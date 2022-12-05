ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Legal pot supporters in Ohio see path forward in 2023

Pot will not be legalized for personal use in Ohio by the end of this year, but supporters say there are several paths forward for the issue in 2023. There were two bills proposed in the Ohio House to legalize marijuana for adult use, one bill was sponsored by Republicans and the other was sponsored by Democrats — but both were nearly identical.
Ohio House lawmakers signal momentum for large criminal justice reform bill

A bill that spans more than 900 pages and makes many changes to the state’s criminal justice system received its second hearing in an Ohio House committee Thursday. The hearing for SB288 brought out major players in Ohio’s criminal justice system, including prosecutors, public defenders, and judges. Most...
