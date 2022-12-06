ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cleveland Jewish News

Jim Strassman

Over the decades, Jim Strassman has run his own insurance agency and set an example for corporate giving and citizenship with his commitment to nonprofits in the Jewish and general community. Many charity runs have been sponsored by Strassman Insurance Services – for Jewish and general causes – and he...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland selects ArtCraft building on Superior Ave. for new police HQ

The city of Cleveland selected the historic ArtCraft building at 2530 Superior Ave. as the site of a Cleveland Division of Police headquarters. The city will begin negotiations for the site with a team led by TurnDev Development in Beachwood and expects to have legislation ready for Cleveland City Council in January 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria

CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Rabbi Yossi Freedman

Downtown Cleveland may not seem like the Wild West, but for Rabbi Yossi Freedman, it bears some resemblance. As the co-director of Downtown Cleveland Chabad, Freedman and his wife, Chaya (Wilansky), have been engaging Jewishly with people who work and live downtown and in near west side neighborhoods since 2010. They also established Downtown Chabad Young Professionals in 2013.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Family of 10 escapes fire in University Heights home

Two adults and eight children escaped harm after fire broke out at a two-family house in the early morning hours of Dec. 3 in the 4400 block of Groveland Avenue in University Heights. Fire Chief Robert D. Perko III said in a news release that the fire was reported at...
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Remington Write

Mistake on the Lake?

The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you find yourself in the Edgewater neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the fish fry at this joint, which has been around since the early 1940s. Check out the tavern fish fry, which features lightly breaded white fish that's fried to crispy perfection. They also offer deep fried perch, which is served with sautéed pierogis and onions.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Tenants of new Cleveland Police HQ building upset with moving timeline

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Current tenants of the Artcraft building that is going to house the new Cleveland Police headquarters are not happy with the timeline they were given to vacate the property. The Artcraft building on Superior holds a lot of meaning for artist Wally Kaplan. She shares her...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

GCC pushes for juvenile justice reform in Cuyahoga County

Greater Cleveland Congregations shared information and called on Cuyahoga County to address the high rate of discretionary juvenile bindover during a public action Dec. 6 at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church in Cleveland. Bindover refers to the process of transferring juveniles under 18 – and as young as 14 in Ohio...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Heights High honors 10 grads in Hall of Fame

Cleveland Heights High School honored 10 graduates during its homecoming weekend by inducting them into the Cleveland Heights High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. The 2022 inductees were: Diana Cohen ’97, Stan Silverman ’65, Nancy Eppler-Wolff ’71, Peter Bendix ’04, Al Carr ’84, Tenessa Gonzalez-Jennings ’98, Habbebah Rasheed Grims ’95, Jerome White ’88, Juliana Woda ’92 and James Wyban ’69.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH

