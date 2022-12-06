Ten orthopedic surgeons recently joined Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic’s medical staff, including nine with affiliations to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, which recently closed a portion of its hospital, according to a news release. The arrangement will provide St. Vincent Charity Medical Center patients and the Northeast Ohio region with expanded access to Crystal Clinic’s orthopedic care, the release said.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO