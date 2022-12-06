Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Judith “Judy” Skog
MADISON – Judy Skog passed away peacefully at home early on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, after a long illness. She was born Aug. 11, 1951, and grew up in Midland, Mich. Her parents moved into their home when she was one week old and lived there for more than 50 years.
Channel 3000
June May Kennedy
BEAVER DAM – June May Kennedy, age 74, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 20, 1948, in Columbus, Wis, the daughter of Bernie and Violet (Schwartz) Duessler. June graduated from Marshall High School in 1967....
Channel 3000
Barbara A. Hammond
MADISON- Barbara A. Hammond, age 84, of Oregon, passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Sienna Crest. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. Barbara was born on Jan. 3, 1938, in Madison, the daughter of Francis and Angeline (Olson) Maloney. Barbara worked as a daycare...
Channel 3000
Cathy Jean Edwards
MADISON- Cathy Jean Edwards, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Dec. 3, 2022, at her residence. She was the daughter of George and Jean (Schaub) Edwards. Cathy graduated from Edgewood High School. She continued her education at UW-Oshkosh and UW-Madison. In late 1969 at the UW Union Rathskeller she met her future husband, Gaylord Plummer, commencing a sometime off and on relationship that lasted the rest of her life. They lived together, bought a house together, married, and had their son in the years after 1978.
Channel 3000
Lois Kibbe
Lois Kibbe,95 of Madison, WI passed away on Monday, December 5th, 2022, at Four Winds Manor, Verona, WI. Born April 30, 1927, in Ketchikan, Alaska to James and Helen Walley, she spent part of her childhood in AK and MN before settling in WI. Lois graduated from Shorewood High School....
Channel 3000
John E. Sherman
MADISON – John Edward Sherman, age 62, of Madison, passed away surrounded by family after a brief but courageously fought battle with liver cancer on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on May 30, 1960, the second son to Edward Fred and Sylvia Agnes (Moon) Sherman of Belleville.
Channel 3000
Randy Allen Helgesen
Randy Allen Helgesen was born on July 12, 1962, to Marvin and Karen (Peterson) Helgesen, and passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. As a young boy Randy had some special talents such as riding a tricycle with only two wheels and water skiing standing on a piece of plywood. He always caught the most blue gills when fishing, and excelled at most of his other hobbies and interests. They included snow skiing, water skiing, riding motorcycles, snowmobiling, deer hunting, and boating. He also loved animals, and had two beloved cats named Juju and Mikey. Juju would sit and ride on his shoulders to be close to him.
Channel 3000
Merna (Havlik) Volenec
SUN PRAIRIE – Merna (Havlik) Volenec of Sun Prairie, Wis., passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at a Madison hospital. Merna was born on April 23, 1946, to Joseph and Katherine (Terrill) Havlik. She graduated from Waterloo High School and worked for General Casualty Insurance, Jackson Clinic, Cooley Carpets, Blue Ribbon Carpets and finally, at University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics where she retired after 20 years. Merna was married to Merlin “Bud” Volenec in September of 1984 until his death in 1986. During her retirement years, she volunteered at Oakwood East Mercantile Store and Agrace (East) Thrift Store. Merna was an avid collector of fine vintage and antique items.
Channel 3000
Vivian E. Gottschall
Vivian E. Gottschall, age 107, of Highland, died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at CrestRidge Memory Care in Dodgeville, following a long illness. Vivian was born on October 12, 1915, in Clark County, WI to Clarence and Jenny (Wiest) Wilcox. She married Donald L. Gottschall of Highland on May 30, 1931. The couple farmed at Woodlawn their entire married life. Vivian also taught Kindergarten at Highland Elementary School for many years. She enjoyed quilting and loved to travel both the United States and the world. Vivian’s greatest joy was time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Channel 3000
Ronald L. “Ron” Colson
Ronald L. Colson, age 81, of Edmund died on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Upland Hills NRC in Dodgeville following a battle with cancer. Ron was born on July 19, 1941, near Bloomington to Asa and Betty (Hill) Colson. He was a graduate of Cobb High School. Ron married Sondra Sutton and together they had one son, Matt. He later married Constance “Connie” Davis of Madison on July 18, 1981, and they had two children, Heather and Chad. Ron worked at Janlin Plastics and Plastic Ingenuity. He worked at House on the Rock for 19 years. He enjoyed going to Brewer games and following the Packers, Brewers and Buck. He and Chad also enjoyed trips to the casinos in Dubuque.
Channel 3000
Beverly R. Clason
Beverly Regina Clason, age 77, passed away on December 5, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 12, 1945, to Willard and Henrietta (Juris) Marten and grew up in Cross Plains in the Township of Berry. Bev grew up on a farm and spent...
Channel 3000
Eat, drink, and be merry: 16 tasty ways to celebrate the holidays
Save room all month long for special holiday treats, festive workshops, jolly cocktails and dinner events around Madison this December. Consider adding bûche de Noël or stollen to your holiday table, and stock up on Hanukkah bakes at local spots. Still need some last minute gift ideas — why not treat a friend to a charcuterie, pie or cake decorating workshop? Or get together to taste cheese and cider or chocolate and beer with your favorite artisan food aficionado. Take the whole family out for some bonding over one of several holiday dinners taking place around town, or get together for a seasonal drink at a festive bar. There are so many ways to feel full this holiday season.
Channel 3000
Queen of the bootleggers
In this 1931 photo by Angus B. McVicar, Jennie Justo — Madison’s most famous bootlegger, whose name graces a bottle of sorghum whiskey at Old Sugar Distillery today — hugs her mother (on the left) goodbye before serving a year in jail. Justo came home from the Milwaukee House of Corrections, got arrested again and served another 10 months. After her second release, her hometown supporters threw her a parade.
Channel 3000
Wineke: Let’s stop laughing at Herschel
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin has a new head football coach, Luke Fickell, who will be paid more than $6 million a year. He replaces Paul Chryst, who will receive something like $11 million severance pay since he was fired before his contract was up. I don’t...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Knowing the difference between flu, RSV and COVID-19
MADISON, Wis. — How can you tell the difference between the flu, RSV and COVID-19? UW Health’s chief quality officer Dr. Jeff Pothof joins Live at Four to explain the varying symptoms between the viruses. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
Channel 3000
Jim Leonhard announces he’s leaving Badgers after bowl game
MADISON, Wis. — After serving as the interim head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers football team for part of the 2022 season following Paul Chryst’s ouster, Jim Leonhard has announced he will be leaving the team. In a tweet Tuesday night, Leonhard said “it has meant the world...
