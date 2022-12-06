ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigantine, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

4.6 Acres Could Be Saved As Open Space

BRICK – The Brick Open Space Savers Committee (BOSS) was formed earlier last year with the purpose of identifying undeveloped parcels of land in town and recommending that they be preserved as open space. The Committee had its first meeting in September 2021 and since then, they have identified...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Plan Approved to Revitalize Atlantic City’s Fox Manor Hotel

An Atlantic City century-old lodging facility that had fallen on hard times before shutting down could undergo a significant rebirth, as a boarded-up Pacific Avenue property is slated to transform and expand. During their meeting last month, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) signed off on a scheme to rejuvenate...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

A message from North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello

Superior Court Judge Rejects Their Injunction Request. North Wildwood, NJ – On December 6, 2022, without any prior warning, the City was informed that the NJDEP had filed suit against us, seeking to prevent the City from constructing a protective bulkhead immediately landward of the failing 15th St. dune so as to protect property and lives in our community. The NJDEP asked the Superior Court to impose a temporary injunction that would have prohibited the City from protecting itself right as we head into the winter storm season.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Beach Haven Rejects Redevelopment Plan

At an agenda meeting last week, the Beach Haven Borough Council voted down an ordinance that would have approved a redevelopment plan for a proposed Queen City East/Queen City West project. Council members Nancy Davis and Daniel Allen voted in favor, but Mayor Colleen Lambert, Council President Jaime Baumiller and...
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Maple Shade man who sold $2.7 million in pesticides, falsely claiming they would kill COVID-19, sentenced to prison

Paul Andrecola, the Burlington County businessman who sold more than $2.7 million worth of unregistered pesticides to the U.S. government and other customers, falsely claiming they would kill the coronavirus, was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Andrecola, 63, of Maple Shade, worked for three companies...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore in Atlantic County

UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, Atlantic County, was called to an unusual find Saturday morning. A 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore at Strathmere Beach.The whale is still lying on the beach and is expected to be removed by the town. New Jersey wildlife workers were dealing with a similar situation back in July. A humpback whale washed up under a dock in the area of Grassy Sound Marina just off the coast in North Wildwood.  And two years ago, in December 2020, a town in Ocean County had to bury a frozen dead whale as its removal would have been nearly impossible.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Huge Deal – Spirit offers $55 fare to Florida from ACY

Spirit Airlines is celebrating it's new route from Atlantic City to Palm beach, FL, with $50 fares. Service from ACY to PBI launches next Thursday, December 15. "We have a long, 20-year history serving Atlantic City and can't wait to give our ACY guests More Go to warm, leisure destinations like Palm Beach,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines in a statement to New Jersey 101.5.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com

Historic Ottens Canal in North Wildwood New Jersey

Like Pennsylvania...the state of New Jersey has a historical marker trail. You can follow the trail throughout the state to learn more about the state's history. These historical markers are never given proper attention with people just walking or driving by and never reading them. We're trying to change that!
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
njgamblingsites.com

Caesars Was Fined Again for Employing Allegedly Unregistered Casino Staff

Caesars was fined $46,000 for having 46 employees working at or for its three Atlantic City hotels “without such employees holding the requisite casino employee registrations,” according to Nov. 22 documentation from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE). This is in addition to the $50,000 Caesars agreed to pay in July for allegedly having 49 unregistered staff.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Palmer won’t run for Mercer county executive, will back Benson

Former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer has decided not to run for Mercer County Executive and instead will endorse Assemblyman Dan Benson (D-Hamilton) for the Democratic nomination. Benson is expected to announce his primary challenge to five-term incumbent Brian Hughes next week. This sets up a fight for the organization line...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Eliminated Democrat in Manchester mayoral race slams incumbent mayor

Next Tuesday’s mayoral runoff election in Manchester, a solid-red Ocean County township of 45,115 people, is a fight between two fractious wings of the Republican Party. It is Democratic voters, however, who may play a decisive role in electing the next mayor, and an eliminated Democratic mayoral contender has waded into the runoff election with a statement blasting incumbent Mayor Robert Hudak.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Outsider.com

Scientists Stumped by Shaking Ground in New Jersey

Earthquakes in the U.S. most frequently occur on the nation’s west coast. More specifically, they take place in regions surrounding the San Andreas fault line. However, reports of shaking and rumbling ground in New Jersey on Monday have scientists stumped as they try to determine whether or not areas across the state actually experienced an earthquake.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Doctor Fulfills Dream by Opening His Own Office

Ocean City native Dr. Jason Chew didn’t earn his medical degree with the notion of moving away from home to practice medicine. Chew, a family doctor, wanted to help the people he grew up with and has known for his entire life. Dr. Chew was one of the original...
OCEAN CITY, NJ

