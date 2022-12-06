Read full article on original website
‘The Young and the Restless’ Cast: 3 Real-Life Couples Who Broke up While on the Show
'The Young and the Restless' cast members sometimes date their co-stars, and on rare occasions, their relationships don't work out.
SheKnows
It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]
When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
Popculture
John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed
Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Recaps: A Fiery Crash, Unwelcome News & A Escape
The Days of our Lives recaps for November 21 – November 25, 2022, feature explosions, both metaphorical and literal, and so much more. “Charlie Dale” (Mike Manning) continued to urge Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) to murder Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk). Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) balked when tasked with committing the foul; Ava attempted to incentivize him by revealing his identity to Susan. In the end, Xander releases Susan who makes her way to Ava and EJ DiMera’s (Dan Feuerriegel) rendezvous site. Ava takes Susan hostage and hits the road. With “Charlie” pouring poison into her ear, Ava drives her vehicle off a cliff!
Where Did The Young And The Restless' Sharon Case Get Her Soap Opera Start?
Sharon Case is one of the most recognizable stars on "The Young and the Restless," largely because she's been playing the beautiful but also thoughtful and understanding Sharon Newman since 1994. She's a therapist, after all, per Soaps.com. Sharon's also been in more relationships with men than anyone can count, from Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) to Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and more recently, Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso).
'The Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Continues To Lie To Brooke-- The Truth Will Rock The Forrester Family
Thomas's shady CPS move is still causing drama between Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan.Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) still hasn’t told Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) why he wanted to end their marriage. According to She Knows Soaps, she is still in the dark, which is one reason she struggles to let go.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation: Is Sheila’s Daughter Coming Back?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' villain may be in for a reunion when one of her daughters returns to the show.
soaphub.com
The Days of our Lives Pro-Choice Story Completely Misses The Mark
Days of our Lives has decided to join the pro-choice soap opera bandwagon when abortion is foremost in people’s minds after the June 24th Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Like General Hospital’s pro-choice tale involving Willow Tait, DAYS also got the whole thing wrong. A...
soaphub.com
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane and Jeremy Steal Jack’s Money
Y&R spoilers reveal that Jack Abbott is furious that Jeremy Stark is in town, and by everything she says, Diane Jenkins is beside herself with worry. However, we (well, some of us) think her nervousness could be an act. Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Teaming Up. Diane (Susan Walters) has appreciated using...
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Weekly Update: Heartache And Betrayal
B&B spoilers weekly update for November 28 – December 2, 2022, tease that the week ahead is full of heartache and betrayal. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Los Angeles!. B&B Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week was the quicky engagement and rushed...
soaphub.com
Bad Bosses: Who on Days of our Lives Is The Worst At Their Job?
No one has ever accused the professionals on Days of our Lives of being good at…well, anything. When was the last time the Salem Police Department caught a criminal? Or a lawyer got their man? Or a doctor didn’t mix up test results? Or an executive executed…anything? But who is particularly awful?
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Dec. 5-9: Jeremy’s Arrival Changes Diane’s Plans
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Dec. 5 through 9 reveal that Diane Jenkins receives a blast from the past.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Sally Chooses Between the Newman Brothers
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers suggest Sally Spectra will decide which Newman brother she wants to be with.
Lily and Elena get stood up for Chelsea and Victoria on The Young and the Restless
Spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that Victoria Newman (Elena Heinle) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) may be the cause of problems for Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Elena Dawson ( Brytni Sarpy). During the next week, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) will ignore their significant others and stand them up for dates because they are spending time with Chelsea and Victoria.
Days Of Our Lives Classic Romance: Jennifer And Frankie
"Days of Our Lives" has had its share of memorable love stories throughout the decades. Couples like Bo and Hope Brady have dominated storylines that include adventure, romance, kidnapping, and brainwashing. Meanwhile, John Black and Marlena Evans have dealt with demonic possession, affairs, mistaken identity, and more (via Fame 10).
soaphub.com
Last DAYS Straw: Is Eric Brady Done With Nicole Walker?
What a difference a Days of our Lives makes! Was it only one Salem day ago when Nicole Walker was giddily dumping her loyal husband, Rafe Hernandez, in order to live in connubial bliss with Eric Brady?. Days of our Lives Polling. But then Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) spilled the...
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Two-Week Breakdown: Battlegrounds And Questionable Decisions
DAYS Spoilers – Upcoming Action. EJ DiMera’s (Dan Feuerriegel) troubles are far from over as his life continues to spiral. Twists and turns keep him on his toes as he watches things unravel before his eyes. He’s treated to yet another showdown with Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun), a heated confrontation with his son, and a drunken night he’ll never forget.
soaphub.com
Y&R Recap For December 8: Phyllis Leaves Diane In Jeremy’s Clutches
The Y&R recap for Thursday, December 8, 2022, brings a rival left to her own devices, a daughter concerned about her father’s love life, a husband concerned about security, a nephew furious at his aunt, and so much more. Y&R Recap Highlights. Lauren Fenmore Baldwin (Tracey Bregman) and Michael...
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Thomas Forrester Joins The Dark Side
Thomas Forrester is in big trouble with his family, and B&B spoilers tease his position is slipping. He’s no longer the hot mess turned golden child. He’s an outcast, and that’s not going to change any time soon. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. What’s Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) going...
soaphub.com
DAYS Recap for December 6: Sloan Has An Offer Eric May Not Refuse
The DAYS recap for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, sees two similar souls finding each other in the strangest of places, two acts of magnanimity, threats levied, and more. In this episode, Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) made each other’s acquaintance, and the former offered the latter her services. Elsewhere, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) made Nicole Walker Soon-To-No-Longer-Be-Hernandez’s (Arianne Zucker) day twice over, Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) bore the brunt of a terror campaign, and Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) and Wendy Shin (Victoria Grace) balked at the very conspiracy that they joined. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into what exactly happened.
