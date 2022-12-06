Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas Judge Blocks State Ban On Prescribing Abortion Drugs Via Telemedicine
The battle over abortion drugs has only grown more heated in a post-Roe America.
khn.org
Watch: Big Medicaid Changes in California Leave Millions of Patients Behind
KHN senior correspondent Angela Hart appeared on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on Nov. 29 to discuss her reporting on California’s pricey and ambitious experiment to transform its Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal. The initiative, known as CalAIM, will provide some of Medi-Cal’s sickest and...
khn.org
CMS Eyes Mandating Electronic Prior Authorization Systems By 2026
The proposed rule calls for Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and some other health insurance exchanges to update prior authorization processes. Among the potential mandates are for payers to respond to “urgent” requests within 72 hours, justify denials, and report decisions. The regulation would require Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and health...
khn.org
Some Urgent Care Facilities Requiring Appointments Amid Surge Of Illnesses
Long wait times in ERs and urgent cares have put a strain on facilities and are leading some potential patients to just give up. Other industry news is from UMass Memorial Medical Center, Boone Memorial Hospital in West Virginia, and elsewhere. An early and unusually high surge of respiratory illnesses...
khn.org
More States to Consider Extending Postpartum Medicaid Coverage Beyond Two Months
Lawmakers in several conservative-led states — including Montana, Wyoming, Missouri, and Mississippi — are expected to consider proposals to provide a year of continuous health coverage to new mothers enrolled in Medicaid. Medicaid beneficiaries nationwide are guaranteed continuous postpartum coverage during the ongoing covid-19 public health emergency. But...
A Republican congresswoman broke down in tears begging her colleagues to vote against a same-sex marriage bill
"I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and this dangerous bill," Hartzler said through tears.
She Wanted an Abortion. A Judge Said She Wasn’t Mature Enough to Decide.
As abortion access dwindles, America’s “parental-involvement” laws place further restrictions on teenagers — who may need to ask judges for permission to end their pregnancies.
Senate passes marijuana medication bill
The Senate passed a bill on Wednesday night that will expand research into the potential medical benefits of marijuana and CBD. The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act was passed on Wednesday through unanimous consent by a voice vote and will now head to President Biden’s desk to be signed.
Federal appeals court reinstates Indiana’s abortion burial, cremation law
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has reinstated an Indiana law adopted in 2016 that requires abortion clinics to either bury or cremate fetal remains. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling released Monday overturns an Indiana judge’s decision in September that the law infringed upon the religious and free speech rights of people who do not believe […]
A woman who mistakenly visited an anti-abortion crisis pregnancy center said she was met with pushback for seeking an abortion: 'I just was not ready, and words can't make you ready for that'
Crisis pregnancy centers use online ads that appear in searches such as "abortion pill" or "abortion information" in order to appear like clinics.
Appeals court rules that the son of a prisoner with schizophrenia held in solitary confinement is allowed to sue Delaware
The family of a Delaware man with schizophrenia who was placed in solitary confinement for seven months in 2016 can go back to federal court to pursue a claim that he was unconstitutionally subjected to cruel and unusual punishment. That was the ruling this week by the 3rd U.S. Circuit...
Daily Mississippian
Supreme Court rules on Mississippi case
On June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, upholding the state’s abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In a 6-3 ruling, the court held that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey...
Measure 114 on hold as state Supreme Court dismisses Oregon AG’s request
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has asked the state Supreme Court to review a temporary restraining order by a county judge which prevents enforcement of Oregon gun reform Measure 114.
WIBW
Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
KCRG.com
Justice Department settles with State of Iowa over ‘unconstitutional conditions’ at Glenwood Resource Center
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, the Justice Department announced it had filed a consent decree to resolve the department’s claims that the State exposes Glenwood residents to “unreasonable harm and serious risk...”. The decree prohibits uncontrolled and unsupervised experiments, dramatically limits the use of restraints and...
Missouri Supreme Court to decide if Kevin Johnson’s execution should be halted
One week from Tuesday, a St. Louis man will be executed for the 2005 murder of a police officer, but the day before he is set to die by lethal injection, the state's highest court will hear arguments on why they should halt the execution.
Congress must strengthen the legal rights of foster children
Congress must reauthorize the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA) before the end of this session, with long-awaited language to acknowledge and protect children’s legal rights. I was only 18 months old when I was removed from my parents and placed in foster care. Like many of the...
Oregon Department of Justice asks federal judge to postpone part of Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Justice asked a federal judge Sunday to postpone a portion of Measure 114, Oregon's landmark gun control measure passed by voters in November. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, the Department of Justice asked for the permit requirement of...
khn.org
Drug Deaths In Pregnancy And Among New Mothers Soared During Covid
A study shows the numbers hit a record high in 2020. Meanwhile, News 4 Jax reports that doctors are finding it increasingly hard to reverse the effects of a fentanyl overdose due to the evolution of new, more powerful strands of the drug. The number of pregnant women and new...
khn.org
Major Overhaul Of FDA Recommended In Critical Report Of Agency’s Food Unit
A lack of leadership and a slow, risk-averse culture have resulted in "constant turmoil" at the Food and Drug Administration, according to an outside group of experts asked to review the agency's food unit in the wake of the infant formula shortages. An organizational restructuring and potential breakup were recommended.
Comments / 0