brproud.com
Crash victim airlifted after tractor-trailer and tractor collide in Pointe Coupee Parish
BLANKS, La. (BRPROUD) – Pointe Coupee Fire District 4, Louisiana State Police and Livonia Police Department all responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. A tractor-trailer and tractor collided on US 190 east of LA 976. LSP said, “Both vehicles were traveling eastbound on US 190 prior to...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lafayette County (Lafayette County, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Lafayette on Thursday. The accident happened at I-10W MM100 at around 3:44 p.m. The collision involved two vehicles. Authorities claim that one of the vehicles collided with an unoccupied, stalled vehicle, causing the collision.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 8, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 8, 2022. Steven John Bellard, 53, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; Schedule I with intent (2 counts); sale of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia. Andrew Lawrence Paul, 47, Trout, Louisiana: Instate detainer. William Robert Mancuso, 45, Youngstown,...
New Iberia resident arrested following suspicious person report
A New Iberia resident has been arrested after reports of a suspicious person in St. Martinville.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car
Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 7, 2022, deputies were summoned to the 9000 Block of Pine Island Highway in Jennings, Louisiana, in relation to a suspicious person.
KPLC TV
DOTD to hold public hearing on replacing I-10 Bridge in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development wants to hear the public’s thoughts on replacing the “outdated” I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge. DOTD is hosting an open house on Tuesday, Dec. 13. “This has been an ongoing discussion for 30 years. I mean...
Body of Abbeville man recovered from canal
LDWF agents investigating fatal boating incident in Cane River
kjas.com
Beaumont Police find cocaine, marijuana, and cash during traffic stop
Beaumont Police say a Louisiana man is jailed following a Thursday afternoon traffic stop in which officers discovered him transporting 6.6 pounds of cocaine, along with marijuana and approximately $5,500.00 in cash. Police say they arrested Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana (about 40 miles southeast of Lafayette) following the...
theadvocate.com
Two suspects wanted by police after home Iberia Parish invasion that left one dead
Authorities in Iberia Parish say the search continues for two suspects involved in a deadly home invasion Tuesday night. According to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero, deputies responded to a phone call at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. "Through our investigations, deputies learned the deceased male entered the home with two,...
Man found guilty, possessed over 1,000 methamphetamine pills in Rayne
A man was found guilty after he was accused of possessing over 1,000 methamphetamine pills in the city of Rayne, according to a press release from District Attorney Donald Landry.
Driver in critical condition after striking unoccupied vehicle on I-10 in Lafayette
UPDATE: 7:15 P.M.: All lanes have reopened on I-10 westbound near MP100 following a two-vehicle crash. Delays are approximately 6 miles, police said. LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-10 (westbound) at mm 100, near the Ambassador Caffery exit. Police said the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. when […]
Ville Platte man arrested after picking up juvenile in Calcasieu Parish
A Ville Platte man was arrested on multiple counts of contributing to he delinquency of a juvenile.
kjas.com
NWS Lake Charles welcomes new Warning Coordination Meteorologist Doug Cramer
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles is welcoming a new Warning Coordination Meteorologist. That position was most recently held by Roger Erickson who is now the Meteorologist in Charge at the Lake Charles office. According to Erickson, Doug Cramer is taking the position after serving for more than 20...
IPSO: Loreauville burglary suspect wore uniquely colorful tennis shoes
suspect sporting bright multicolor shoes
Lafayette Police working the scene of major vehicle crash
Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are currently working the scene of a major vehicle crash involving two vehicles.
LSP: Opelousas woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash
Following the hit-and-run investigation, a felony arrest warrant was issued through 27th JDC. On December 3, 2022, Ariana Walker was arrested, according to a spokesperson for Louisiana Sta
KPLC TV
New Wildlife and Fisheries building opens in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - State officials say the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is a vital government agency that makes sure the state lives up to its name, “Sportsman’s Paradise.”. And if the outdoors is paradise, the inside of the agency’s building in Lake Charles was...
NOLA.com
Heavy smoke from field burn blamed for fatal crash; why are fields burned in Louisiana?
Chelsea LaPoint had given little thought to the practice of agricultural field burning until the day Louisiana State Police troopers showed up at her Lake Arthur door with the news that her husband had been killed in a Vermilion Parish car crash. LaPoint, 23, knew something was wrong even before...
Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving burglary
Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help from the public in solving the crime of the week.
Ville Platte man facing charges in connection to missing female juvenile
On January 8, 2022, The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by deputies with the CPSO who requested help in locating a missing 16 year old female juvenile from their jurisdiction.
