7-part analysis of risk-monitoring solutions – Vendor profiles roundup and summary
Spend Matters PRO content brings you the most thorough analysis of vendors serving the procurement technology space. In August and September of 2022, our analysts came together to pool their knowledge of vendors that address risk. This collaboration resulted in a seven-part series covering the various types of risk that organizations face and the extent to which certain solution vendors can help them manage and mitigate these risk scenarios.
