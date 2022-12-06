Read full article on original website
Will Small .17 Percent Become A Big Number At Atlantic City BOE?
17 percent is a tiny fraction of one percentage point. Something that is this small, rarely has a major impact on any issue. But, this is Atlantic City that we’re talking about. This tiny fraction, which represents just 17 percent of the number 1, could leave Ventnor City, Margate...
Atlantic City Residents Fix A Large Pothole: Look At Their Solution
Last week we wrote an article about the horrific condition of the roads in Atlantic City, fairly comparing them to the surface of the moon. If you missed our coverage, here’s a link to catch-up now. The dereliction of public service duty by the Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small...
4.6 Acres Could Be Saved As Open Space
BRICK – The Brick Open Space Savers Committee (BOSS) was formed earlier last year with the purpose of identifying undeveloped parcels of land in town and recommending that they be preserved as open space. The Committee had its first meeting in September 2021 and since then, they have identified...
jerseydigs.com
Plan Approved to Revitalize Atlantic City’s Fox Manor Hotel
An Atlantic City century-old lodging facility that had fallen on hard times before shutting down could undergo a significant rebirth, as a boarded-up Pacific Avenue property is slated to transform and expand. During their meeting last month, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) signed off on a scheme to rejuvenate...
Camden County, NJ, Financial Planner Sentenced in Million-dollar Tax Evasion Case
A former financial planner from Camden County has been sentenced to 26 months in prison for evading more than $1 million in federal taxes. 63-year-old John Ryan of Cherry Hill had previously pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion. He was sentenced in Camden federal court on Tuesday. According...
watchthetramcarplease.com
A message from North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello
Superior Court Judge Rejects Their Injunction Request. North Wildwood, NJ – On December 6, 2022, without any prior warning, the City was informed that the NJDEP had filed suit against us, seeking to prevent the City from constructing a protective bulkhead immediately landward of the failing 15th St. dune so as to protect property and lives in our community. The NJDEP asked the Superior Court to impose a temporary injunction that would have prohibited the City from protecting itself right as we head into the winter storm season.
thesandpaper.net
Beach Haven Rejects Redevelopment Plan
At an agenda meeting last week, the Beach Haven Borough Council voted down an ordinance that would have approved a redevelopment plan for a proposed Queen City East/Queen City West project. Council members Nancy Davis and Daniel Allen voted in favor, but Mayor Colleen Lambert, Council President Jaime Baumiller and...
phillyvoice.com
Maple Shade man who sold $2.7 million in pesticides, falsely claiming they would kill COVID-19, sentenced to prison
Paul Andrecola, the Burlington County businessman who sold more than $2.7 million worth of unregistered pesticides to the U.S. government and other customers, falsely claiming they would kill the coronavirus, was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Andrecola, 63, of Maple Shade, worked for three companies...
Atlantic City inspectors set to find, fix Stanley Holmes issues
Resident of one Atlantic City neighborhood have been in the cold for weeks, with no heat and hot water. But on Wednesday the mayor assured residents of Stanley Holmes Village that help is on the way. The Atlantic City Housing Authority not the city oversees the village and other properties...
30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore in Atlantic County
UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Atlantic County, was called to an unusual find Saturday morning. A 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere Beach.The whale is still lying on the beach and is expected to be removed by the town. New Jersey wildlife workers were dealing with a similar situation back in July. A humpback whale washed up under a dock in the area of Grassy Sound Marina just off the coast in North Wildwood. And two years ago, in December 2020, a town in Ocean County had to bury a frozen dead whale as its removal would have been nearly impossible.
Huge Deal – Spirit offers $55 fare to Florida from ACY
Spirit Airlines is celebrating it's new route from Atlantic City to Palm beach, FL, with $50 fares. Service from ACY to PBI launches next Thursday, December 15. "We have a long, 20-year history serving Atlantic City and can't wait to give our ACY guests More Go to warm, leisure destinations like Palm Beach,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines in a statement to New Jersey 101.5.
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com
Historic Ottens Canal in North Wildwood New Jersey
Like Pennsylvania...the state of New Jersey has a historical marker trail. You can follow the trail throughout the state to learn more about the state's history. These historical markers are never given proper attention with people just walking or driving by and never reading them. We're trying to change that!
Atlantic City, New Jersey Potential Armed Incident Is In Progress
An Atlantic City official has confirmed that there is a potentially armed man at Iowa and Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City at this hour (8:00 a.m.) There is a large Atlantic City Police Department officers presence on the scene. A command post has been established. We have confirmed that the...
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United States
The words "friendly" and "New Jersey" do not usually go hand in hand. That's why we were pretty shocked to find out that a small NJ town made it onto this year's list of Friendliest Small Towns in the U.S.
njgamblingsites.com
Caesars Was Fined Again for Employing Allegedly Unregistered Casino Staff
Caesars was fined $46,000 for having 46 employees working at or for its three Atlantic City hotels “without such employees holding the requisite casino employee registrations,” according to Nov. 22 documentation from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE). This is in addition to the $50,000 Caesars agreed to pay in July for allegedly having 49 unregistered staff.
New Jersey Globe
Palmer won’t run for Mercer county executive, will back Benson
Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer has decided not to run for Mercer County Executive and instead will endorse Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) for the Democratic nomination. Benson is expected to announce his primary challenge to five-term incumbent Brian Hughes next week. This sets up a fight for the organization line...
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County leaders release statements on the passing of retired Sheriff Gary Daniels
The Burlington County Commissioners and Burlington County Sheriff Anthony Basantis and Undersheriff Jim Kostoplis released the following statement on the passing of retired Burlington County Sheriff Gary L. Daniels:. “We were saddened to learn about the passing of Gary Daniels, who served Burlington County as a member of law enforcement,...
New Jersey Globe
Eliminated Democrat in Manchester mayoral race slams incumbent mayor
Next Tuesday’s mayoral runoff election in Manchester, a solid-red Ocean County township of 45,115 people, is a fight between two fractious wings of the Republican Party. It is Democratic voters, however, who may play a decisive role in electing the next mayor, and an eliminated Democratic mayoral contender has waded into the runoff election with a statement blasting incumbent Mayor Robert Hudak.
Scientists Stumped by Shaking Ground in New Jersey
Earthquakes in the U.S. most frequently occur on the nation’s west coast. More specifically, they take place in regions surrounding the San Andreas fault line. However, reports of shaking and rumbling ground in New Jersey on Monday have scientists stumped as they try to determine whether or not areas across the state actually experienced an earthquake.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Doctor Fulfills Dream by Opening His Own Office
Ocean City native Dr. Jason Chew didn’t earn his medical degree with the notion of moving away from home to practice medicine. Chew, a family doctor, wanted to help the people he grew up with and has known for his entire life. Dr. Chew was one of the original...
