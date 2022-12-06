Save room all month long for special holiday treats, festive workshops, jolly cocktails and dinner events around Madison this December. Consider adding bûche de Noël or stollen to your holiday table, and stock up on Hanukkah bakes at local spots. Still need some last minute gift ideas — why not treat a friend to a charcuterie, pie or cake decorating workshop? Or get together to taste cheese and cider or chocolate and beer with your favorite artisan food aficionado. Take the whole family out for some bonding over one of several holiday dinners taking place around town, or get together for a seasonal drink at a festive bar. There are so many ways to feel full this holiday season.

MADISON, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO