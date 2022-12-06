Read full article on original website
Related
REAL ID deadline delayed another two years
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling.
When Do You Need a Real ID to Fly? Deadline, Rules Explained
The Department of Homeland Security has postponed the new requirements for domestic flights yet again, giving Americans more time to update their IDs.
In 6 Months, You'll Need a Different Kind of ID to Get on a Plane. Here's what a REAL Illinois ID is and How to Get One
After being delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, REAL ID-compliant ID cards will be required to board a domestic flight or enter secure federal buildings, such as prisons or military facilities, in just less than six months for Illinois residents 18 years of age and older. Residents will...
When Will You Need a REAL ID to Fly Within the US? Here's How to Get One
While nowadays you just need an ordinary driver's license to board a domestic flight within the U.S., that won't be the case in several months' time. Beginning May 3, 2023, anyone 18 years old and above will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card to fly domestically or visit a federal facility. Specified by a star and surrounding gold circle, REAL IDs are being issued in all 50 states, with the deadline approximately five months away.
Stupid Tip of the Day: Remove All Items From Your Pockets BEFORE Arriving At the Airport Security Checkpoint
People are once again traveling in droves — seemingly with a vengeance — since the current 2019 Novel Coronavirus pandemic was officially declared by the World Health Organization on Wednesday, March 11, 2020; but many of them apparently either forgot how to travel as efficiently as possible or did not even know how to do so in the first place…
REAL ID deadline extended
The Department of Homeland Security is extending the deadline for travelers to get a REAL ID-compliant identification card. DHS had set the deadline to get an ID that meets federal standards as May 3, 2023. That date has now been pushed two years later to May 7, 2025. There had...
travelnoire.com
You Now Have Over 800 Days To Get Your REAL ID As The Deadline Gets Pushed Back -- Again
If the deadline for the REAL ID has you stressed, take a deep breath because it’s been pushed back — again. The United States federal government has delayed this security requirement for identification cards and driver’s licenses. States will now have more time to issue REAL IDs to their residents.
Real ID Deadline Extension Leads to Jokes About Flying Cars, Mars Mission
The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that the deadline for REAL ID enforcement is now May 7, 2025.
Department of Homeland Security delays REAL ID deadline to 2025
WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security has delayed the deadline for air travelers to have a REAL ID another two years, the agency announced Monday. The program, which was to begin in May 2023, will now not go into effect until May 7, 2025. This is the third...
Dog in backpack accidentally sent through X-ray at Wisconsin airport checkpoint
Airport security staff spotted another small animal inside a U.S. traveler's checked bag this week. While screening luggage as it passed through the X-ray machine at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin, agents discovered a dog packed into what appeared to be a backpack small enough to fit in one of the security trays, according to the Transportation Security Administration. The agency, which often recounts startling finds by TSA agents working security stations across the country, said the pet "was accidentally sent through" the machine in a message posted on Twitter. The passenger was unaware of screening protocol and did...
Deadline for REAL ID pushed back again due to COVID-related backlogs
The delay is the third for the new identification program, which will now take effect on May 7, 2025.
U.S. fines airlines $7.5 million and they must refund customers for canceled flights
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced action against six airlines but only one is a U.S. carrier; the others are foreign. "It's too little and too late," one consumer advocate says.
boardingarea.com
REAL ID Full Enforcement Date Extended Yet Again
The REAL ID Act never got its act together, as the date of full enforcement has been extended at least six times since the 9/11 Commission — which was established after the historic events which occurred on Tuesday, September 11, 2001 — gave its recommendation for the standardization of official documents which are issued by state governments.
TSA agents discovered dog in traveler’s luggage during routine security check
TSA agents made a surprising discovery earlier this week as a traveler passed through the security checkpoint at a Wisconsin airport: hidden inside an otherwise normal-looking bag was a stowed-away dog. A Transportation Security Administration spokesperson said agents spotted the dog as the bag passed through the X-ray machine at...
You now have another 2 years to get a Real ID for flying in the US
It's been 17 years since Congress passed the Real ID Act, which called for federal standards for driver's licenses in the wake of 9/11.
Thrillist
The Deadline for Real ID Requirements Has Thankfully Been Pushed
As I watch the federal government realize that it will not be able to keep its May 2023 deadline for Americans switching over to the Real ID, I can't help but be reminded of high school, where my first experience with collective bargaining occurred. My classmates and I were tasked with writing 10-page papers and given less than a week to submit them. None of us turned in completed papers, and the teacher bitterly and reluctantly gave us an extension. While it wasn't exactly a win for the people, we felt triumphant.
Lawmakers push for funding to upgrade military bases
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As lawmakers work to pass a military spending package, some are pushing for more funding for military bases which they say are in desperate need of updating. Between outdated barracks, decaying training facilities, and deteriorating childcare centers, some senators say U.S. military bases are in bad shape. “We have long neglected the […]
Comments / 0