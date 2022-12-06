Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WILX-TV
In My View: MSU’s win at Penn State is important
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I believe Wednesday’s MSU men’s basketball win at Penn State was significant. MSU needed the feel-good feeling of winning a Big Ten road game to go to 2023 with a 1-1 league record. MSU should get Malik Hall back in early January and the Spartans should have little trouble winning the next three holiday-time games at home - Brown, Oakland and Buffalo in my view.
WILX-TV
Tuba players take over the capitol lawns in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Several tubas played on the capitol lawns to celebrate the holiday season. People in Downtown Lansing got to enjoy a show as The Tuba Christmas was playing around the Capitol Building. 67 tuba players played for a large crowd on Saturday in a celebration of low brass musicians.
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: Jackson students made ornaments for the U.S. Capital Tree
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Some talented art students in Jackson were chosen along with 58 other schools in the U.S. to design ornaments for the national Christmas tree display in Presidents Park. News 10′s Claudia Sella spoke with students at Hanover Horton Elementary on what it means to represent Michigan...
WILX-TV
Former MSU Standout Sack Passes Away
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State baseball standout Jim Sack has passed away at the age of 88 in his hometown of Grand Ledge. Sack was a three time letter winner from 1954-56 and played on the Spartans’ only College World Series team in 1954. He hit .354 for his college career and was selected in the 1956 major league draft by Los Angeles. A memorial service is planned at a later date.
WILX-TV
Portland Raiders win first game of the season
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Portland Raiders won by 20 over CAAC-White rival Eaton Rapids, 56-36, to win their first game of the season under new head coach Luke Pohl. After a close six point loss to Lake Odessa Lakewood, the Raiders found their groove under their new head coach.
WILX-TV
28 new recruits of the Mid-Michigan Police Academy set to graduate
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College will hold a graduation ceremony for 28 new recruits of the 110th class of the Mid-Michigan Police Academy. The new recruits have completed more than 700 hours of basic law enforcement training. The completed hours are above the 594 hours mandated by the state of Michigan.
WILX-TV
Fowler Eagles beat Dansville Aggies, move to 2-0
FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowler Eagles Boys basketball team is still undefeated after week one with a 49-37 win over the Dansville Aggies in a CMAC clash. They have a few days off, and will play Laingsburg to continue CMAC-tion on Thursday. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and...
WILX-TV
Win a $50 gift card to Capital City Market!
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10. Day 6 of Christmas Giveaways leads us to Capital City Market!. They gave us the clue to the sixth day of giveaways. CLUE #6: What do...
WILX-TV
St. Johns Redwings top defending state champ Williamston Hornets
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets might be suffering from a state title hangover. They’re 0-2 on the early season, their latest loss a 70-55 decision to the St. Johns Redwings, who are now 2-0 to start the year. Tuesday, the Redwings take on the Holt Rams in...
WILX-TV
Win a $50 gift card to City Limits!
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10. Day 5 of Christmas Giveaways leads us to City Limits!. They gave us the clue to the fifth day of giveaways. CLUE #5: What do you...
WILX-TV
Dewitt Panthers sweep Mt. Pleasant Oilers
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Unlike the rest of the CAAC, the Blue division plays their boys and girls games at separate schools. When a team isn’t playing in their conference, they’ll play back to back. That was the case for Dewitt; the Panthers hosted the Mt. Pleasant Oilers...
WILX-TV
New fun coming to East Lansing’s Winter Fest
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing’s free winter festival is getting a new location and a new name: East Lansing Winter Fest. This winter-inspired annual tradition, hosted by the East Lansing Department of Parks, Recreation & Arts (ELPRA), will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center (NEW LOCATION), 819 Abbot Road, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Stop by for free entertainment and craft activities as well as the popular Winter Farmers Market.
WILX-TV
Michigan law enforcement agencies bring Christmas to seniors
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan seniors who live below the poverty line got a special surprise Thursday from law enforcement officers who delivered gifts to their front doors as part of a yearly event called “No Seniors Without Christmas.”. More than 15 law enforcement agencies from Ingham, Eaton and...
WILX-TV
Game of the Week: Charlotte holds off late Sexton rally on the road
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Following a tough opening season loss, the Charlotte Orioles picked up a nice CAAC White win on the road at Lansing Sexton, 62-59. Charlotte strung together a 11-0 run early in the fourth quarter and looked ready to comfortably get out of town with a win, but the J-Dubbs found another level, turning up the defensive pressure to cut the game to a 2-point deficit late.
WILX-TV
St. Patrick Girls win 48-40 over Fowler
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ellayna Meredith scored 13 points and 5 assists and Addison Scheurer had 10 points and 3 steals as the Portland St. Patrick Shamrocks Girls basketball team beat Fowler 48-40 to move to 3-1 on the season. It’s a revenge game, as they lost to Fowler in...
WILX-TV
Grand Rapids announces 2023 ArtPrize 2.0 dates
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The newly-restructured ArtPrize event, now known as ArtPrize 2.0, is returning to Grand Rapids. Artists, venues, visitors, businesses, arts organizations, neighbors and families can all begin planning. The international art competition will take place from Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, 2023. In October, the organization...
WILX-TV
Sparrow, University of Michigan Health detail partnership announcement
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People across Mid-Michigan will soon have easier access to more specialized healthcare. Sparrow Health System will join Michigan Medicine, formerly the University of Michigan Health System, in a new partnership. Together, the two will become one of the largest healthcare organizations in the state, valued at more than $7 billion with over 200 sites.
WILX-TV
Michigan’s Mazi Smith pleads guilty to weapons charge
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - University of Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith accepted a plea bargain in his felony weapons case on Thursday. Smith pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of firearm possession. Alongside his attorney John Shea, Smith appeared via video before the Honorable J. Cedric Simpson in Washtenaw...
WILX-TV
Sparrow Health System to join Michigan Medicine in new partnership
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System will join Michigan Medicine, formerly the University of Michigan Health System, in a new partnership. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon. Together, they will become one of the largest healthcare organizations in the state, valued at more than $7 billion with more than 200 sites. The agreement is expected to be completed in the first half of 2023.
WILX-TV
Gas prices continue to drop in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers are keeping more of their hard-earned money this holiday season as gas prices continue to go down across the state. The current average price for gas locally ranges from $3.14 in Hillsdale to $3.29 in Eaton County. Drivers in Lansing may have already noticed average gas prices have dropped $0.25 per gallon –– that’s just within the last week.
Comments / 0