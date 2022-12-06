ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, WV

stnonline.com

West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle

On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Yellow, not red lights were on when student was struck by vehicle

INWOOD, W.Va. — Local law enforcement and school officials say a Musselman High School student struck by a vehicle while crossing Middleway Pike to board a school bus Tuesday morning sustained “non life-threatening injuries.”. WV State Police Martinsburg Detachment Commander Sgt. Lonnie Faircloth said troopers were deployed just...
INWOOD, WV
NBC12

Superintendent of Loudoun County Schools fired following special grand jury report

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Loudoun County School Board has voted unanimously to fire its superintendent. NBC4 reports that this comes just two days after a special grand jury released a report on how Loudoun County Schools handled two sexual assault cases involving the same student. A 14-year-old student...
WTOP

Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year

Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Washington County Public Schools eliminates college tuition for high school students taking credits

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two years ago, the Maryland General Assembly passed the Blueprint law allowing students to earn up to 40 college credits while in high school. Hagerstown Community College and Washington County Public Schools are taking it a step further and eliminating all tuition for those students enrolled in those […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Teen dies in Fairfax Co. crash

A 19-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday morning. David Mendez Hernandez, of Chantilly, was killed in the crash shortly after 10 a.m. on Prosperity Avenue, off Lee Highway, in Fairfax, police said. The preliminary investigation found that the driver of a tractor-trailer made...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Assailant’s mother reacts to LCPS Special Grand Jury report

ASHBURN, Va. - FOX 5’s Sierra Fox spoke exclusively with the mother of a student who was found guilty of raping a classmate in a bathroom stall at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021 and sexually assaulting another girl in a classroom at Broad Run High School in October 2021 — shortly after being transferred there.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Nobody Injured In Carroll County House Fire

The damage of the fire is estimated at $100,000. Manchester, Md. (BW)- A Carroll County home caught on fire Monday morning. The Manchester Volunteer Fire Department responded to 2220 Coleman Ct. at around 11:46 a.m. The blaze was a one alarm fire. It took 25 firefighters 15 minutes to control.
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Metro News

Fight at Keyser High sends one to the hospital

KEYSER, W.Va.— Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravencroft confirms a fight last week at Keyser High School sent a student to the hospital. “My school security officer is investigating the incident and we continue to look at what happened,” Ravencroft told MetroNews. The fight broke out in a school...
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
echo-pilot.com

One dead after crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg Wednesday afternoon

One person died as the result of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on southbound Interstate 81 near Chambersburg on Wednesday afternoon, Megan Frazer, Pennsylvania State Police public information officer, confirmed. Accident on Dec. 5Clear Spring Fire Chief Zachary Reid dies after single-vehicle crash on US-40 Southbound...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Killed After Smashing Into Cement Truck At Busy Frederick Intersection, State Police Say

One person is dead in Southern Maryland after crashing into a cement truck near a busy Frederick County intersection on Tuesday morning, state police announced. Thurmont resident Blake Timothy Hipkins was traveling shortly after 6:30 a.m. south on Monocacy Boulevard when he attempted to cross over onto Liberty Road in Frederick, where there was a cement truck traveling east on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
FREDERICK, MD
WHSV

No injuries after fire at Pilgrims Pride plant in Moorefield

MOOREFIELD, Wv. (WHSV) - Crews from multiple fire companies in West Virginia responded to an early morning fire at the Pilgrims Pride plant in Moorefield on Tuesday, fortunately, there were no injuries. The Moorefield Volunteer Fire Company received a call about the fire around 1:41 a.m. on Tuesday. “We arrived...
MOOREFIELD, WV
loudounnow.com

Loudoun School Board Fires Ziegler

Following a two-hour closed session to discuss the special grand jury's report on Loudoun County Public Schools administration's handling of two sexual assaults by the same student, the School Board voted unanimously and without public discussion Tuesday to fire Superintendent Scott Ziegler immediately and without cause. Under the terms of...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

1 dead in 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County

MERRIFIELD, Va. - Authorities say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in the Merrifield area. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Prosperity Avenue was closed between Route...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

