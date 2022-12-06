ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

khn.org

CMS Eyes Mandating Electronic Prior Authorization Systems By 2026

The proposed rule calls for Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and some other health insurance exchanges to update prior authorization processes. Among the potential mandates are for payers to respond to “urgent” requests within 72 hours, justify denials, and report decisions. The regulation would require Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and health...
CALIFORNIA STATE
khn.org

Some Urgent Care Facilities Requiring Appointments Amid Surge Of Illnesses

Long wait times in ERs and urgent cares have put a strain on facilities and are leading some potential patients to just give up. Other industry news is from UMass Memorial Medical Center, Boone Memorial Hospital in West Virginia, and elsewhere. An early and unusually high surge of respiratory illnesses...
IOWA STATE
khn.org

More States to Consider Extending Postpartum Medicaid Coverage Beyond Two Months

Lawmakers in several conservative-led states — including Montana, Wyoming, Missouri, and Mississippi — are expected to consider proposals to provide a year of continuous health coverage to new mothers enrolled in Medicaid. Medicaid beneficiaries nationwide are guaranteed continuous postpartum coverage during the ongoing covid-19 public health emergency. But...
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Senate passes marijuana medication bill

The Senate passed a bill on Wednesday night that will expand research into the potential medical benefits of marijuana and CBD. The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act was passed on Wednesday through unanimous consent by a voice vote and will now head to President Biden’s desk to be signed.
ARIZONA STATE
FOX59

Federal appeals court reinstates Indiana’s abortion burial, cremation law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated an Indiana law adopted in 2016 that requires abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling released Monday overturns an Indiana judge’s decision in September that the law infringed upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe […]
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mississippian

Supreme Court rules on Mississippi case

On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, upholding the state’s abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In a 6-3 ruling, the court held that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WIBW

Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
KANSAS STATE
khn.org

Drug Deaths In Pregnancy And Among New Mothers Soared During Covid

A study shows the numbers hit a record high in 2020. Meanwhile, News 4 Jax reports that doctors are finding it increasingly hard to reverse the effects of a fentanyl overdose due to the evolution of new, more powerful strands of the drug. The number of pregnant women and new...
khn.org

Major Overhaul Of FDA Recommended In Critical Report Of Agency’s Food Unit

A lack of leadership and a slow, risk-averse culture have resulted in "constant turmoil" at the Food and Drug Administration, according to an outside group of experts asked to review the agency's food unit in the wake of the infant formula shortages. An organizational restructuring and potential breakup were recommended.

