Read full article on original website
Related
stnonline.com
West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle
On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
Metro News
Yellow, not red lights were on when student was struck by vehicle
INWOOD, W.Va. — Local law enforcement and school officials say a Musselman High School student struck by a vehicle while crossing Middleway Pike to board a school bus Tuesday morning sustained “non life-threatening injuries.”. WV State Police Martinsburg Detachment Commander Sgt. Lonnie Faircloth said troopers were deployed just...
wmar2news
High schools may be the solution to solving the truck driver shortage
WILLIAMSPORT, Md. — There's a feeling you get when you're in the right place, and for high schoolers like Joshua Hewitt, that feeling comes with the rev of an engine. "I've always been into cars, automotives, and stuff like that and my grandparents drive semis," Hewitt said. They never...
Metro News
Morgan County sheriff seeks investigation after video released
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — A TikTok user released a video over the weekend reportedly showing the arrest of one or more people in Morgan County Saturday after an incident Dec. 3 at the Troubadour Lounge. The video, just over 5 minutes in length, showed a tense exchange among deputies...
NBC12
Superintendent of Loudoun County Schools fired following special grand jury report
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Loudoun County School Board has voted unanimously to fire its superintendent. NBC4 reports that this comes just two days after a special grand jury released a report on how Loudoun County Schools handled two sexual assault cases involving the same student. A 14-year-old student...
WTOP
Longer winter break for Montgomery County students next year
Winter break is getting a little longer for students in Maryland’s Montgomery County. The new calendar for Montgomery County Public Schools for the 2023-2024 school year includes an 11-day winter break, which is one day longer than the current calendar, and five early release days, which is three fewer.
Frederick County firefighter killed in 3-alarm fire in Pennsylvania
A Frederick County firefighter was one of two first responders killed in a 3-alarm house fire Wednesday in Schuylkill County, Pa., north of Harrisburg.
Washington County Public Schools eliminates college tuition for high school students taking credits
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Two years ago, the Maryland General Assembly passed the Blueprint law allowing students to earn up to 40 college credits while in high school. Hagerstown Community College and Washington County Public Schools are taking it a step further and eliminating all tuition for those students enrolled in those […]
WTOP
Teen dies in Fairfax Co. crash
A 19-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County, Virginia, Tuesday morning. David Mendez Hernandez, of Chantilly, was killed in the crash shortly after 10 a.m. on Prosperity Avenue, off Lee Highway, in Fairfax, police said. The preliminary investigation found that the driver of a tractor-trailer made...
fox5dc.com
Assailant’s mother reacts to LCPS Special Grand Jury report
ASHBURN, Va. - FOX 5’s Sierra Fox spoke exclusively with the mother of a student who was found guilty of raping a classmate in a bathroom stall at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021 and sexually assaulting another girl in a classroom at Broad Run High School in October 2021 — shortly after being transferred there.
fox5dc.com
Residents blame police shortage for ongoing crime in Virginia neighborhood
Residents in a Fairfax County neighborhood are speaking out after ongoing crime in the area including home burglaries and break-ins. They’re blaming a massive shortage of police. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis has the latest details.
wfmd.com
Nobody Injured In Carroll County House Fire
The damage of the fire is estimated at $100,000. Manchester, Md. (BW)- A Carroll County home caught on fire Monday morning. The Manchester Volunteer Fire Department responded to 2220 Coleman Ct. at around 11:46 a.m. The blaze was a one alarm fire. It took 25 firefighters 15 minutes to control.
Metro News
Fight at Keyser High sends one to the hospital
KEYSER, W.Va.— Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravencroft confirms a fight last week at Keyser High School sent a student to the hospital. “My school security officer is investigating the incident and we continue to look at what happened,” Ravencroft told MetroNews. The fight broke out in a school...
echo-pilot.com
One dead after crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg Wednesday afternoon
One person died as the result of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on southbound Interstate 81 near Chambersburg on Wednesday afternoon, Megan Frazer, Pennsylvania State Police public information officer, confirmed. Accident on Dec. 5Clear Spring Fire Chief Zachary Reid dies after single-vehicle crash on US-40 Southbound...
Driver Killed After Smashing Into Cement Truck At Busy Frederick Intersection, State Police Say
One person is dead in Southern Maryland after crashing into a cement truck near a busy Frederick County intersection on Tuesday morning, state police announced. Thurmont resident Blake Timothy Hipkins was traveling shortly after 6:30 a.m. south on Monocacy Boulevard when he attempted to cross over onto Liberty Road in Frederick, where there was a cement truck traveling east on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Virginia superintendent fired over handling of transgender assaults
Superintendent Scott Ziegler was fired following the release of a report on two sexual assaults in the Loudoun County district. WRC's Drew Wilder reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
wfmd.com
Crash On 340 In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center
Frederick, Md. (DG) – An accident on Rt 340 Monday after sends one person to a trauma center. Maryland State Police responded to the ramp from Rt 340 eastbound onto Interstate 70 Monday at around 3:30 PM for the accident. One person was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore...
WHSV
No injuries after fire at Pilgrims Pride plant in Moorefield
MOOREFIELD, Wv. (WHSV) - Crews from multiple fire companies in West Virginia responded to an early morning fire at the Pilgrims Pride plant in Moorefield on Tuesday, fortunately, there were no injuries. The Moorefield Volunteer Fire Company received a call about the fire around 1:41 a.m. on Tuesday. “We arrived...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun School Board Fires Ziegler
Following a two-hour closed session to discuss the special grand jury's report on Loudoun County Public Schools administration's handling of two sexual assaults by the same student, the School Board voted unanimously and without public discussion Tuesday to fire Superintendent Scott Ziegler immediately and without cause. Under the terms of...
fox5dc.com
1 dead in 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County
MERRIFIELD, Va. - Authorities say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in the Merrifield area. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Prosperity Avenue was closed between Route...
Comments / 6