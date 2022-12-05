Read full article on original website
Mike DeWine plans to announce new Ohio Supreme Court justice by the end of the year
Gov. Mike DeWine plans to fill the empty seat on the Ohio Supreme Court by announcing his appointment by the end of the year. Justice Sharon Kennedy, a Republican, won her bid to become Ohio Supreme Court chief justice, against fellow justice Jennifer Brunner, a Democrat, in November. DeWine said...
Legal pot supporters in Ohio see path forward in 2023
Pot will not be legalized for personal use in Ohio by the end of this year, but supporters say there are several paths forward for the issue in 2023. There were two bills proposed in the Ohio House to legalize marijuana for adult use, one bill was sponsored by Republicans and the other was sponsored by Democrats — but both were nearly identical.
Ohio House lawmakers signal momentum for large criminal justice reform bill
A bill that spans more than 900 pages and makes many changes to the state’s criminal justice system received its second hearing in an Ohio House committee Thursday. The hearing for SB288 brought out major players in Ohio’s criminal justice system, including prosecutors, public defenders, and judges. Most...
