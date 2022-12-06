Ronald L. Colson, age 81, of Edmund died on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Upland Hills NRC in Dodgeville following a battle with cancer. Ron was born on July 19, 1941, near Bloomington to Asa and Betty (Hill) Colson. He was a graduate of Cobb High School. Ron married Sondra Sutton and together they had one son, Matt. He later married Constance “Connie” Davis of Madison on July 18, 1981, and they had two children, Heather and Chad. Ron worked at Janlin Plastics and Plastic Ingenuity. He worked at House on the Rock for 19 years. He enjoyed going to Brewer games and following the Packers, Brewers and Buck. He and Chad also enjoyed trips to the casinos in Dubuque.

EDMUND, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO