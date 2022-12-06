ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

County commissioners take oath, name Perkins-Williams chair

By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Pitt County's new commissioners took their oaths of office Monday night and two Democratic members were named chairwoman and vice chairman at the board's penultimate meeting of 2022.

New commissioners Benji Holloman and Mark Smith were elected to office on Nov. 8 along with incumbent members Ann Floyd Huggins, Christopher Nunnally, Mary Perkins-Williams and Lauren White.

The board took its oath of office under the administration of Kimberly Hines, clerk to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, and Pitt County District Judge Brian DeSoto.

The board voted 5-4 to name Perkins-Williams as its new chair over Commissioner Tom Coulson, one of four Republicans on the board along with Holloman, Smith and White. Nunnally was voted vice chair. Coulson abstained from voting on the vice chair position while other members voted in favor of the selection.

Perkins-Williams succeeds Mike Fitzpatrick as chair and Nunnally succeeds Alex Albright. Fitzpatrick and Allbright did not seek another term, with Holloman taking on Albright's seat and Smith assuming Fitzpatrick's after the Nov. 8 election.

"I'd like to thank my colleagues for their confidence," Perkins-Williams said after a brief recess for the board to assume their new seats.

The board unanimously approved individual surety bonds for the county's register of deeds, sheriff, finance director and tax administrator as required by state law.

The board also considered bids for the construction of a new office building for the sheriff's office adjacent to the Pitt County Detention Center. More information on that discussion and other action items on the agenda will be posted later today.

The following items were approved unanimously as part of the board's consent agenda Monday night:

A budget amendment of $300 in National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators program funds to the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.The addition of Three Oaks Drive and Arbor Rose Drive to NCDOT State Maintained Secondary Road System.$250,000 to ECU Health from the Pitt County Health Department to support its school nurses program.A contract of $214,091 from the State of North Carolina to Pitt County Health Department to support school health initiatives.A resolution to direct spending of $805,000 in opioid settlement funds.

