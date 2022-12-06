Read full article on original website
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
North Carolina Teen Jumps Out of Moving Car After Suspicions Rise Regarding Her Lyft DriverKim JosephRaleigh, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: North Cary ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
unc.edu
A message from the chancellor: Legacy takes time
Congratulations on reaching the last day of finals! It has been an especially rewarding fall semester, and I am grateful to each of you for your hard work and for finishing strong. Speaking of strong finishes, this week marks the end of an era for UNC’s legendary field hockey coach,...
Other states reported power outage attacks similar to North Carolina, Moore County, document says
Tuesday night, CBS 17 learned North Carolina isn't the only state to see intentional attacks to critical infrastructure.
Wells Fargo robbed in Greensboro; 2nd bank robbery in 4 hours in Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon. At around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after getting a report of a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash […]
WRDW-TV
Georgia Power on high alert after attack on N.C. power grid
ATLANTA - Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Along with constantly updating cyber-security measures, the company installing more ballistic walls on many of its substations that can withstand gunfire. Thousand of customers have been without...
Substitute teacher took indecent liberties with students at 2 North Carolina high schools, warrants say
A substitute teacher with the Wake County Public School System was arrested for taking indecent liberties with two students at two different high schools, according to arrest warrants.
Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
NC Power Outage: Top questions answered about Moore County attack on energy grid
PINEHURST, N.C. — Tens of thousands are still in the dark Monday after an attack on North Carolina's power grid. During a press conference Tuesday, Moore County officials said a curfew is still in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Moore County Schools will be closed on Wednesday,...
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to NC — tickets on sale this week
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host “The Price is Right Live” stage show next year. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. for the show that’s set to happen in Greensboro on April 6, 2023. The Price Is Right Live is an […]
North Carolina bank teller pleads guilty to stealing customer account info
Court documents said bank employees were recruited by conspirators to identify customer accounts that contained significant funds and lacked a customer photo on file.
NC science center welcomes newborn fishing cat kitten
The center announced on Instagram Monday that they were celebrating the birth of a sweet baby fishing kitten.
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
'Very excited': Willie Rowe discusses goals on his first day as Wake County sheriff
During Willie Rowe's first day as Wake County Sheriff, he vowed to address staffing levels and enhance community engagement.
Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…
Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
Incredibly Chunky Bear Tries Its Best to Cross the Road: VIDEO
You’ve heard of chickens crossing the road, but have you heard of chunky bears crossing the asphalt? Some Yellowstone National Park visitors captured quite a sight when a large bear made its way across a road. In the video, the chunky bear is minding its own business and crossing...
Homeland security expert not ruling out Moore County power outage as terrorism
The homeland security expert said he hadn’t heard of an attack on physical infrastructure like what occurred Saturday night having this large of an impact on a community before.
Crash knocks out power in Greensboro on East Wendover Avenue, North English Street closes road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash in Greensboro is causing power outages in the area of East Wendover Avenue and North English Street. Greensboro police say the eastbound lanes of East Wendover Avenue and North English Street are closed. On Wednesday afternoon, thousands of people in the area were without power after a vehicle reportedly […]
$5K reward for info in Greensboro murder case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need help finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a man Saturday. 22-year-old Xavier Wells was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Donlora Drive around 6:30 p.m. over the weekend. He later died at the hospital. There's a $5,000 reward for information...
Drag artist vows to return to Moore County despite recent show ending early due to power grid attack
"This is not a moment to silence yourself. This is a moment to speak up and speak out," Naomi Dix said.
Man dies after being hit by car on U.S. 64, Asheboro police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died after being hit by a car on US 64 on Thursday night, according to the Asheboro Police Department. Police say 51-year-old Charlie Routh Jr. was hit by a car while walking north across the highway. The driver says he did not see Routh. No charges have been filed.
WRAL
Authorities investigate social posts claiming knowledge of Moore County blackout
ABERDEEN, N.C. — A woman who vehemently and repeatedly protested a drag show scheduled in Southern Pines claims that deputies questioned her in regard to the mass power outages in the county, after she posted on social media that she knows why the outage happened. Emily Grace Rainey, a...
