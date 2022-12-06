ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

When Will You Need a REAL ID to Fly Within the US? Here's How to Get One

While nowadays you just need an ordinary driver's license to board a domestic flight within the U.S., that won't be the case in several months' time. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card to fly domestically or visit a federal facility. Specified by a star and surrounding gold circle, REAL IDs are being issued in all 50 states, with the deadline approximately five months away.
REAL ID deadline extended

The Department of Homeland Security is extending the deadline for travelers to get a REAL ID-compliant identification card. DHS had set the deadline to get an ID that meets federal standards as May 3, 2023. That date has now been pushed two years later to May 7, 2025. There had...
Dog in backpack accidentally sent through X-ray at Wisconsin airport checkpoint

Airport security staff spotted another small animal inside a U.S. traveler's checked bag this week. While screening luggage as it passed through the X-ray machine at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, agents discovered a dog packed into what appeared to be a backpack small enough to fit in one of the security trays, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The agency, which often recounts startling finds by TSA agents working security stations across the country, said the pet "was accidentally sent through" the machine in a message posted on Twitter. The passenger was unaware of screening protocol and did...
REAL ID Full Enforcement Date Extended Yet Again

The REAL ID Act never got its act together, as the date of full enforcement has been extended at least six times since the 9/11 Commission — which was established after the historic events which occurred on Tuesday, September 11, 2001 — gave its recommendation for the standardization of official documents which are issued by state governments.
The Deadline for Real ID Requirements Has Thankfully Been Pushed

As I watch the federal government realize that it will not be able to keep its May 2023 deadline for Americans switching over to the Real ID, I can't help but be reminded of high school, where my first experience with collective bargaining occurred. My classmates and I were tasked with writing 10-page papers and given less than a week to submit them. None of us turned in completed papers, and the teacher bitterly and reluctantly gave us an extension. While it wasn't exactly a win for the people, we felt triumphant.
Lawmakers push for funding to upgrade military bases

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As lawmakers work to pass a military spending package, some are pushing for more funding for military bases which they say are in desperate need of updating. Between outdated barracks, decaying training facilities, and deteriorating childcare centers, some senators say U.S. military bases are in bad shape. “We have long neglected the […]
