Cities in America.
KANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas

Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Meteor shower to reach its peak above Kansas, here’s when

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans turning their eyes upward later this month may have a chance to spot a meteor or two streaking across the night sky. Peaking around mid-December every year, the Geminids meteor shower is widely considered to be one of the most reliable annual meteor showers, according to the National Aeronautics and Space […]
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Rain and some ice still expected overnight/early Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A fast-moving system coming into Kansas overnight and Thursday morning will bring mostly rain, but some ice is likely for north central and northwest Kansas. While light ice accumulations are expected (up to .10″), it won’t be enough to cause power outages or tree damage. Roads may be the biggest issue right at the start of the day.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

What legal weed in Missouri means for Kansas

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – On Nov. 8, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis a green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal […]
KANSAS STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy