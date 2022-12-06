ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

The Oregonian

How to hike to the smallest lighthouse in Oregon: Peak Northwest podcast

Looking for good views, nice trails, quiet beaches and a quaint lighthouse? No need to head to the coast – just drive out to Sauvie Island. The Warrior Rock Lighthouse, officially the smallest lighthouse in Oregon, is found at the northern tip of Sauvie Island near Portland, serving as a beacon for ships on the Columbia River and a landmark for anyone who hikes out to see it.
PORTLAND, OR
fishduck.com

What is Oregon Football’s Standard?

Oregon finished the regular season with a record of 9-3 with losses to Georgia, Washington and Oregon State. Most programs would kill for a 9-3 record, but to Oregon fans, this feels like a lost season in which the Ducks failed to meet their own standard. Oregon is not a blue blood; we have never won a National Championship, but a nine-win season feels like a disappointment.
EUGENE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Another Oregon power substation attacked

Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Channel 6000

Oregon dry Wednesday; Winter advisories for Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday morning may have patchy fog and be another chilly start with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By the afternoon mostly cloudy skies may thin out just enough to allow a little bit of sun through. Daytime highs reach the mid 40s for Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
98.3 The KEY

Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?

Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Fundraising effort underway for forest south of Oregon City

Forests Forever, Inc. has begun its annual fundraising program to help defray costs at county demonstration forestA local group has begun a fundraising project for the Hopkins Demonstration Forest in rural Clackamas County south of Oregon City. Forests Forever, Inc. (FFI) — a community non-profit based — just launched its annual Friends of Hopkins fundraiser. Last year's effort raised more than $21,000. "We really appreciate the great support Forests Forever has received over these many years," FFI board member Mike Bondi, one of the co-founders for the organization in 1990, said. "It has been amazing to watch our...
OREGON CITY, OR
Channel 6000

Frigid, cloudy in Oregon; More snow in Portland?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A week into December and we’ve already seen measurable snow in Portland and the surrounding metro areas. So, is there more this week? Not just yet. On this Tuesday morning there are likely still a few icy neighborhoods in the foothills where snow may have melted and frozen over. Morning temps in the Willamette Valley will hover just above freezing. It’s going to be a cloudy day so take your Vitamin D! Daytime highs only reach the low 40’s, well below-normal. There is a slight chance for areas of drizzle in the morning hours.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Only in Oregon can taxpayers direct taxes to fund arts and culture

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregonians, and only Oregonians, have the unique opportunity to direct a portion of their state taxes to fund arts, heritage and humanities work across the state by using the Cultural Tax Credit. The vast majority of Oregonians who are eligible, however, are not aware of the opportunity.
SALEM, OR
eugenecascadescoast.org

Main Street in Cottage Grove

Stroll the historic stretch of Main Street through downtown Cottage Grove. Start at the Chamber of Commerce's visitor information center (across from the Covered Bridge Brewing Group) and meander all the way to Centennial Covered Bridge, a charming covered footbridge built from the salvaged wood of former historic covered bridges. Along the way enjoy historic buildings, brightly colored murals and unique shopping. If you want to get an overview of the greater community, stop by the Fun! company right on Main Street to hire an electric vehicle or electric bicycle to cruise the historic downtown.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
247Sports

The 10 best Pac-12 recruiters for the 2023 class

Oregon's recruiting success has carried over into the month of December. The Ducks are just two weeks from signing another excellent recruiting class. With signing day closing in, it felt like the right time to dig a bit deeper into how Oregon and other schools got to this point. The...
EUGENE, OR
WWEEK

Portland Police Raid Shroom House Overnight

Police raided the West Burnside psychedelic mushroom shop Shroom House early morning, seizing evidence and arresting multiple people, and putting an end to one of the city’s biggest holiday-season attractions. Shroom House has been operating since Oct. 24, violating federal and state laws governing the use of psychedelic mushrooms...
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Portland Council Approves R99 Fuel Standard

Under leadership from Commissioner Carmen Rubio, today Portland City Council passed a new policy to reduce carbon emissions from Portland’s transportation sector. The policy focuses on diesel fuel, phasing in requirements for cleaner, renewable fuels, with the goal of achieving 99% renewable blend of all diesel fuel sales in Portland by 2030. Under this bold policy, Portland will have the nation’s most aggressive renewable fuel requirements, continuing its legacy of leadership in climate justice.
PORTLAND, OR

