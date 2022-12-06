ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrboro, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

unc.edu

A message from the chancellor: Legacy takes time

Congratulations on reaching the last day of finals! It has been an especially rewarding fall semester, and I am grateful to each of you for your hard work and for finishing strong. Speaking of strong finishes, this week marks the end of an era for UNC’s legendary field hockey coach,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRDW-TV

Georgia Power on high alert after attack on N.C. power grid

ATLANTA - Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Along with constantly updating cyber-security measures, the company installing more ballistic walls on many of its substations that can withstand gunfire. Thousand of customers have been without...
GEORGIA STATE
WNCT

Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GREENSBORO, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…

Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

$5K reward for info in Greensboro murder case

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need help finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a man Saturday. 22-year-old Xavier Wells was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Donlora Drive around 6:30 p.m. over the weekend. He later died at the hospital. There's a $5,000 reward for information...
GREENSBORO, NC

