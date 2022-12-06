Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How to hike to the smallest lighthouse in Oregon: Peak Northwest podcast
Looking for good views, nice trails, quiet beaches and a quaint lighthouse? No need to head to the coast – just drive out to Sauvie Island. The Warrior Rock Lighthouse, officially the smallest lighthouse in Oregon, is found at the northern tip of Sauvie Island near Portland, serving as a beacon for ships on the Columbia River and a landmark for anyone who hikes out to see it.
Magna Kusina is expanding with Kubo, a Beaverton lechonería
When chef Carlo Lamagna flies back to the Philippines, his first stop is a little cart at the side of the road with spit-roasted meats slowly roasting over coals. For a few dollars, he orders a bag of chopped chicken or pork belly and pickles to bring home and enjoy with a fresh pot of rice.
natureworldnews.com
100-Year-Old Sequoia Poisoned Nearly 2 Years Ago in Portland Now Cut Down by Owner
In Northwest Portland, a 100-year-old Sequoia was poisoned almost two years ago. The owner decided it was time to cut it down a few days ago. The historic tree was located off Northeast 12th Avenue in the Sabin neighborhood. Signs of Poisoning. After a few holes were drilled into its...
Double Take: New Donut Shop in Toledo, Oregon
The one thing we might love more than donuts is the chance to debut an incredible new donut shop in our hometown of Toledo, Oregon. This new donut shop is called Double Take and offers a delicious one-of-a-kind menu!
fishduck.com
What is Oregon Football’s Standard?
Oregon finished the regular season with a record of 9-3 with losses to Georgia, Washington and Oregon State. Most programs would kill for a 9-3 record, but to Oregon fans, this feels like a lost season in which the Ducks failed to meet their own standard. Oregon is not a blue blood; we have never won a National Championship, but a nine-win season feels like a disappointment.
centraloregondaily.com
Another Oregon power substation attacked
Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
Channel 6000
Oregon dry Wednesday; Winter advisories for Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday morning may have patchy fog and be another chilly start with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By the afternoon mostly cloudy skies may thin out just enough to allow a little bit of sun through. Daytime highs reach the mid 40s for Portland.
Students in Oregon are already learning how to facilitate psilocybin experiences
In a sunlit meeting room at a retreat center in the forest outside of Portland, 30-some students sit in rapt silence, at fold-out tables and on cushioned seats on the floor, while a woman lectures from a podium, a screen behind her. It could be a college seminar or yoga...
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?
Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
Watch: Blind horse breaks three Guinness World Records in Oregon
A 22-year-old Oregon horse with no eyes broke three Guinness World Records: highest free jump by a blind horse, most flying changes by a horse in one minute and fastest time for a blind horse to weave five poles.
Fundraising effort underway for forest south of Oregon City
Forests Forever, Inc. has begun its annual fundraising program to help defray costs at county demonstration forestA local group has begun a fundraising project for the Hopkins Demonstration Forest in rural Clackamas County south of Oregon City. Forests Forever, Inc. (FFI) — a community non-profit based — just launched its annual Friends of Hopkins fundraiser. Last year's effort raised more than $21,000. "We really appreciate the great support Forests Forever has received over these many years," FFI board member Mike Bondi, one of the co-founders for the organization in 1990, said. "It has been amazing to watch our...
yachatsnews.com
No crab for Christmas as latest tests delays Dungeness season until at least Dec. 31 for Oregon’s 300 boats
NEWPORT — Oregon’s ocean commercial Dungeness crab season will not open until at least Dec. 31 after a new round of testing showed lingering levels of domoic acid and low levels of meat yield in some areas. A decision will be made on or around Dec. 18 whether...
Sam Leavitt, top Oregon quarterback and Washington State pledge, receives Michigan State offer, schedules official visit
West Linn senior Sam Leavitt has had a stellar year. The No. 1 quarterback prospect in Oregon was arguably the state's top player regardless of position this fall, and led the Lions to a 6A state championship. Along the way, the Washington State Cougars pledge threw for 3,183 and 36 touchdowns with ...
Channel 6000
Frigid, cloudy in Oregon; More snow in Portland?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A week into December and we’ve already seen measurable snow in Portland and the surrounding metro areas. So, is there more this week? Not just yet. On this Tuesday morning there are likely still a few icy neighborhoods in the foothills where snow may have melted and frozen over. Morning temps in the Willamette Valley will hover just above freezing. It’s going to be a cloudy day so take your Vitamin D! Daytime highs only reach the low 40’s, well below-normal. There is a slight chance for areas of drizzle in the morning hours.
KTVZ
Only in Oregon can taxpayers direct taxes to fund arts and culture
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregonians, and only Oregonians, have the unique opportunity to direct a portion of their state taxes to fund arts, heritage and humanities work across the state by using the Cultural Tax Credit. The vast majority of Oregonians who are eligible, however, are not aware of the opportunity.
eugenecascadescoast.org
Main Street in Cottage Grove
Stroll the historic stretch of Main Street through downtown Cottage Grove. Start at the Chamber of Commerce's visitor information center (across from the Covered Bridge Brewing Group) and meander all the way to Centennial Covered Bridge, a charming covered footbridge built from the salvaged wood of former historic covered bridges. Along the way enjoy historic buildings, brightly colored murals and unique shopping. If you want to get an overview of the greater community, stop by the Fun! company right on Main Street to hire an electric vehicle or electric bicycle to cruise the historic downtown.
LIST: Top-ranked Christmas tree farms in the Portland metro area
With so many tree farms around, particularly in the Portland area and Willamette Valley, it’s difficult to decide which one to visit when on the hunt for a tree.
247Sports
The 10 best Pac-12 recruiters for the 2023 class
Oregon's recruiting success has carried over into the month of December. The Ducks are just two weeks from signing another excellent recruiting class. With signing day closing in, it felt like the right time to dig a bit deeper into how Oregon and other schools got to this point. The...
WWEEK
Portland Police Raid Shroom House Overnight
Police raided the West Burnside psychedelic mushroom shop Shroom House early morning, seizing evidence and arresting multiple people, and putting an end to one of the city’s biggest holiday-season attractions. Shroom House has been operating since Oct. 24, violating federal and state laws governing the use of psychedelic mushrooms...
iheart.com
Portland Council Approves R99 Fuel Standard
Under leadership from Commissioner Carmen Rubio, today Portland City Council passed a new policy to reduce carbon emissions from Portland’s transportation sector. The policy focuses on diesel fuel, phasing in requirements for cleaner, renewable fuels, with the goal of achieving 99% renewable blend of all diesel fuel sales in Portland by 2030. Under this bold policy, Portland will have the nation’s most aggressive renewable fuel requirements, continuing its legacy of leadership in climate justice.
Comments / 0