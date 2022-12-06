ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 8, 2022. Steven John Bellard, 53, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; Schedule I with intent (2 counts); sale of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia. Andrew Lawrence Paul, 47, Trout, Louisiana: Instate detainer. William Robert Mancuso, 45, Youngstown,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car

Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 7, 2022, deputies were summoned to the 9000 Block of Pine Island Highway in Jennings, Louisiana, in relation to a suspicious person.
JENNINGS, LA
kjas.com

Beaumont Police find cocaine, marijuana, and cash during traffic stop

Beaumont Police say a Louisiana man is jailed following a Thursday afternoon traffic stop in which officers discovered him transporting 6.6 pounds of cocaine, along with marijuana and approximately $5,500.00 in cash. Police say they arrested Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana (about 40 miles southeast of Lafayette) following the...
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

New Wildlife and Fisheries building opens in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - State officials say the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is a vital government agency that makes sure the state lives up to its name, “Sportsman’s Paradise.”. And if the outdoors is paradise, the inside of the agency’s building in Lake Charles was...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy